Fonterra – Chief Innovation and Brand Officer Komal Mistry-Mehta to leave Fonterra

Source: FonterraFonterra Co-operative Group Ltd today announced that Chief Innovation and Brand Officer, Komal Mistry-Mehta, has decided to leave the Co-op in October 2026, concluding a 15-year career with the business.Fonterra CEO Richard Allen acknowledges Komal’s significant contribution to Fonterra.“Komal has been central to driving Fonterra’s innovation, digital and brand agenda during her time as the Chief Innovation and Brand Officer. She has led the transformation of the Co-operative’s innovation and digital performance, established the Ki Tua Fund, and accelerated the application of advanced technologies across the business. She also previously led Fonterra’s active living business.“Her leadership has built a more connected innovation system for the Co-operative. We thank Komal for her considerable contribution and wish her every success for the future,” says Mr Allen.Komal Mistry-Mehta says “Fonterra plays a vital part in the New Zealand economy and nourishing the world through dairy nutrition, and it has been incredibly rewarding to be part of this mission. It has been a privilege to contribute to the long-term sustainability of the Co-operative, and I am proud of what the team has accomplished. I am excited to step into my next chapter of leadership impact, and I look forward to seeing Fonterra’s continued success over the coming years.”About Fonterra

As a global B2B dairy provider, we go to market through our global Ingredients brand NZMP and global Foodservice brandAnchor Food Professionals. We provide high-quality products, valued for our dairy innovation and science expertise and New Zealand provenance, to customers in more than 100 countries around the world.