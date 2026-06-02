DHL Express and ASEAN Business Advisory Council partner to strengthen MSME competitiveness and advance ASEAN trade integration

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Source: Media Outreach

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost trade facilitation across businesses in ASEAN

The partnership will empower MSMEs through training and tools to navigate digital, finance, and logistics challenges, while improving trade standards, sustainability, and cross-border processes=

MANILA, THE PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 June 2026 – DHL Express and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ASEAN-BAC) have formalized a strategic collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance trade facilitation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and empower micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the ASEAN member states. The initiative underscores a shared commitment to accelerate ASEAN’s economic integration and global competitiveness.

George Barcelon, Council Member, ASEAN Business Advisory Council and Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President – Commercial for Asia Pacific, DHL Express signed the MoU in Manila

The partnership will focus on four key areas:

Empowering MSMEs including women-led businesses with enhanced access to and effective participation in cross-border trade

Strengthening supply chain resilience and promoting digital logistics adoption

Advancing decarbonization practices in the region

Harmonizing supply chain and digital trade standards through policy advocacy

These focus areas align with ASEAN’s broader ambition to enhance intra-regional and global trade connectivity. Equally, it highlights DHL’s GT20 initiative, which prioritizes the world’s 20 most significant markets; six of these are ASEAN member states. Through this collaboration, both organizations will work to reduce barriers to cross border commerce and improve customs processes and standards. ASEAN businesses – particularly MSMEs – will be able to gain a competitive edge in the global trade landscape.

“ASEAN’s strength will not be measured by the success of a few, but by the number of people we bring into the circle of growth and opportunity,” said ASEAN Business Advisory Council Chair Jose Ma. Concepcion III. “Advancing Prosperity for All” means building an ASEAN where businesses of all sizes can grow and innovate. Through stronger regional collaboration, and this partnership with DHL, we want to ensure that no one – especially MSMEs and the small entrepreneurs – is left behind.”

“Global trade has proven its resilience time and again, and ASEAN continues to stand out as a critical pillar of that growth. MSMEs are at the heart of ASEAN’s economies, and their ability to compete internationally will define the region’s next phase of development. DHL has been a constant in enabling cross-border trade – providing the infrastructure, expertise and reliability that businesses depend on. Our partnership with ASEAN-BAC and our GoTrade program show that we are doubling down on our commitment to MSMEs so that they can confidently scale beyond their home markets,” said Herbert Vongpusanachai, Senior Vice President for Commercial – Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

Asia remains a key anchor in global trade, according to the latest DHL Global Connectedness Report, with ASEAN also contributing significantly to trade flows. As a prominent manufacturing base that handled USD4.4 trillion (~EUR3.79 trillion) in merchandise trade, it is essential to ensure the region’s MSMEs receive the support they need to scale.

Under the MoU, DHL will provide expertise via its GoTrade program* and related MSME support initiatives. GoTrade training programs will be introduced region-wide to help MSMEs navigate complexities such as digital, finance and logistics when trading internationally. The DHL GoTrade program is a DHL strategic initiative that aims to unlock global trade opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Meanwhile, ASEAN-BAC Philippines, as chair for 2026, continues to champion MSMEs as a core priority embedded across its four strategic pillars: People (inclusivity), Planet (sustainability, Platform (innovation), and Productivity (competitiveness). Its flagship legacy project, the ASEAN mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network, launched during its last chairmanship in 2017, will be expanded into a digital platform to further scale mentorship, market access, innovation support, and regional opportunities for MSMEs across the region.

The collaboration will also reinforce the region’s strategic importance in global supply chains. By jointly developing research papers on ASEAN trade challenges faced by MSMEs, promoting digital trade processes, and engaging governments on aligned standards, DHL and ASEAN-BAC aim to further elevate ASEAN’s position in international trade networks.

The global DHL GoTrade Summit will also be held in Manila this year. Both ASEAN-BAC and the Department of Trade and Industry of the Philippines are partners of the event, which convenes experts and policymakers to ideate and discuss ways to help MSMEs trade better across borders.

*Note to editor:

Go Trade is DHL’s strategic initiative to unlock global trade opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By partnering and building an ecosystem with public and private sector stakeholders, and collaborating with international development and intergovernmental agencies, Go Trade addresses systemic barriers to SME participation in international markets and promotes sustainable trade growth worldwide.

The program leverages DHL’s unparalleled global network, logistics expertise, and market insights to connect SMEs with cross-border opportunities. Through Capacity Building and Trade Advocacy, Go Trade equips businesses with the skills, resources, and support needed to scale internationally and operate sustainably. This approach not only accelerates SME growth but also drives economic development in emerging markets, creating long-term value for stakeholders and contributing to resilient global supply chains.

Go Trade represents DHL’s commitment to inclusive trade and sustainable economic progress. For more information on Go Trade, click here: https://www.dhl.com/global-en/microsite/core/gotrade.html

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