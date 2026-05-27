AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 28, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 28, 2026 – Full Text
1. “End of an era” as Government law change disestablishes Ministry for the Environment
May 27, 2026
Source: Green Party
The Green Party is condemning the Government’s disestablishment of the Ministry for the Environment, following the law change required to scrap the Ministry passing through Parliament on Wednesday.
“This Government is cementing their place as the most anti-environment Government in New Zealand’s history. This is a shameful end of an era,” said Green Party environment spokesperson Lan Pham.
The Environment (Disestablishment of Ministry for the Environment) Amendment Bill is set to pass through parliament today despite substantial opposition from the public, with more than 99% of submitters against the proposal to merge environmental functions into a new mega-ministry focused on development.
“The Ministry for the Environment was set up because in 1986 New Zealanders called for a dedicated voice for nature at the heart of government.”
“Not one of the political parties in power campaigned on this. And when they asked New Zealanders what they thought, the voice of submitters and experts was so clear and so strong, that this is a bad idea.”
“New Zealanders of all political stripes care about the environment, swim in rivers, lakes, and at the beach, and fish for kai. They know that nature is the backbone of our economy. They did not ask for this.”
“The Environment Select Committee considered this law change for a pitiful 40 minutes, despite wide-ranging implications and a complete absence of critical information like the risks to transparency of budget decisions and the risks to Ministry for Environment work programme which documents released to us under the official information act show are recklessly high. To add insult to injury, the Government will then cut their jobs.”
Advice against the passing of the Bill included that of University of Canterbury Professor of Political Science and International Relations, Bronwyn Hayward, who found cabinet had been presented with incorrect information on the justification of the mega-ministry that environmental functions will be merged in to, calling the change “reckless”.
The Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment advised that the Ministry for the Environment should “be left out of this merger” and that “this change is unlikely to help the environment”.
“At a time when all our environmental outcomes across freshwater, air, biodiversity and oceans are going backwards, climate change is flooding communities week after week, costing billions of dollars, lives, and livelihoods, this Government’s response is to dismantle the ministry responsible for environmental protection.”
“This is yet another callous blow to the environment where this Government is demonstrating their only intention for the environment is to exploit it for a quick buck. New Zealanders deserve so much better,” said Pham.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/end-of-an-era-as-government-law-change-disestablishes-ministry-for-the-environment/
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2. Remuneration Authority appointments
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden has today announced the elevation of Dallas Welch to Chair of the Remuneration Authority [the Authority], the reappointment of current member Vern Walsh for a further three-year term, and the new member appointment of Wynand du Plessis.
The Authority consists of three members, and is an independent statutory body responsible for setting the rates of pay and allowances for key public office holders including Members of Parliament, the Judiciary and Local Authority members.
Dallas Welch has been a member of the Authority since 2021. She succeeds outgoing Chair Geoffrey Summers, whose term is concluding after serving on the Authority since 2016 and as Chair since 2022.
“Ms Welch brings deep institutional knowledge, strong leadership and judgment. Her background spans chief executive recruitment, performance management, remuneration, and the development and production of official statistics.
“Ms Welch’s technical skills and proven public service leadership make her well positioned to lead the Authority as its new Chair,” says Ms van Velden.
Vern Walsh has been a member of the Authority since 2022 and has been reappointed for a further three-year term.
“Mr Walsh has a deep knowledge of local government, governance and financial expertise, and provides valuable input and experience to the Authority. I am pleased he is continuing his role as member for a further term.”
Wynand du Plessis is commencing a three-year term as a member of the Authority.
“Mr du Plessis brings over a decade of remuneration leadership experience across corporate and consulting environments. He is currently Group General Manager, Remuneration at Fletcher Building, with expertise in remuneration reviews, governance processes, and pay-setting frameworks.
“These appointments will make a significant contribution to the Authority, and I congratulate them,” says Ms van Velden.
“I would also like to thank outgoing Chair Geoffrey Summers for his leadership and commitment,” says Ms van Velden.
Note to Editors:
BIOs
Ms Dallas Welch
Ms Welch has served as a member of the Authority since 2021. She is completing her third term, which expires on 1 March 2029.
