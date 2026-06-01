Education contributions recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

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Source: New Zealand Government

Education Minister Erica Stanford has recognised the King’s Birthday 2026 Honours recipients being celebrated for their services and achievements in, and to, education.

“It is a privilege to acknowledge the exceptional contributions, commitment, and dedication these New Zealanders have shown throughout their careers,” Ms Stanford says.

“The passion, drive, and determination of this year’s recipients is embossed in the lives of the many students, teachers, academics, and communities they have worked with.”

Those being honoured include Professor Emeritus James Chapman, appointed a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, and Susan Hassall and Professor Elizabeth Rata, appointed Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Sir James has made significant contributions to literacy teaching and learning both in New Zealand and internationally since the 1980s, particularly in learning disabilities and dyslexia research.

“His work has had an instrumental impact. He has shaped how children learn to read, influenced national policy, and guided the development of the structured literacy approach now embedded across New Zealand schools.”

Dame Susan and Dame Elizabeth have made significant and world-leading contributions to their areas of specialist knowledge, research, and educational leadership.

Others being recognised include Michael Johnston, a cognitive psychologist who has contributed to educational assessment, curriculum design, and education reform. Mr Johnston is a Senior Fellow at the New Zealand Initiative and has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Former Rangitoto College principal Patrick Gale has been made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to education, in recognition of his record-breaking results and leadership of the school. He has been Chair of the NCEA Professional Advisory group since 2025, providing leadership on the national qualifications.

Alan McIntyre has also been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. As one of New Zealand’s longest-serving principals, Mr McIntyre’s career spans more than 50 years delivering primary education, implementing international teaching and student exchange programmes, and providing support and advice to fellow principals.

“Education is the great equaliser, and I am pleased to highlight just some of the people across the country who exemplify its importance and impact,” Ms Stanford says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/01/education-contributions-recognised-in-kings-birthday-honours/