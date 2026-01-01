EIT graduate building on award-winning start

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Source: Eastern Institute of Technology

3 days ago

EIT Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science graduate Anna Kelland credits her Hawke’s Bay studies with laying the groundwork for a career that has already brought national recognition.

The 24-year-old graduated from EIT as Valedictorian in 2022 and was named the 2025 Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Since joining Constellation Brands full-time in Marlborough in 2023, Anna has progressed into a role as a Viticulture Technician.

EIT Bachelor of Viticulture and Wine Science graduate Anna Kelland. Photo/Smoke Photo and Video

Anna says the opportunity to gain experience across different areas of the industry has helped shape where she sees her future.

“I was out in the vineyards this year, but last year I was lucky enough to be in the winery as an Assistant Vintage Winemaker, so I’ve been able to get experience across both sides of the industry.

“At this stage, when I’m still entering my career really, getting the chance to try everything has been incredible.”

Her pathway into the industry began through a passion for chemistry and wine science, but practical experience helped cement her future direction in viticulture.

“I went into viticulture and wine science because of how much I liked chemistry but after receiving that scholarship from Constellation Brands while studying and getting exposure to the viticulture side and technical work, I realised this is what I wanted to do.”

Anna says many of the lessons and experiences from her time at EIT still influence her work today.

“I still use some of my lecture notes in my day-to-day work, referencing back to pest and disease lectures and even the core theories of botany and plant physiology,” she says.

“I’m quite lucky that my role is probably one of the most applicable roles for using what I learned at EIT.”

She says staying focused during her studies, alongside support from industry organisations, also helped give her a strong start in the sector.

“When I was studying, my approach was focusing a hundred per cent on study, so I was able to stay very focused.”

“There are so many people and organisations that see the potential of young people and want to support them and give them a bit of a kickstart into the industry.”

Alongside full-time work, Anna has continued to build on her qualifications through Wine & Spirit Education Trust study and postgraduate study in agribusiness.

She says further study was driven by a desire to broaden her knowledge and build expertise beyond the science side of the industry.

“I kind of see myself as someone people will come to for information in the future, maybe as an expert or a leader in something.”

“It would be valuable to have experience in the business side as well as science.”

Anna will also represent the viticulture sector at this year’s Young Horticulturist of the Year competition after earning the opportunity through her Young Viticulturist of the Year win.

“I’m just happy to get the opportunity, really. It’ll be a chance to meet new people and learn things as I go.”

Viticulture and Wine Science Programme Coordinator Cryn Russell said: “I first met Anna when she was a Year 10 student at Taradale High School in 2016, and even then, her enthusiasm for science and curiosity about the wine industry really stood out”.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see that early passion develop into such a focused and successful career pathway. Anna always brought a strong sense of purpose to her studies, and her achievements are a reflection of both her dedication and her willingness to fully embrace every opportunity available to her.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/eit-graduate-building-on-award-winning-start/