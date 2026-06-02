PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 3, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 3, 2026 – Full Text
1. DHL Express and ASEAN Business Advisory Council partner to strengthen MSME competitiveness and advance ASEAN trade integration
June 2, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
- Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost trade facilitation across businesses in ASEAN
- The partnership will empower MSMEs through training and tools to navigate digital, finance, and logistics challenges, while improving trade standards, sustainability, and cross-border processes=
MANILA, THE PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2026 – DHL Express and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) have formalized a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance trade facilitation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the ASEAN member states. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to accelerate ASEAN’s economic integration and global competitiveness.
The partnership will focus on four key areas:
- Empowering MSMEs including women-led businesses with enhanced access to and effective participation in cross-border trade
- Strengthening supply chain resilience and promoting digital logistics adoption
- Advancing decarbonization practices in the region
- Harmonizing supply chain and digital trade standards through policy advocacy
These focus areas align with ASEAN’s broader ambition to enhance intra-regional and global trade connectivity. Equally, it highlights DHL’s GT20 initiative, which prioritizes the world’s 20 most significant markets; six of these are ASEAN member states. Through this collaboration, both organizations will work to reduce barriers to cross border commerce and improve customs processes and standards. ASEAN businesses – particularly MSMEs – will be able to gain a competitive edge in the global trade landscape.
“ASEAN’s strength will not be measured by the success of a few, but by the number of people we bring into the circle of growth and opportunity,” said ASEAN Business Advisory Council Chair Jose Ma. Concepcion III. “Advancing Prosperity for All” means building an ASEAN where businesses of all sizes can grow and innovate. Through stronger regional collaboration, and this partnership with DHL, we want to ensure that no one – especially MSMEs and the small entrepreneurs – is left behind.”
“Global trade has proven its resilience time and again, and ASEAN continues to stand out as a critical pillar of that growth. MSMEs are at the heart of ASEAN’s economies, and their ability to compete internationally will define the region’s next phase of development. DHL has been a constant in enabling cross-border trade – providing the infrastructure, expertise and reliability that businesses depend on. Our partnership with ASEAN-BAC and our GoTrade program show that we are doubling down on our commitment to MSMEs so that they can confidently scale beyond their home markets,” said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President for Commercial – Asia Pacific, DHL Express.
Asia remains a key anchor in global trade, according to the latest DHL Global Connectedness Report, with ASEAN also contributing significantly to trade flows. As a prominent manufacturing base that handled USD4.4 trillion (~EUR3.79 trillion) in merchandise trade, it is essential to ensure the region’s MSMEs receive the support they need to scale.
Under the MoU, DHL will provide expertise via its GoTrade program* and related MSME support initiatives. GoTrade training programs will be introduced region-wide to help MSMEs navigate complexities such as digital, finance and logistics when trading internationally. The DHL GoTrade program is a DHL strategic initiative that aims to unlock global trade opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Meanwhile, ASEAN-BAC Philippines, as chair for 2026, continues to champion MSMEs as a core priority embedded across its four strategic pillars: People (inclusivity), Planet (sustainability, Platform (innovation), and Productivity (competitiveness). Its flagship legacy project, the ASEAN mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network, launched during its last chairmanship in 2017, will be expanded into a digital platform to further scale mentorship, market access, innovation support, and regional opportunities for MSMEs across the region.
The collaboration will also reinforce the region’s strategic importance in global supply chains. By jointly developing research papers on ASEAN trade challenges faced by MSMEs, promoting digital trade processes, and engaging governments on aligned standards, DHL and ASEAN-BAC aim to further elevate ASEAN’s position in international trade networks.
The global DHL GoTrade Summit will also be held in Manila this year. Both ASEAN-BAC and the Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines are partners of the event, which convenes experts and policymakers to ideate and discuss ways to help MSMEs trade better across borders.
*Note to editor:
Go Trade is DHL’s strategic initiative to unlock global trade opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By partnering and building an ecosystem with public and private sector stakeholders, and collaborating with international development and intergovernmental agencies, Go Trade addresses systemic barriers to SME participation in international markets and promotes sustainable trade growth worldwide.
The program leverages DHL’s unparalleled global network, logistics expertise, and market insights to connect SMEs with cross-border opportunities. Through Capacity Building and Trade Advocacy, Go Trade equips businesses with the skills, resources, and support needed to scale internationally and operate sustainably. This approach not only accelerates SME growth but also drives economic development in emerging markets, creating long-term value for stakeholders and contributing to resilient global supply chains.
