Minister to represent New Zealand at key labour conference

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Source: New Zealand Government

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister and Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden will travel to Geneva this month where she will represent New Zealand at the International Labour Conference.

Minister van Velden will speak at the plenary session and participate in the Asia Pacific Labour Ministers meeting. There will also be an important standards-setting discussion on platform-based workers that New Zealand will participate in.

“This conference is an important opportunity to highlight our recent employment law reforms to member states from across the world. I will discuss the gateway test introduced by this Government, which provides businesses and workers with greater certainty when entering into contract arrangements,” says Ms van Velden.

“By providing greater clarity around employment status through our gateway test, New Zealand is creating the conditions for increasing business confidence and for innovation to thrive, while maintaining confidence that workers are appropriately protected. I look forward to promoting New Zealand’s unique approach on the world stage, and I expect it will be of interest to other countries.”

While travelling the Minister will also take the opportunity to meet with Ministers and senior leaders in London and Singapore, as part of a broader programme of engagements across her Workplace Relations and Safety and Internal Affairs portfolios.

In London, New Zealand’s recently announced citizenship test, along with recent labour market reforms in the United Kingdom and New Zealand will be the focus of meetings with senior leaders.

In Singapore, the Minister will discuss health and safety and labour market reforms being undertaken by both countries.

“New Zealand has a longstanding relationship with Singapore and it is one of our closest partners in South East Asia. I look forward to the opportunity to discuss these reforms, alongside emerging issues and challenges.”

Notes for editor:

The International Labour Conference is the International Labour Organization’s annual event, with around 4000 attendees, including Labour Ministers and Heads of State from ILO’s 187 member states.

The International Labour Organization is a United Nations agency.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/minister-to-represent-new-zealand-at-key-labour-conference/