She has nearly 40 years’ experience in the New Zealand public service. She has held various executive leadership roles within a range of public sector organisations, including the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Public Enquiry into the Earthquake Commission, the Ministry for Women, and Statistics New Zealand.
Ms Welch brings a deep knowledge of the Authority and strong leadership and judgement. Further, she has extensive experience in the public sector, including chief executive recruitment, performance management, remuneration, and in the development and production of official statistics.
Mr Wynand du Plessis
Mr du Plessis has over ten years’ experience in specialist remuneration leadership roles across both corporate and consulting environments. He is currently the Group General Manager Remuneration for Fletcher Building. Mr du Plessis’s background is predominantly in the private sector; although, in his role as Senior Manager for Ernst and Young New Zealand, he has completed substantial work with New Zealand government agencies and State-Owned Enterprises.
His previous roles include Senior Associate for Mercer Consulting, Group Head of Reward for Mr Price Group, and Committee Member of the South African Reward Association. In these roles he supported a range of public-sector organisations with remuneration reviews, governance processes, and pay setting frameworks.
Mr du Plessis brings a depth and breadth of experience in remuneration setting, and his appointment as a member would anchor the executive remuneration setting specialist role on the Authority.
Mr Vern Walsh
Mr Walsh was reappointed as a Member of the Remuneration Authority for a further three-year term commencing on 2 March 2026 and expiring on 1 March 2029.
Vern Walsh is a former City Councillor, Community Board Chair and Licensing Trust member who has worked in the local government sector for over 30 years.
He is a Justice of the Peace and a registered financial advisor with over 40 years of finance industry experience. He is co-owner and operator of a consultancy company that provides governance training, development, and consultancy services, primarily in the local government and not-for-profit sectors. He was formerly on the board of the Real Estate Authority where he chaired the Audit and Risk committee
Mr Walsh has previously chaired the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Board and was on the board of the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT), Aotea Centre Board of Management, and a member of the Lottery Environment and Heritage Committee.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/remuneration-authority-appointments/
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3. Bill passed to pave way for MCERT
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government has passed legislation enabling the creation of the new Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (MCERT), marking a major milestone in its programme of reform across housing, infrastructure, transport, urban development and the environment.
The Environment (Disestablishment of the Ministry for the Environment) Amendment Bill clears the way for the Ministry for the Environment to become part of MCERT alongside the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Transport, and the local government functions currently administered by the Department of Internal Affairs.
“MCERT will bring together key agencies that shape how our towns, cities and regions grow and develop,” RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says.
“The Ministry for the Environment is the only department involved in forming MCERT that requires legislative change for the new structure to proceed, because it is established in statute.”
Environment Minister Nicola Grigg says the legislation ensures environmental responsibilities will continue seamlessly under the new arrangements.
“The Bill formally transfers the Ministry for the Environment’s statutory functions under the Environment Act to the Secretary for the Environment. The new Ministry will continue to administer the Environment Act, with MCERT’s chief executive carrying out the responsibilities of the Secretary for the Environment.
“Environmental functions remain central to the work of the new department. Integrating these portfolios will support more practical and joined-up decision-making that both protects the environment and supports economic growth.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/bill-passed-to-pave-way-for-mcert/
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4. Auckland Council announces new Transport and Infrastructure Director
May 27, 2026
Source: Auckland Council
Highly experienced transport and infrastructure expert Steve Mutton has been appointed as Auckland Council’s new Transport and Infrastructure Director.
Auckland Council Chief Executive Phil Wilson today announced the appointment of the newest member of the council’s executive leadership team and leader of the newly created directorate that will deliver Auckland Council’s transport outcomes.
“Steve has extensive experience across the transport, infrastructure and energy sectors and, most recently his time as the Transport Change Director has given him a very clear understanding of what we want to achieve, in relation to transport reform, across the Auckland Council Group.
“The scale of this change for Auckland is momentus, and Steve’s deep sector knowledge, familiarity with complex project delivery, stakeholder connections stand him in good stead to lead this new directorate.