Go Trade represents DHL’s commitment to inclusive trade and sustainable economic progress. For more information on Go Trade, click here: https://www.dhl.com/global-en/microsite/core/gotrade.html
https://group.dhl.com/en.html
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dhlexpress/
Hashtag: #DHL
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. Workable lending laws delivered
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Amendment Bill passed its third reading last week, delivering simpler, clearer, and more workable lending laws for New Zealanders, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer says.
“New Zealanders should be able to access affordable finance when they need it, whether they’re buying a home, renovating, upgrading a car, or managing household costs,” Mr Brewer says
“But under Labour’s CCCFA changes, lending became harder, slower, and more frustrating than it needed to be. Borrowers were put through intrusive and unnecessary checks, lenders became overly cautious, and good Kiwis were left jumping through hoops just to get a loan.
“These rules were meant to protect consumers. Instead, they created complexity, confusion, and cost.
“This Government promised to bring common sense back to lending, and today we have delivered.
“We are simplifying the rules, reducing unnecessary compliance costs, and supporting a more competitive lending market. That means better access to credit, more choice, and more affordable finance for consumers.”
Responsibility for credit regulation will transfer from the Commerce Commission to the Financial Markets Authority, bringing firms into the FMA’s licensing regime and creating a clearer, more consistent regulatory system.
“We are also removing unnecessary personal liability for senior managers and directors and making consequences for certain disclosure breaches more proportionate. Accountability remains, but the rules need to be workable and fair.”
The Government is also strengthening consumer protection through the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Amendment Bill, which also passed its third reading last week.
“When things go wrong, consumers need access to fair and independent dispute resolution.
“This Bill improves accountability across financial dispute resolution schemes by allowing for more consistent independent reviews and minimum requirements for scheme board members, including skills, experience, and independence from industry.
“Together, these Bills are about restoring balance.
“We are fixing the basics, reducing unnecessary red tape, and building a more competitive economy. We have turned the page on Labour’s bad CCCFA settings and delivered clearer rules, stronger competition, better access to finance, and proportionate consumer protection.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/workable-lending-laws-delivered/
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3. Tech Events – Epson to showcase sustainable print and immersive display solutions for future-ready classrooms at EDUtech 2026
June 2, 2026
On stand 313 from 3-4 June at the ICC Sydney – Epson will attend EDUtech 2026 at ICC Sydney, unveiling an integrated line-up designed to help schools and universities advance digitisation, creativity and inclusion across teaching and campus operations on stand 313.
Attendees can experience live demos of Epson’s WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000 and WorkForce Pro EM-C800 office inkjet printers, and an EB‑PU2220B projector paired with a LX02S lens.
EDUtech is where principals, university executives, CIOs and IT leaders evaluate innovations aligned to buying cycles and long‑term digital strategies.
In turn, Epson’s portfolio addresses three priorities shaping Australian education:
• Digitisation and resilience: streamlined, secure print-and-scan workflows that support electronic records, exam packs and campus services
• Creativity and engagement: big, bright visuals that activate collaboration, inclusivity and active learning pedagogy
• Inclusion and sustainability: low-intervention devices that reduce downtime, lower energy and waste and support equitable access to content from anywhere in the room
On-stand highlights
WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000
• A high‑speed business inkjet multifunction device for busy print rooms and admin hubs
• Ideal for schools who need fast, reliable output for assessments, newsletters, permission slips and records without the energy draw and consumables of laser
• Page-wide PrecisionCore printheads help cut energy use and reduce waste compared to toner devices, supporting sustainability targets and operating budgets
• Low heat technology enables quieter operation and fewer replacement parts, keeping learning spaces calm and IT workloads lighter
WorkForce Pro EM-C800
• A compact, efficient office inkjet printer designed for schools, educational facilities, departmental and front‑office environments
• Ideal for student services, libraries and faculties that require dependable day-to-day printing and scanning
• Quick first‑page out and low power consumption suit hybrid timetables and intermittent use
• Administrators can standardise on a common inkjet platform, simplifying fleet management and reducing total cost of ownership across campuses
EB‑PU2220B projector with LX02S lens
• A powerful, flexible installation projector paired with a short‑throw lens for large, bright images at shorter distances
• Ideal for lecture theatres, halls and experiential learning zones.
• The LX02S lens enables big, high‑impact visuals where throw distance is constrained delivering back‑row readability and cinematic clarity without the glare and viewing‑angle issues of flat panels
• Ideal for cross‑campus events, graduation stages, STEM showcases, arts exhibitions and more
Attendees to Epson stand 313 will learn how low-heat inkjet reduces energy use and consumables versus legacy laser fleets to help meet sustainability goals without compromising speed or performance.
There will also be an emphasis on right‑sizing strategies and how by placing the AM-C4000 in central hubs and EM-C800 in departments can give the best cost/performance mix.
