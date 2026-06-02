Amnesty International – Major cross-sector coalition calls for Government action on online harm

Source: Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand



Major Aotearoa New Zealand businesses, media organisations, professional bodies and community organisations have joined together to call on the Government to strengthen tech accountability for online harm.

This includes stronger digital accountability measures, including new transparency and accountability requirements, and an independent regulator with powers to oversee and enforce them.

The open letter, released today as part of a campaign led by Tāhono Trust and Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, has been signed by organisations spanning banking, broadcasting, media, business and civil society.

Signatories include the New Zealand Banking Association, MediaWorks, Sky, and Screen Production and Development Association (SPADA), with additional organisations expected to join in the coming days.

The letter warns that harmful online activity – including scams, impersonation, misinformation, abuse and extremist content – is having a significant impact on communities, businesses and trust across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand’s Lisa Woods said the breadth of support reflects growing concern that current systems are failing to keep pace with the scale of online harm.

“This is not a problem affecting just one sector or one group of people,” said Woods.

Tāhono Trust’s Anjum Rahman said “These are issues that can’t be solved by individuals or organisations. They require a systems-level approach that puts the responsibility on platforms to address serious issues impacting the whole of society.”

The open letter is calling on the Government to progress stronger transparency and accountability requirements for major digital platforms, alongside an independent regulator with powers to oversee and enforce them.

The letter outlines four key principles:

accountability,

transparency,

integrity, and

effective response pathways for harmful activity.

Woods said the campaign is not anti-technology, but about setting clear rules, processes and safeguards.

“Digital platforms now shape how we communicate, trade, learn and participate in society. In practice, they function as infrastructure,” she said.

“But there are major gaps in transparency and accountability online.”

The coalition argues that online harms are increasingly creating economic and social costs that are being carried by individuals, businesses and communities rather than the platforms themselves.

Rahman said the moment presents an opportunity for Aotearoa New Zealand to show leadership.

“Aotearoa New Zealand is small enough to move quickly and connected enough to work collaboratively,”

“We have an opportunity to build a safer and more transparent digital environment that strengthens trust, protects communities and supports a healthier democracy.”

The release of the letter follows increasing public and political attention on online harm, including the Education and Workforce Select Committee inquiry into the harm young New Zealanders encounter online.

Tāhono Trust and Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand are urging the Government to work with civil society, industry and affected communities to develop meaningful regulation that protects human rights while improving accountability across digital platforms.

“Online harm is not inevitable,” said Rahman.

“The systems shaping our digital lives can be designed differently. The question now is whether the Government is prepared to act.”