“His ability to maintain continuity between the current change programme and the new directorate will ensure the current momentum is uninterrupted, which is vital in making sure we continue to deliver for Auckland, as well as ensuring as seamless a transition as possible,” says Mr Wilson.
Mr Mutton was appointed to Auckland Council’s role of Transport Change Director in late 2025 and has been working alongside the transition team and staff across the council and Auckland Transport to prepare this reform programme. He will take up his position on at the end of May 2026.
“I’m honoured and excited to step into the Director, Transport and Infrastructure role at such a pivotal time for Auckland,” says Mr Mutton.
“This new directorate builds on strong foundations and my focus will be on protecting what works well, valuing our people, and strengthening how we deliver as one council for our communities.
“This is a once in a generation opportunity to shape how our city moves and grows, delivering visible, place based improvements that communities can see, trust and value. Together, we will create an Auckland we can all be proud of,” he says.
About Transport Reform
- Elected members and Aucklanders have for some time asked us to change the way we plan, manage and deliver Auckland’s transport system. Auckland’s size, geography and population give it transport challenges that are distinct within New Zealand, and the current arrangements put in place 15 years ago have not adequately addressed these challenges.
- Auckland Council’s Governing Body requested that the Government change the legislation so that Auckland Council would become the Road Controlling Authority for Auckland (currently that is Auckland Transport). This enables democratic accountability for key transport decisions and enables the council and government to make long-term plans and decisions for transport in Auckland.
- Now that the transport legislation is final, the council has up to six months to implement it. This is called the transition period. Auckland Council Chief Executive Phil Wilson has signalled that if we can implement any changes earlier than that we will.
- Transport reform will change how the council group makes decisions about transport in Auckland and how the council group delivers for Aucklanders. The council will set transport strategy and policy for the council group. Transport reform makes the council responsible for roads, including as the Road Controlling Authority and focuses the public transport CCO on public transport.
- Read more here.
About Steve Mutton
His experience spans delivery of nationally critical transport operations and multi billion dollar capital and asset programmes. In senior executive roles at the NZ Transport Agency, he was accountable for Auckland’s motorway network, large scale renewals and maintenance programmes, and major capital delivery under sustained public and political scrutiny.
He led and chaired the $1.3 billion North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery Alliance following the Kaikōura earthquake, delivering urgent infrastructure recovery at pace while maintaining safety, fiscal discipline and stakeholder confidence.
Steve brings proven political insight and confidence operating in complex democratic environments; has worked closely with local government and communities; led major organisational change, integrated functions across institutional boundaries, and driven efficiency and consistency in transport delivery.
He is experienced in aligning transport investment with broader planning and infrastructure outcomes, applying strong financial and risk discipline, and embedding standardised systems that improve performance, resilience and community outcomes.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/auckland-council-announces-new-transport-and-infrastructure-director/
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5. Sri Lankan Foreign Minister visit to New Zealand
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, on his first official visit to New Zealand.
Mr Herath is the first Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to visit New Zealand since 2014. His visit comes exactly one year after Minister Peters’ visit to Colombo.
“New Zealand has a warm and rapidly growing relationship with Sri Lanka. From longstanding ties in trade, development cooperation, the Commonwealth, and cricket; the relationship is expanding to include education, tourism, rugby, and security cooperation,” Mr Peters says.
During his visit Mr Herath will officially open the Sri Lankan High Commission in Wellington.
“We are delighted to welcome the opening of the first Sri Lankan High Commission in New Zealand, which is a significant milestone in the relationship, and a strong signal of our shared intent to work more closely together,” Mr Peters says.
In their formal talks, Mr Peters and Mr Herath discussed increasing bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education, and sport.
As part of the visit, New Zealand and Sri Lanka also announced the intention to negotiate a bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA).
Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay says the TIFA will build on co-operation already underway under our Food Safety Cooperation Arrangement and the inaugural trade policy Short Term Training Scholarships for Sri Lankan officials this year.
“Sri Lanka is a dynamic and important market, and New Zealand exporters are well placed to deepen their engagement. A Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement will help unlock new opportunities by strengthening connections and reducing barriers to trade.
