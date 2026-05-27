PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 28, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 28, 2026 – Full Text
1. Zawa Launches AI Social Media Post Generator That Thinks Like a Brand Strategist, Not Just a Design Tool
May 28, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
The AI Social Content Marketing Tool That Knows Your Brand, Built for Designers, Marketers, and the Businesses They Serve
LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zawa, an AI social content marketing tool that thinks like a brand strategist and executes like a design team, today announced the launch of its AI Social Media Post Generator. The new capability turns a single product photo into a complete, on-brand, campaign-ready content set, with brand visual identity applied automatically at every step.
Zawa operates on two tracks that share the same underlying capability. For SMB owners, it works as an AI marketing assistant: proactively proposing content directions, responding to campaign needs, and producing ready-to-publish assets without requiring any design background. For designers and marketers, it functions as a high-efficiency production tool that turns client briefs and phone-quality product photos into professional-grade social content at batch scale. In both cases, Zawa’s output is anchored to brand visual identity from the first interaction: logo, color palette, typography, and visual tone are learned once and applied consistently across every asset it generates.
The Problem It Solves
For the freelance designer juggling five SMB clients, the in-house marketer responsible for three platforms, or the small agency that needs to deliver a full month of content by Friday, the bottleneck has never been ideas. It’s execution volume. Repeating the same production steps across every client, every campaign, every format. Batch output that takes hours. Visual quality that depends on however good the client’s product photos happen to be.
At the same time, the SMB owners these designers serve are caught in their own bind: no in-house team, no design budget, an Instagram account that goes weeks without a post, and content that never quite reflects how good their product actually is. Zawa was built to close both gaps at once.
“The name Zawa comes from the Japanese zawa-zawa — the ambient hum of a busy, full room,” said the company’s founder, whose background in professional photography shapes the platform’s visual quality standards. “That’s the feeling every brand is chasing: a feed that feels alive, a business that buzzes. We built Zawa to make that achievable, whether you’re a designer who needs to produce that result across ten clients at once, or a business owner doing it entirely on your own.”
What the AI Social Media Post Generator Does
Zawa’s AI Social Media Post Generator is built around a structured content workflow that mirrors how a professional marketing team would approach a campaign, without requiring the user to have any marketing expertise.
Brand-First Generation
Every post begins with Zawa’s understanding of the brand: its logo, color palette, typography, and visual tone. But unlike tools that apply brand assets mechanically, Zawa layers a second dimension on top: visual style. Users choose from a curated set of aesthetic directions, from “Warm ambient” to “Editorial fashion” to “Lavender soft light,” and the AI applies that mood consistently across every asset in the set. The result is a feed that feels intentional and alive, not templated.
Content Type Variety
Users select one of seven campaign purposes, choose a visual style, and set how many variants to generate, up to 20 per session. Each run returns a batch of on-brand, publication-ready images in under a minute. For a small business that previously spent hours producing one post, this changes the economics entirely: a single session can fill a week’s content calendar. The seven campaign purposes are:
- Product Launch: Announce a new product with a batch of launch-day visuals, each variant framed to capture attention and drive first-look traffic
- Product Craving: Generate desire-driven visuals that make the product feel irresistible; multiple variants let brands test which visual angle triggers the strongest want
- Product Showcase: Produce a set of detail-forward product visuals in one run, each highlighting a different feature or angle to give the audience a full picture
- Lifestyle Scene: Place the product inside a curated lifestyle context; generate multiple scene variants to find the visual world that best fits the brand’s target audience
- Promo Campaign: Create a batch of time-sensitive promotional visuals for flash sales, limited offers, or seasonal events; each variant delivers a different urgency framing to test what converts
- Relatable Content: Generate visuals built around shared experiences and everyday moments that the target audience immediately recognizes; multiple variants let brands find the emotional register that resonates
- Educational: Produce a batch of informative, knowledge-forward visuals that build authority and keep the audience coming back; each variant presents the same information in a different visual format
Strategy-Backed Output
Zawa doesn’t just execute visually. It recommends. Before generating assets, the platform proposes content directions aligned to the brand’s goals and current campaign context. Owners approve the direction; Zawa executes. For small business owners who don’t have a content strategy background, this turns a blank calendar into a structured, purposeful posting plan.
