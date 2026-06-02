More trades academy places for young people

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Source: New Zealand Government

More young New Zealanders will have the opportunity to gain practical skills and industry experience while still at school, with the Government doubling the number of trades academy places available, Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Education Minister Erica Stanford say.

“This Government backs the trades. We know that for many young people, vocational education provides a direct pathway into skilled careers and lifelong opportunities,” Nicola Willis says.

“Budget 2026 invests an additional $69 million to double the number of trades academy places from 10,000 to 20,000.”

“This investment means thousands more students will be able to access hands-on learning, gain industry experience, and develop the skills and knowledge they need for apprenticeships, further training, and employment while they are still at school,” Erica Stanford says.

“It also supports our wider qualifications reforms, which are creating stronger vocational pathways for young people and ensuring they have access to meaningful, real-world learning opportunities while they are still at school.

“Alongside the expansion of trades academy places, the Government is investing a further $15 million for Industry Skills Boards (ISBs) to develop new vocational subjects as part of New Zealand’s new senior secondary qualifications.

“For the first time, vocational subjects will be fully integrated into our national qualification system and developed in partnership with industry.

“The Industry Skills Boards are working directly with employers and sectors across New Zealand to ensure the knowledge and skills being taught match what industry needs. That means students will be better prepared for apprenticeships, further study, and employment.

“Subjects currently being developed include Building and Construction, Outdoor Education, and Primary Industries, with additional vocational subjects under development.

“This Government rejects the idea that there is only one pathway to success.

“Our new qualifications will give vocational pathways the same status, rigour, and recognition as any other pathway, giving young people more opportunities to succeed in the pathway that is right for them.

“Doubling trades academy places to 20,000 is a clear signal that this Government backs vocational education, backs the trades, and backs young people to succeed.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/more-trades-academy-places-for-young-people/