AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 3, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 3, 2026 – Full Text
1. Improving services for disabled people and carers
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Disabled people and their carers will see further improvements to disability support services with a new community consultation, and work about to get underway to provide better support for family carers, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says.
“Disabled people, their carers and families deserve services that work well in everyday life,” Louise Upston says.
“From 8 June to 31 July, Disability Support Services will be asking the disability community how we can further improve key service areas so they’re more effective and responsive to the needs of disabled people and those who support them.
“Feedback from the community has already led to positive changes to flexible funding, needs assessments – including carers’ needs – and making the system more fair, transparent, consistent, and sustainable.
“But we know there is more to do to.
“This consultation builds on what we have heard already from the disability community and focuses on what good support looks like in key areas the community has said matter most.
“It will ask for people’s ideas on more flexible supports, better planning for life changes, outcomes that matter, better information and advice, making it easier to give feedback, and better respite options for carers.”
Louise Upston says the feedback on respite options for carers will help shape a new support package for family carers.
“As part of this Government’s focus on carers, I have asked DSS to work on a new package of financial and other support, giving more certainty and consistency for family carers. This could include a carer payment, improved respite options, and other practical support.
DSS currently supports disabled people to employ a family or whānau member using flexible funding.
“We are looking at better ways to support family carers than formal employment arrangements. These can be complex, difficult to administer and don’t apply well to family care.”
Louise Upston says feedback from this community consultation will shape wider improvements to strengthen disability support services, including the carer support package.
“This work will take time, and we want to get it right. There will be further engagement with carer groups and representatives to develop the carer support package.
“My priority is making sure we are fixing the basics of disability support and building a sustainable future which disabled people, their families and carers can rely on.
“Across my portfolios, I’m firmly focused on ensuring New Zealanders in the greatest need can access support. That’s why it’s so important we have a fair, clear and simple disability system in place.
“In recent Budgets, our Government has already committed a record investment of $2.1 billion of additional funding into the disability support system,” Louise Upston says.
Editors Notes
The DSS community consultation is a separate and different process from the Government’s DSS Bill currently going through Parliament.
The DSS community consultation seeks input on focused service improvements in areas the disability community has told us matter most to them. Disabled people and those who support them can find out how to take part on the DSS website. www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz/haveyoursay
The Government’s Bill sets a legislative framework for how Disability Support Service operates and what it does. Information about the Bill is on the Parliament website. Disability Support Services Bill
The Carer Support Package will be developed with targeted engagement with carer groups and representatives. More information on this planned engagement will be available from DSS soon.
www.disabilitysupport.govt.nz/improving-dss/improving-support-for-family-carers
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/improving-services-for-disabled-people-and-carers/
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2. Council voting to be restricted to elected members
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Only elected councillors will be able to vote on council committees, in a move that strengthens democratic accountability, Local Government Minister Simon Watts announced today.
“Councillors are directly accountable to voters for their decisions. We are amending the Local Government Act 2002 so only elected members hold voting rights at council committee meetings,” Mr Watts says.
“Councils and the public nationwide have raised concerns about individuals holding voting rights on council committees, undermining decision-making and diluting the influence of democratically elected members.
“We’ve seen examples in the Far North, in Tauranga and in Hastings where individuals, such as iwi representatives and young people aged under 18, have been appointed to council committees and given voting rights without being elected by the community.
“That’s not democratic, so we’re fixing it.
“While it is useful and appropriate that councils are able to make appointments that bolster the skills, attributes and knowledge of elected members, those individuals are not elected by ratepayers and therefore have no democratic accountability.
“Councils can still appoint non-elected members to offer professional advice and represent communities but those appointments will not come with voting rights or count towards a quorum.”
Statutory committees and appointments, including those agreed as part of a Treaty settlement, will be excluded and committee members appointed under Acts that are not covered by the Local Government Act 2002 will retain voting rights.