Platform-Ready Formatting
Generated content is formatted and sized for Instagram feed, Reels, and Stories, with captions and hashtag suggestions calibrated to each format’s engagement patterns.
Built for Designers, Marketers, and the SMB Owners They Serve
Zawa’s AI Social Media Post Generator is built primarily for the designers and marketers who produce social content professionally: freelancers, in-house creatives, and small agencies whose biggest constraint is not creativity but throughput.
A client needs a batch of product shots and a full photo shoot isn’t in the budget. Multiple clients need deliverables at the same time. The brief says “on-brand” but the only assets available are phone photos. These are the moments Zawa is built for, enabling designers and marketers to deliver professional-grade visual content at a speed and scale that manual production cannot match.
For the SMB owners these designers serve, including the ramen shop, the coffee brand, and the boutique retailer, Zawa also works as a direct tool. Owners who want to handle their own content can upload a product photo, select a campaign purpose, and generate a ready-to-post batch without any design background or agency budget. The platform handles the visual quality; they handle the business.
Across both use cases, the core value is the same: AI photography that turns phone snapshots into professional product images, combined with batch social post generation across seven campaign purposes and up to 20 variants per session. More output, higher quality, less time, at a fraction of what traditional production or agency work would cost.
The Competitive Difference
The AI content creation space has grown crowded with tools that produce content quickly. Zawa’s differentiation is not speed. It’s quality with brand fidelity.
Zawa was founded by someone with a professional photography background and a trained eye for what “good” looks like in visual content. That perspective is embedded in the platform’s output standards. The bar is not “good enough for social media.” The bar is work that looks like it was made by a creative director who understands the brand.
This distinction matters most in the categories Zawa serves, including food and beverage, retail, and independent e-commerce, where visual quality directly influences whether a consumer perceives a brand as worth visiting, buying from, or following.
Availability
Zawa’s AI Social Media Post Generator is available now. The platform offers a free tier for businesses exploring the tool, with paid plans designed for teams that need consistent, high-volume output.
For more information, visit https://zawa.ai or contact the team at partnership@zawa.ai.
About Zawa
Zawa is an AI social content marketing tool that knows your brand and produces content that looks like it came from a creative team, because it was built by one. Designers and marketers use Zawa to batch-produce professional-grade social assets for their clients, faster and at higher quality than manual production allows. SMB owners use it as an always-on AI marketing assistant that proposes content directions, responds to campaign needs, and outputs ready-to-publish visuals, all anchored to their brand identity. Founded by a designer and photographer with a trained eye for visual quality, Zawa combines AI photography, social content generation, brand identity design, and a managed Agent Team workflow. The platform’s name comes from the Japanese zawa-zawa — the sound of a lively, full room. That energy is what Zawa helps every small business create.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d41ccd8f-dd6e-488f-9f6f-d92b753c704d
– Published by The MIL Network
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2. Economy – Reserve Bank Full Statement: The Monetary Policy Committee today voted to hold the OCR at 2.25 percent
May 27, 2026
Annual consumers price inflation was 3.1 percent in the March quarter. The Middle East conflict is increasing near-term inflation and weakening economic activity. Inflation is expected to peak at 4.3 percent in the September quarter and to return to the 2 percent target mid-point in mid-2027. Currently, core inflation, wage growth, and medium- to long-term inflation expectations remain consistent with inflation returning to the 2-percent target mid-point over the medium term.
The global economic backdrop remains uncertain. Supply chain disruptions, higher prices for petrochemicals, and a more fragmented global trading environment are impacting the outlook. Growth will vary across countries, reflecting differences in energy intensity, fiscal support, and exposure to AI investment. On balance, New Zealand’s trading partners are expected to see weaker growth and higher inflation.
Domestically, business contacts and surveys indicate weaker confidence and spending. For some firms, rising costs are squeezing profit margins and curbing investment and hiring intentions. Consumer confidence has fallen sharply, and the housing market remains weak. Economic conditions continue to differ across regions and sectors, with high commodity prices supporting incomes in regional New Zealand.
The outlook for medium-term inflation pressures is also uncertain. These could remain elevated if households and businesses expect higher costs in future and build those expectations into price- and wage-setting decisions today. However, weak demand and elevated unemployment will dampen medium-term inflation pressures.