Conversations will also be around event‑ready AV strategies that include pairing the EB‑PU2220B with the LX02S lens in order to create compelling, mobile experiences aligned with school calendars.
Built for learning, teaching, security, manageability and uptime, Epson’s education-focused approach includes secure network printing and scanning, admin-friendly management tools and minimal scheduled maintenance.
Then, fewer consumables and lower heat output support safer, quieter learning environments and reduce disruptions during critical assessment periods.
As a conference and exhibition EDUtech stands out for direct access to decision‑makers and immersive opportunities to exchange best practice. To that end Epson product specialists will host live demos and practical mini‑sessions throughout the show, giving attendees concrete takeaways they can apply on campus this term and next budget cycle.
EDUtech details
What: EDUtech Australia 2026
Where: ICC Sydney
When: Wednesday 3 June, 8:30am–5:00pm and Thursday 4 June, 8:30am–4.00pm
About Epson, Epson Australia and Epson New Zealand
Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial & robotics, office & home printing, and visual & lifestyle.
Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion.
Epson Australia offers an extensive array of award-winning image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography and graphic arts markets, and is also a leading supplier of value-added point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail market. Epson is the market leader in Australia and worldwide in sales of projectors for the home, office and education. Established in 1983, Epson Australia is headquartered in North Sydney and is a subsidiary of the Epson Group headquartered in Japan.
Epson New Zealand offers an extensive array of award-winning image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography and graphic arts markets, and is also a leading supplier of value-added point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail market. Epson is a market leader in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide in sales of projectors for the home, office and education. Epson New Zealand is headquartered in Auckland and is a branch of Epson Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the Epson Group headquartered in Japan.
www.epson.co.nz
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4. More trades academy places for young people
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
More young New Zealanders will have the opportunity to gain practical skills and industry experience while still at school, with the Government doubling the number of trades academy places available, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Education Minister Erica Stanford say.
“This Government backs the trades. We know that for many young people, vocational education provides a direct pathway into skilled careers and lifelong opportunities,” Nicola Willis says.
“Budget 2026 invests an additional $69 million to double the number of trades academy places from 10,000 to 20,000.”
“This investment means thousands more students will be able to access hands-on learning, gain industry experience, and develop the skills and knowledge they need for apprenticeships, further training, and employment while they are still at school,” Erica Stanford says.
“It also supports our wider qualifications reforms, which are creating stronger vocational pathways for young people and ensuring they have access to meaningful, real-world learning opportunities while they are still at school.
“Alongside the expansion of trades academy places, the Government is investing a further $15 million for Industry Skills Boards (ISBs) to develop new vocational subjects as part of New Zealand’s new senior secondary qualifications.
“For the first time, vocational subjects will be fully integrated into our national qualification system and developed in partnership with industry.
“The Industry Skills Boards are working directly with employers and sectors across New Zealand to ensure the knowledge and skills being taught match what industry needs. That means students will be better prepared for apprenticeships, further study, and employment.
“Subjects currently being developed include Building and Construction, Outdoor Education, and Primary Industries, with additional vocational subjects under development.
“This Government rejects the idea that there is only one pathway to success.
“Our new qualifications will give vocational pathways the same status, rigour, and recognition as any other pathway, giving young people more opportunities to succeed in the pathway that is right for them.
“Doubling trades academy places to 20,000 is a clear signal that this Government backs vocational education, backs the trades, and backs young people to succeed.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/more-trades-academy-places-for-young-people/
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5. Improving services for disabled people and carers
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Disabled people and their carers will see further improvements to disability support services with a new community consultation, and work about to get underway to provide better support for family carers, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says.
“Disabled people, their carers and families deserve services that work well in everyday life,” Louise Upston says.
“From 8 June to 31 July, Disability Support Services will be asking the disability community how we can further improve key service areas so they’re more effective and responsive to the needs of disabled people and those who support them.
“Feedback from the community has already led to positive changes to flexible funding, needs assessments – including carers’ needs – and making the system more fair, transparent, consistent, and sustainable.
“But we know there is more to do to.
“This consultation builds on what we have heard already from the disability community and focuses on what good support looks like in key areas the community has said matter most.
“It will ask for people’s ideas on more flexible supports, better planning for life changes, outcomes that matter, better information and advice, making it easier to give feedback, and better respite options for carers.”
Louise Upston says the feedback on respite options for carers will help shape a new support package for family carers.
“As part of this Government’s focus on carers, I have asked DSS to work on a new package of financial and other support, giving more certainty and consistency for family carers. This could include a carer payment, improved respite options, and other practical support.