The changes will be included in the Local Government (System Improvements) Bill currently before Parliament. Once passed, councils will have six months to review their delegations and appointments before the law change takes effect.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/council-voting-to-be-restricted-to-elected-members/
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3. Minister to represent New Zealand at key labour conference
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister and Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden will travel to Geneva this month where she will represent New Zealand at the International Labour Conference.
Minister van Velden will speak at the plenary session and participate in the Asia Pacific Labour Ministers meeting. There will also be an important standards-setting discussion on platform-based workers that New Zealand will participate in.
“This conference is an important opportunity to highlight our recent employment law reforms to member states from across the world. I will discuss the gateway test introduced by this Government, which provides businesses and workers with greater certainty when entering into contract arrangements,” says Ms van Velden.
“By providing greater clarity around employment status through our gateway test, New Zealand is creating the conditions for increasing business confidence and for innovation to thrive, while maintaining confidence that workers are appropriately protected. I look forward to promoting New Zealand’s unique approach on the world stage, and I expect it will be of interest to other countries.”
While travelling the Minister will also take the opportunity to meet with Ministers and senior leaders in London and Singapore, as part of a broader programme of engagements across her Workplace Relations and Safety and Internal Affairs portfolios.
In London, New Zealand’s recently announced citizenship test, along with recent labour market reforms in the United Kingdom and New Zealand will be the focus of meetings with senior leaders.
In Singapore, the Minister will discuss health and safety and labour market reforms being undertaken by both countries.
“New Zealand has a longstanding relationship with Singapore and it is one of our closest partners in South East Asia. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss these reforms, alongside emerging issues and challenges.”
Notes for editor:
The International Labour Conference is the International Labour Organization’s annual event, with around 4000 attendees, including Labour Ministers and Heads of State from ILO’s 187 member states.
The International Labour Organization is a United Nations agency.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/minister-to-represent-new-zealand-at-key-labour-conference/
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4. More trades academy places for young people
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
More young New Zealanders will have the opportunity to gain practical skills and industry experience while still at school, with the Government doubling the number of trades academy places available, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Education Minister Erica Stanford say.
“This Government backs the trades. We know that for many young people, vocational education provides a direct pathway into skilled careers and lifelong opportunities,” Nicola Willis says.
“Budget 2026 invests an additional $69 million to double the number of trades academy places from 10,000 to 20,000.”
“This investment means thousands more students will be able to access hands-on learning, gain industry experience, and develop the skills and knowledge they need for apprenticeships, further training, and employment while they are still at school,” Erica Stanford says.
“It also supports our wider qualifications reforms, which are creating stronger vocational pathways for young people and ensuring they have access to meaningful, real-world learning opportunities while they are still at school.
“Alongside the expansion of trades academy places, the Government is investing a further $15 million for Industry Skills Boards (ISBs) to develop new vocational subjects as part of New Zealand’s new senior secondary qualifications.
“For the first time, vocational subjects will be fully integrated into our national qualification system and developed in partnership with industry.
“The Industry Skills Boards are working directly with employers and sectors across New Zealand to ensure the knowledge and skills being taught match what industry needs. That means students will be better prepared for apprenticeships, further study, and employment.
“Subjects currently being developed include Building and Construction, Outdoor Education, and Primary Industries, with additional vocational subjects under development.
“This Government rejects the idea that there is only one pathway to success.
“Our new qualifications will give vocational pathways the same status, rigour, and recognition as any other pathway, giving young people more opportunities to succeed in the pathway that is right for them.
“Doubling trades academy places to 20,000 is a clear signal that this Government backs vocational education, backs the trades, and backs young people to succeed.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/more-trades-academy-places-for-young-people/
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5. Powering up data-driven social investment
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
New Zealand’s largest research database is set for a major upgrade to support smarter, evidence-based decisions and build better futures for New Zealanders, Minister of Statistics Scott Simpson says.