“As New Zealand works to grow and diversify its exports, strengthening ties with partners like Sri Lanka is essential. The TIFA will help us to open doors for Kiwi businesses in a promising market.
“The TIFA will help us maximise its potential and push us closer towards New Zealand’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of exports in 10 years.” Mr McClay says.
Minister Herath departs New Zealand on Sunday.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/sri-lankan-foreign-minister-visit-to-new-zealand/
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6. Government listens to feedback on homeschool regulations
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government has listened to feedback from the homeschool sector and has agreed to pause work on regulation changes, says Education Minster Erica Stanford.
“The Ministry of Education and the Education Review Office advised, in late 2025 and early 2026, that regulation was required to ensure children educated at home received adequate levels of education, as a result we moved quickly to introduce legislation to provide appropriate checks.
“However, feedback from stakeholders, MPs, coalition partners and those in the education sector show the issue is more complicated than first thought and we will take the time to get this right.
“We know most parents who homeschool their children work hard to provide a quality education.
“It is reasonable to have some checks that ensure all homeschooled children receive an adequate education.”
The Government will consider including homeschool provisions in future legislation.”
The Education and Training (System Reform) Amendment Bill was due to have its third reading today but will now be referred back to the Committee of the Whole, to remove amendments relating to homeschooling.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/government-listens-to-feedback-on-homeschool-regulations/
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7. New investigations into heritage and housing rules
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
An investigation has been launched into whether council planning rules in Wellington and Hamilton are getting in the way of new homes and economic growth, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says.
The investigations will be conducted under the new regulation-making power in the Resource Management Act, passed into law last year through the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill.
“The regulation-making power enables the Minister Responsible for RMA Reform to remove or modify provisions in RMA plans where they negatively impact economic growth, development capacity or employment,” Mr Bishop says.
“This power was first used last year to investigate whether outdated planning rules were unnecessarily limiting Eden Park’s ability to host major events and deliver jobs and economic growth for Auckland and the rest of the country, resulting in plan changes to enable more events at New Zealand’s national stadium.
“I have now agreed to initiate formal investigations into requests for central government intervention in parts of the Wellington and Hamilton district plans.”
Mr Bishop says the Wellington request, made by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Wellington City Council, focuses on several heritage provisions that may be preventing housing growth, infrastructure improvements, and new jobs.
“One example is the Courtenay Place Heritage Area, where height limits are roughly half those allowed in surrounding parts of the central city, despite Courtenay Place being identified as a priority growth area close to jobs and public transport.
“Another involves heritage listings on the Karori Tunnel and Kelburn Viaduct, where relatively straightforward upgrade works have reportedly increased in cost from around $350,000 to around $2.5 million because of planning requirements.
“We’re also looking at whether heritage rules relating to a concrete gas tank are unnecessarily constraining expansion at the Weta FX and Wingnut Films site, where evidence shows additional capacity could support around 150 extra workers.
“These are exactly the kinds of situations New Zealanders find frustrating. We need planning rules that protect genuinely important heritage while still allowing cities to grow, infrastructure to be upgraded, and businesses to create jobs.”
Mr Bishop says the Hamilton request, made by a social housing developer, relates to planning rules affecting housing delivery.
“The concerns raised include mandatory electric vehicle charging infrastructure, powered e-bike storage requirements, deep soil planting rules, and building design controls.
“In some cases, developments are reportedly being required to provide powered front-yard e-bike parking for all units without garages, regardless of whether future residents are likely to own or use e-bikes.
“The concerns also include ‘deep soil’ planting rules that can leave small townhouses with little usable outdoor space because so much of the site must be set aside for planting.
“Every extra rule, report, setback and requirement adds cost. Those costs eventually get passed on to renters, taxpayers, and families waiting for housing.
“At a time when New Zealand needs more homes, especially affordable and social housing, we need to be very careful that well-intentioned planning rules are not making projects slower, more expensive, or harder to deliver.”
MfE officials will now investigate both requests and engage with councils and affected parties before providing advice to the Minister.
“If the investigations show these rules are unnecessarily restricting growth or development, the Government has the ability to step in and change them.