DSS currently supports disabled people to employ a family or whānau member using flexible funding.
“We are looking at better ways to support family carers than formal employment arrangements. These can be complex, difficult to administer and don’t apply well to family care.”
Louise Upston says feedback from this community consultation will shape wider improvements to strengthen disability support services, including the carer support package.
“This work will take time, and we want to get it right. There will be further engagement with carer groups and representatives to develop the carer support package.
“My priority is making sure we are fixing the basics of disability support and building a sustainable future which disabled people, their families and carers can rely on.
“Across my portfolios, I’m firmly focused on ensuring New Zealanders in the greatest need can access support. That’s why it’s so important we have a fair, clear and simple disability system in place.
“In recent Budgets, our Government has already committed a record investment of $2.1 billion of additional funding into the disability support system,” Louise Upston says.
Editors Notes
The DSS community consultation is a separate and different process from the Government’s DSS Bill currently going through Parliament.
The DSS community consultation seeks input on focused service improvements in areas the disability community has told us matter most to them. Disabled people and those who support them can find out how to take part on the DSS website. www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz/haveyoursay
The Government’s Bill sets a legislative framework for how Disability Support Service operates and what it does. Information about the Bill is on the Parliament website. Disability Support Services Bill
The Carer Support Package will be developed with targeted engagement with carer groups and representatives. More information on this planned engagement will be available from DSS soon.
www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz/improving-dss/improving-support-for-family-carers
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/improving-services-for-disabled-people-and-carers/
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6. Vinpearl Expands Partnerships In The Philippines, Strengthening Brand Presence Across Southeast Asia
June 2, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire– 2 June 2026 – Vinpearl Joint Stock Company has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with CAITO and Klook, partners with extensive networks and influence in the travel and digital tourism sectors in the Philippines and across the region. The agreements aim to enhance Vinpearl’s brand presence while promoting premium resort, golf, MICE and travel experience products in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Da Nang to Filipino travelers.
The MoUs were signed during the Vietnam–Philippines Business Forum, held as part of the official visit by Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm to the Republic of the Philippines.
The partnership with CAITO aims to enhance Vinpearl’s brand awareness within the Philippines’ travel trade community while creating additional opportunities to develop hospitality, entertainment and MICE offerings in Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Nang. CAITO is currently one of the Philippines’ leading tourism organizations, with an extensive network of travel businesses across the region.
With Klook, one of Asia’s leading travel experience platforms, Vinpearl and VinWonders aim to expand their strategic collaboration across distribution, communications and tourism promotion in key international markets, particularly the Philippines and broader Southeast Asia. The partnership is expected to expand the presence of the Vinpearl–VinWonders ecosystem in major international markets, while further elevating Vietnam’s tourism image across global travel and digital media platforms.
Ms. Ngo Thi Huong, Chief Executive Officer of Vinpearl, shared: “Through these agreements in the Philippines, alongside a series of partnership initiatives in Thailand and Singapore, Vinpearl aims to drive high-quality inbound tourism to Vietnam, strengthen connectivity among ASEAN markets, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry. With an integrated ecosystem spanning hospitality, entertainment, golf, and commercial services, Vinpearl remains committed to pioneering world-class experiences that contribute to positioning Vietnam as a leading destination in the Asia-Pacific region.”
Mr. Michelle Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Klook Philippines, said: “Vinpearl currently operates one of the region’s most distinctive tourism and entertainment ecosystems, with strong capabilities in integrating hospitality, theme parks and premium leisure experiences. We believe our partnership with Vinpearl will further enhance the appeal of Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and Da Nang among travelers across the region.”
Previously, during its business engagements in Thailand and Singapore, Vinpearl also entered into MoUs with Agoda, AirAsia MOVE, BeMyGuest and GlobalTix to expand international distribution channels for its hospitality, resort and travel experience offerings.
Together with the agreements established in the Philippines, this series of partnerships with leading regional players across aviation, travel trade, digital tourism, and travel distribution reflects Vinpearl’s ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive international market development network across Southeast Asia.
Beyond expanding its partner ecosystem, these collaborations provide a foundation for Vinpearl to strengthen its presence in key markets, engage more effectively with international travelers, and enhance the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism industry within the region.
https://vinpearl.com/en
Hashtag: #Vinpearl
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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7. Amnesty International – Major cross-sector coalition calls for Government action on online harm
June 2, 2026
Source: Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand
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8. Fonterra – Chief Innovation and Brand Officer Komal Mistry-Mehta to leave Fonterra
June 2, 2026
Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today announced that Chief Innovation and Brand Officer, Komal Mistry-Mehta, has decided to leave the Co-op in October 2026, concluding a 15-year career with the business.
