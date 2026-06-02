Tech Events – Epson to showcase sustainable print and immersive display solutions for future-ready classrooms at EDUtech 2026

Source: Epson

On stand 313 from 3-4 June at the ICC Sydney – Epson will attend EDUtech 2026 at ICC Sydney, unveiling an integrated line-up designed to help schools and universities advance digitisation, creativity and inclusion across teaching and campus operations on stand 313.

Attendees can experience live demos of Epson’s WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000 and WorkForce Pro EM-C800 office inkjet printers, and an EB‑PU2220B projector paired with a LX02S lens.

EDUtech is where principals, university executives, CIOs and IT leaders evaluate innovations aligned to buying cycles and long‑term digital strategies.

In turn, Epson’s portfolio addresses three priorities shaping Australian education:

• Digitisation and resilience: streamlined, secure print-and-scan workflows that support electronic records, exam packs and campus services

• Creativity and engagement: big, bright visuals that activate collaboration, inclusivity and active learning pedagogy

• Inclusion and sustainability: low-intervention devices that reduce downtime, lower energy and waste and support equitable access to content from anywhere in the room

On-stand highlights

WorkForce Enterprise AM-C4000

• A high‑speed business inkjet multifunction device for busy print rooms and admin hubs

• Ideal for schools who need fast, reliable output for assessments, newsletters, permission slips and records without the energy draw and consumables of laser

• Page-wide PrecisionCore printheads help cut energy use and reduce waste compared to toner devices, supporting sustainability targets and operating budgets

• Low heat technology enables quieter operation and fewer replacement parts, keeping learning spaces calm and IT workloads lighter

WorkForce Pro EM-C800

• A compact, efficient office inkjet printer designed for schools, educational facilities, departmental and front‑office environments

• Ideal for student services, libraries and faculties that require dependable day-to-day printing and scanning

• Quick first‑page out and low power consumption suit hybrid timetables and intermittent use

• Administrators can standardise on a common inkjet platform, simplifying fleet management and reducing total cost of ownership across campuses

EB‑PU2220B projector with LX02S lens

• A powerful, flexible installation projector paired with a short‑throw lens for large, bright images at shorter distances

• Ideal for lecture theatres, halls and experiential learning zones.

• The LX02S lens enables big, high‑impact visuals where throw distance is constrained delivering back‑row readability and cinematic clarity without the glare and viewing‑angle issues of flat panels

• Ideal for cross‑campus events, graduation stages, STEM showcases, arts exhibitions and more

Attendees to Epson stand 313 will learn how low-heat inkjet reduces energy use and consumables versus legacy laser fleets to help meet sustainability goals without compromising speed or performance.

There will also be an emphasis on right‑sizing strategies and how by placing the AM-C4000 in central hubs and EM-C800 in departments can give the best cost/performance mix.

Conversations will also be around event‑ready AV strategies that include pairing the EB‑PU2220B with the LX02S lens in order to create compelling, mobile experiences aligned with school calendars.

Built for learning, teaching, security, manageability and uptime, Epson’s education-focused approach includes secure network printing and scanning, admin-friendly management tools and minimal scheduled maintenance.

Then, fewer consumables and lower heat output support safer, quieter learning environments and reduce disruptions during critical assessment periods.

As a conference and exhibition EDUtech stands out for direct access to decision‑makers and immersive opportunities to exchange best practice. To that end Epson product specialists will host live demos and practical mini‑sessions throughout the show, giving attendees concrete takeaways they can apply on campus this term and next budget cycle.

EDUtech details

What: EDUtech Australia 2026

Where: ICC Sydney

When: Wednesday 3 June, 8:30am–5:00pm and Thursday 4 June, 8:30am–4.00pm

About Epson, Epson Australia and Epson New Zealand

Epson is a technology innovation and engineering company whose philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company uses technology and engineering ability to implement real-world solutions in precision innovation, industrial & robotics, office & home printing, and visual & lifestyle.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1.3 trillion.

https://corporate.epson/en/

Epson Australia offers an extensive array of award-winning image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography and graphic arts markets, and is also a leading supplier of value-added point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail market. Epson is the market leader in Australia and worldwide in sales of projectors for the home, office and education. Established in 1983, Epson Australia is headquartered in North Sydney and is a subsidiary of the Epson Group headquartered in Japan.

www.epson.com.au

Epson New Zealand offers an extensive array of award-winning image capture and image output products for the commercial, industrial, consumer, business, photography and graphic arts markets, and is also a leading supplier of value-added point-of-sale (POS) solutions for the retail market. Epson is a market leader in New Zealand, Australia and worldwide in sales of projectors for the home, office and education. Epson New Zealand is headquartered in Auckland and is a branch of Epson Australia Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of the Epson Group headquartered in Japan.

www.epson.co.nz