“This Government is determined to fix the basics and build the future by making it easier to build homes, grow businesses, and deliver infrastructure while still protecting what genuinely matters.”
The investigations are due to be completed in the coming months, and decisions expected before the end of the year.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/new-investigations-into-heritage-and-housing-rules/
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8. AI Guidance issued to clipboard wielders; how to raise productivity
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
This week the Government issued guidance to regulators on how to utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) to raise productivity, Regulation Minister David Seymour says.
“Outside of Wellington, improvements in productivity and efficiency are the norm. Households and businesses have found ways to do more with less. It’s reasonable to ask the same of the agencies they fund,” Mr Seymour says.
“For the first time, the full scale and structure of New Zealand’s regulatory landscape has been mapped, exposing decades of overlap and complexity.
“AI can enable regulators to do more, faster. New Zealand’s public service is bloated, snowed in by red tape and inefficient. The AI guidance will help us address those problems. An efficient public service that gets bang for taxpayer buck is important to Kiwis.
“In New Zealand there are over 260 regulators. This includes 95 in central government, 79 in local government, and 57 statutory bodies, committees, or tribunals.
“The guidance shows regulators how to utilise AI in lower risk areas. Used well, AI can help them work more efficiently. AI can do powerful work. It analyses at scale, drafts at speed, and surfaces patterns people might miss.
“Ultimately, regulatory decisions still rely on human judgement, legal interpretation, and accountability. That’s why regulators need to know how to use it, when use is appropriate and how to set up AI tools for the best chance at success.”
AI can help regulators:
- Detect non-compliance and emerging risks earlier
- Prioritise monitoring and inspections based on risk
- Surface evidence to support decisions
- Identify patterns across large datasets manual analysis might miss
- Reduce administrative burden for regulators and regulated parties
“This will drive change in the size of government and support our mission to give taxpayers a fairer deal. Every dollar not wasted on bureaucracy is a dollar that can stay with the people who earned it, or be spent on the frontline services New Zealanders actually rely on,” Mr Seymour says.
“In a high-cost economy, regulation isn’t neutral – it’s a tax on growth. This Government is committed to clearing the path of needless regulations by improving how laws are made and applied.”
More information and the AI guidance is available on the Ministry for Regulation website.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/ai-guidance-issued-to-clipboard-wielders-how-to-raise-productivity/
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9. Manufacturing excellence celebrated at annual awards
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The people and businesses driving innovation, growth and resilience across New Zealand’s manufacturing sector have been recognised at the second annual Minister for Manufacturing Awards.
“This year’s finalists have set the bar for excellence in modern New Zealand manufacturing,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.
“Innovation and strong execution are critical to staying competitive in a challenging global environment and manufacturing remains vital to New Zealand’s future prosperity.
“Manufacturing contributes around $22 billion a year to our economy and makes up roughly 60 per cent of our goods exports,” Mr Brewer says.
“Beyond the numbers, it anchors our regions, strengthens supply chains, and turns ideas into globally competitive products, making a big impact.
“The awards recognise what excellence looks like in practice: businesses investing in their people, improving processes, and adopting new technologies to lift productivity and performance. That’s what keeps the sector moving forward, even as cost pressures and global uncertainty persist.
Since taking on the Small Business and Manufacturing portfolio in early April, Mr Brewer has visited many manufacturing businesses nationwide and will continue to engage directly on the factory floor and with the Manufacturing Productivity Advisory Group (MPAG) in the coming months.
“This Government is committed to backing manufacturing by getting the basics right, supporting investment, skills, innovation and trade, so businesses can build their future and grow, compete and succeed,” Mr Brewer says.
“Congratulations to all finalists and winners. Your leadership and ambition are helping shape the future of New Zealand manufacturing.”
Notes to editors:
For more information about the awards and finalists, visit the AMANZ website: AMA – Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa | Supporting NZ Industry.