The Government has committed $57.7 million over four years through Budget 2026 to modernise the Integrated Data Infrastructure (IDI) to meet growing demand and boost social investment.
“The IDI works like a connecting puzzle, piecing together data from Government agencies. It reveals the bigger picture of how policies affect New Zealanders over time – such as whether free apprenticeships help people move into better jobs, or whether health interventions improve school attendance for children, Mr Simpson says.
“The IDI shows us what is working, and what is not. It makes sure Government decisions are based on facts, not guesswork, and taxpayer dollars are directed where they can make the biggest difference for New Zealanders.”
The IDI brings together data from across Government agencies, non-government organisations and Stats NZ surveys.
“The current IDI is built on old technology. This critical Government investment will ensure our data infrastructure keeps up with growing demand and more complex use, giving decision-makers a clearer, more up-to-date picture of what’s happening in our communities.
“Better data means funding is directed to where it’s needed most. It’s about fixing the basics and building the future towards a better data landscape and better social services, now and for future generations.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/powering-up-data-driven-social-investment/
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6. Marsden Point Rail Link progresses
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Minister for Rail Winston Peters has welcomed KiwiRail identification of three potential construction partners for delivering the ‘design sprint’ needed for the Government to proceed with funding a cost-effective Marsden Point Rail Link.
“This 19-kilometre railway is needed. It is blindingly obvious that Northport requires a rail connection like every other major port in this country, and more specifically for a port identified by the major shipping lines as critical to New Zealand’s export future,” Mr Peters says.
“The previous Government allocated $410 million, seemingly at random because they did so without any clue of the design or costs and subsequently received a billion dollar estimate from KiwiRail.
“Since resuming responsibility for Rail we have overhauled the Marsden Point Rail Link process with KiwiRail opening its design data to the market who put forward their own designs (at their cost) to identify cheaper ways of building the line, which both we and KiwiRail have welcomed.
“Today, we are pleased to announce three companies will be competing in a design sprint to flesh out their low-cost design options and provide the Government with a far lower estimate with far higher confidence to proceed with.
“The three companies are respected infrastructure builders: Acciona, a Downer/HEB joint venture, and Martinus Rail.
“The companies will focus on further refinement of rail alignment to reduce earthworks volume, optimising the construction sequencing, investigating the other options to deal with ground conditions, and exploring different bridge and level crossing options, among various options.
“Just as we have done with the ferries, our no-nonsense approach to infrastructure knows no boundaries,” Mr Peters says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/marsden-point-rail-link-progresses/
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7. Amnesty International – Major cross-sector coalition calls for Government action on online harm
June 2, 2026
Source: Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand
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8. Tertiary Research Excellence Fund focused on driving economic growth
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The introduction of the new Tertiary Research Excellence Fund (TREF) will direct research effort towards economic growth while cutting red tape, says Penny Simmonds, Minister for Tertiary Education, and Minister of Science, Innovation and Technology.
Cabinet has approved the final design of the TREF, which replaces the Performance-Based Research Fund (PBRF), building on initial decisions in August 2025. The TREF will invest $315 million per year in research capability in the tertiary education system, with funding allocated based on participating providers’ research performance.
“The new fund will significantly reduce compliance costs for tertiary education organisations”, said Minister Simmonds.
“It enables a move away from the burdensome process of assembling individual Evidence Portfolios that was required under the PBRF.”
“It also includes a greater focus on impact – through external research income and new metrics for citations, commercialisation and policy outcomes.”
“The TREF will support New Zealand’s future skills and innovation needs by rewarding research excellence and impact in a more responsive and efficient way.”
The design of the new fund has been informed by the advice of the University Advisory Group, led by Chair Sir Peter Gluckman, as well as subsequent engagement with experts and the sector.
The Tertiary Education Commission will commence operational design of the TREF immediately. Changes will be phased in from 2027, with funding fully aligned to the new framework from 2029.