Fonterra CEO Richard Allen acknowledges Komal’s significant contribution to Fonterra.
“Komal has been central to driving Fonterra’s innovation, digital and brand agenda during her time as the Chief Innovation and Brand Officer. She has led the transformation of the Co-operative’s innovation and digital performance, established the Ki Tua Fund, and accelerated the application of advanced technologies across the business. She also previously led Fonterra’s active living business.
“Her leadership has built a more connected innovation system for the Co-operative. We thank Komal for her considerable contribution and wish her every success for the future,” says Mr Allen.
Komal Mistry-Mehta says “Fonterra plays a vital part in the New Zealand economy and nourishing the world through dairy nutrition, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be part of this mission. It has been a privilege to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Co-operative, and I am proud of what the team has accomplished. I am excited to step into my next chapter of leadership impact, and I look forward to seeing Fonterra’s continued success over the coming years.”
About Fonterra
As a global B2B dairy provider, we go to market through our global Ingredients brand NZMP and global Foodservice brandAnchor Food Professionals. We provide high-quality products, valued for our dairy innovation and science expertise and New Zealand provenance, to customers in more than 100 countries around the world.
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9. Minister to represent New Zealand at key labour conference
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister and Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden will travel to Geneva this month where she will represent New Zealand at the International Labour Conference.
Minister van Velden will speak at the plenary session and participate in the Asia Pacific Labour Ministers meeting. There will also be an important standards-setting discussion on platform-based workers that New Zealand will participate in.
“This conference is an important opportunity to highlight our recent employment law reforms to member states from across the world. I will discuss the gateway test introduced by this Government, which provides businesses and workers with greater certainty when entering into contract arrangements,” says Ms van Velden.
“By providing greater clarity around employment status through our gateway test, New Zealand is creating the conditions for increasing business confidence and for innovation to thrive, while maintaining confidence that workers are appropriately protected. I look forward to promoting New Zealand’s unique approach on the world stage, and I expect it will be of interest to other countries.”
While travelling the Minister will also take the opportunity to meet with Ministers and senior leaders in London and Singapore, as part of a broader programme of engagements across her Workplace Relations and Safety and Internal Affairs portfolios.
In London, New Zealand’s recently announced citizenship test, along with recent labour market reforms in the United Kingdom and New Zealand will be the focus of meetings with senior leaders.
In Singapore, the Minister will discuss health and safety and labour market reforms being undertaken by both countries.
“New Zealand has a longstanding relationship with Singapore and it is one of our closest partners in South East Asia. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss these reforms, alongside emerging issues and challenges.”
Notes for editor:
The International Labour Conference is the International Labour Organization’s annual event, with around 4000 attendees, including Labour Ministers and Heads of State from ILO’s 187 member states.
The International Labour Organization is a United Nations agency.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/minister-to-represent-new-zealand-at-key-labour-conference/
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10. Education contributions recognised in King’s Birthday Honours
June 1, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Education Minister Erica Stanford has recognised the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients being celebrated for their services and achievements in, and to, education.
“It is a privilege to acknowledge the exceptional contributions, commitment, and dedication these New Zealanders have shown throughout their careers,” Ms Stanford says.
“The passion, drive, and determination of this year’s recipients is embossed in the lives of the many students, teachers, academics, and communities they have worked with.”
Those being honoured include Professor Emeritus James Chapman, appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and Susan Hassall and Professor Elizabeth Rata, appointed Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
“Sir James has made significant contributions to literacy teaching and learning both in New Zealand and internationally since the 1980s, particularly in learning disabilities and dyslexia research.
“His work has had an instrumental impact. He has shaped how children learn to read, influenced national policy, and guided the development of the structured literacy approach now embedded across New Zealand schools.”
Dame Susan and Dame Elizabeth have made significant and world-leading contributions to their areas of specialist knowledge, research, and educational leadership.
Others being recognised include Michael Johnston, a cognitive psychologist who has contributed to educational assessment, curriculum design, and education reform. Mr Johnston is a Senior Fellow at the New Zealand Initiative and has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit
Former Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education, in recognition of his record-breaking results and leadership of the school. He has been Chair of the NCEA Professional Advisory group since 2025, providing leadership on the national qualifications.
Alan McIntyre has also been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. As one of New Zealand’s longest-serving principals, Mr McIntyre’s career spans more than 50 years delivering primary education, implementing international teaching and student exchange programmes, and providing support and advice to fellow principals.
“Education is the great equaliser, and I am pleased to highlight just some of the people across the country who exemplify its importance and impact,” Ms Stanford says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/education-contributions-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours/
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