The awards recognise excellence across seven key categories. The winners are:
2026 Minister for Manufacturing Awards winners:
- Excellence in Process Innovation: Supported by Swell
- Architectural Glass Products
- Architectural Glass Products was created to solve a growing market need for dependable, high-quality double-glazed glass supply in New Zealand. Through advanced automation, purpose-built systems and a culture of innovation, AGP produces high-performance insulated glass at scale while delivering fixed short lead times, reliable service, and over 99% DIFOTIS
- Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Supported by Enztec
- Devin Gibson – Culham Engineering
- Devin Gibson has shown himself to be an outstanding apprentice and emerging tradesperson, demonstrating impressive technical skill, maturity, and a strong dedication to excellence. What stood out strongly to the judging panel was not only his technical skills but also the professionalism, leadership potential, and resilience he consistently brings to his work.
- Emerging Manufacturing Leader of the Year
- Oliver Hunt, Medsalv
- Oliver Hunt, Medsalv founder, is reshaping healthcare through regulated remanufacturing – reducing waste, lowering costs, and strengthening supply chains. Medsalv remanufactures single-use medical devices to regulatory standards and returns them to the hospitals they came from, improving outcomes for patients and the health system. Founded in Christchurch, Medsalv now partners with hospitals across New Zealand and Australia.
- Manufacturing Leader of the Year: Supported by Lawson Williams Consulting
- Deanne Holdsworth, PACT Group
- Deanne Holdsworth, EGM Pact Packaging NZ, is a manufacturing leader with 20+ years’ experience, translating strategy into safe execution and advancing circular, recyclable packaging across Australasia. Pact Group New Zealand delivers innovative packaging and recycling solutions, investing in advanced onshore manufacturing to support skilled jobs, resilient supply chains, and a low-waste economy.
- Manufacturer of the Year (FTE <50): Supported by BNZ
- Arotec Diagnostics
- AROTEC produces high purity autoimmune diagnostic reagents (>90% purity) with dependable large scale supply capabilities. Since 1996, it has manufactured consistent native and recombinant proteins using locally sourced materials, supported by ISO 9001:2015 certification and a strong global distribution network spanning Europe, the USA, and the Asia Pacific region.
- Manufacturer of the Year (FTE 50+)
- Architectural Glass Products
- AGP manufactures high-performance Insulated Glass Units (IGUs) for residential and commercial customers across New Zealand. While the judging panel were deeply impressed by all entrants, what stood out about AGP was their commitment to manufacturing excellence from “Day 1”.
- Manufacturing Lifetime and Legacy Award:
- Jeff Douglas (Douglas Pharmaceuticals)
- Jeff is the recipient of the inaugural Manufacturing Lifetime and Legacy Award for his 30-year transformation of Douglas Pharmaceuticals. Since taking leadership in the early 1990s, Jeff defied the trend of offshoring, instead anchoring high-value R&D and specialised manufacturing firmly in New Zealand. Jeff pivoted the company toward an export strategy that now spans over 50 international markets.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/manufacturing-excellence-celebrated-at-annual-awards/
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10. Defence Minister to visit Singapore for global security conference
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Defence Minister Chris Penk will travel to Singapore this week to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an international security conference focused on issues confronting the Indo-Pacific region.
“In an increasingly volatile world, there is no better way to share perspectives, find common ground, and solve pressing regional security challenges than through robust, in-person defence dialogue and diplomacy,” Mr Penk says.
While attending the conference, Mr Penk will meet with several of his international counterparts and speak at a session focused on shifting geostrategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.
“As global focus on the Indo-Pacific region sharpens, I look forward to discussing how we can enhance collective efforts to uphold security, stability and prosperity,” Mr Penk says.
“The Government is committed to building a New Zealand Defence Force that is combat capable and interoperable with our partners. Today we regularly train, exercise and conduct operations together, sharing expertise, experience, and personnel. But we can and must do more.
“As a small trading nation, New Zealand knows we are stronger when we work in lockstep with our partners to uphold our shared interests and values.
“Our collaborative strength in the Indo-Pacific is considerable, as we tackle the transnational security issues affecting us all, including drug smuggling, illegal fishing, and climate related disasters.”
Mr Penk will depart on 28 May and return to New Zealand on 1 June.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/defence-minister-to-visit-singapore-for-global-security-conference/
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