More information about the TREF can be found on: https://www.education.govt.nz/our-work/strategies-policies-and-programmes/tertiary-and-further-education/tertiary-research-excellence-fund
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/tertiary-research-excellence-fund-focused-on-driving-economic-growth/
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9. Workable lending laws delivered
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Amendment Bill passed its third reading last week, delivering simpler, clearer, and more workable lending laws for New Zealanders, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer says.
“New Zealanders should be able to access affordable finance when they need it, whether they’re buying a home, renovating, upgrading a car, or managing household costs,” Mr Brewer says
“But under Labour’s CCCFA changes, lending became harder, slower, and more frustrating than it needed to be. Borrowers were put through intrusive and unnecessary checks, lenders became overly cautious, and good Kiwis were left jumping through hoops just to get a loan.
“These rules were meant to protect consumers. Instead, they created complexity, confusion, and cost.
“This Government promised to bring common sense back to lending, and today we have delivered.
“We are simplifying the rules, reducing unnecessary compliance costs, and supporting a more competitive lending market. That means better access to credit, more choice, and more affordable finance for consumers.”
Responsibility for credit regulation will transfer from the Commerce Commission to the Financial Markets Authority, bringing firms into the FMA’s licensing regime and creating a clearer, more consistent regulatory system.
“We are also removing unnecessary personal liability for senior managers and directors and making consequences for certain disclosure breaches more proportionate. Accountability remains, but the rules need to be workable and fair.”
The Government is also strengthening consumer protection through the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Amendment Bill, which also passed its third reading last week.
“When things go wrong, consumers need access to fair and independent dispute resolution.
“This Bill improves accountability across financial dispute resolution schemes by allowing for more consistent independent reviews and minimum requirements for scheme board members, including skills, experience, and independence from industry.
“Together, these Bills are about restoring balance.
“We are fixing the basics, reducing unnecessary red tape, and building a more competitive economy. We have turned the page on Labour’s bad CCCFA settings and delivered clearer rules, stronger competition, better access to finance, and proportionate consumer protection.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/workable-lending-laws-delivered/
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10. New social homes for autistic people
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Housing Minister Chris Bishop welcomes the opening of seven new social homes in Tauranga designed specifically for autistic people.
The homes are the first to be delivered by Autism NZ’s community housing provider Equity House, and are among the 1,500 new social homes funded by the Government through Budget 2024.
“It’s encouraging to see providers like Equity House delivering social homes that have been designed around the needs of the people who will live in them,” Mr Bishop says.
“More than half of the people on the Housing Register need a one-bedroom home, but only 15.8 per cent of our social housing stock is one-bedroom. Developments like this help address that mismatch by providing the types of homes New Zealanders are actually waiting for.
“Just as importantly, these homes have been designed around the needs of the people who will live in them.
“An estimated 159,000 New Zealanders are part of the autistic community, and like everyone else they deserve a safe, stable place to call home.
“Too often, we think about accessible housing only in terms of physical disabilities. That’s important, but autistic people can have different needs too. The environment they live in can make a very real difference to their ability to live independently.
“That’s why it’s fantastic to see Equity House delivering homes designed specifically with autistic adults in mind – for example, installing dimmer switches for internal lighting so tenants can adjust brightness according to their needs and preferences, as well as the houses being decorated in neutral colouring, reducing sensory overload.
“Good social housing isn’t just about putting a roof over someone’s head. It’s about providing homes that work for the people who live in them.
“These homes have been thoughtfully designed to support greater independence while ensuring residents can access additional support when they need it. Residents will receive pastoral care, including assistance with shopping, medical appointments and other day-to-day commitments.
“Each resident will have their own self-contained unit, providing privacy, security and a sense of home, while still being part of a supportive community environment.
“These homes will provide a safe, supportive and sensory-friendly environment that helps residents live with greater independence, dignity and confidence.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/new-social-homes-for-autistic-people/
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