The Committee remains focused on ensuring that increased costs do not lead to elevated inflation over the medium term, while avoiding unnecessary economic volatility. On balance, the OCR will most likely need to increase sooner and by more than envisaged in the February Monetary Policy Statement. The pace of OCR increases will depend on the relative influence of persistent wage- and price-setting behaviour versus weaker economic activity on medium-term inflation pressures.
Summary record of meeting – May 2026
The ongoing conflict in the Middle East is weakening economic activity and increasing near-term inflation. The Committee remains focused on ensuring that higher costs do not lead to elevated inflation over the medium term, while avoiding unnecessary economic volatility. A prolonged period of weak economic growth and elevated unemployment is expected to dampen medium-term inflationary effects. The Committee judges that the balance of risks is to the upside for inflation and to the downside for growth.
Conflict in the Middle East is disrupting global supply chains
The Middle East conflict has severely disrupted the supply of oil, gas and other petroleum products transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. The decline in oil supply has so far been mitigated through inventory drawdowns, rerouting, increased production elsewhere, and demand adjustment in some countries. This helped contain oil price increases over April and May, despite no resolution to the conflict. Nevertheless, prices for petroleum products have increased substantially since the conflict began, increasing prices for fuel and other petrochemical-intensive inputs such as plastics and fertilisers.
The Committee noted that the outlook for energy prices depends on how the conflict evolves, the extent of damage to energy infrastructure in the Middle East, and the speed with which global supply chains adjust. Members noted that these events will encourage firms to permanently reconfigure their supply chains to reduce exposure to the region. Along with stronger global demand for renewable energy, this may place further upward pressure on global energy prices in the near term.
Pricing in oil futures markets is consistent with a resolution to the conflict over coming months and shipping resuming through the Strait of Hormuz. However, given damage to energy infrastructure and the need to rebuild inventories, oil prices are expected to remain elevated over the medium term.
Trading partner inflation is increasing
The Committee noted that higher energy prices have increased headline inflation in many of New Zealand’s trading partners in recent months. Trading partner inflation is expected to increase further as the direct and indirect effects of higher costs emerge. Members noted that the pass-through of higher costs to near-term inflation will vary across economies, depending on factors such as energy intensity, price controls, subsidies, or tax changes. Differences in current economic conditions, including the degree of capacity pressure, will influence the extent of medium-term inflation pressures across trading partners.
The Middle East conflict poses downside risks to global economic activity. High-frequency indicators suggest that higher petrochemical prices are weighing on sentiment and real incomes in many economies. The impact is expected to be largest for economies with greater reliance on imported energy and energy-intensive manufacturing, including many of New Zealand’s Asian trading partners. In some cases, these headwinds may be partly offset by continued strong demand for artificial intelligence exports and fiscal support.
The New Zealand economy was recovering prior to the conflict
The Committee noted New Zealand was in the early stages of an economic recovery. GDP growth of 0.2 percent in the December 2025 quarter was lower than expected, but timely indicators suggest the economy continued to expand in the March 2026 quarter. For example, strength in retail spending broadened across industries and businesses reported increasing capacity constraints, consistent with the economic recovery gaining momentum.
There has been significant spare capacity in the New Zealand economy for some time. This is reflected in a range of indicators, with the output gap estimated to be -1.3 percent of potential output in the March 2026 quarter, broadly in line with the estimate in February.
The labour market was stabilising, with employment growing modestly and annual wage inflation remaining at 2 percent in the March 2026 quarter. Net migration has increased materially since late 2025. Unemployment remains elevated, indicative of spare capacity in the labour market.
Annual headline inflation remained at 3.1 percent in the March 2026 quarter, which was higher than expected in the February Statement largely due to fuel price increases over March. Underlying inflation has continued to gradually ease, with measures of core inflation declining on average to 2.3 percent.
Near-term inflation is expected to increase and economic growth to weaken
First round direct and indirect effects from higher petrochemical prices will increase inflation this year. Direct effects, through higher fuel prices for businesses, are expected to occur slightly faster than the indirect effects of higher prices of petrochemical-intensive inputs. Intelligence from business engagements indicates that some firms have implemented temporary fuel surcharges, although the extent of this varies across sectors. Some businesses are absorbing cost increases into margins given weak demand, while others are embedding higher costs into price changes.
The Committee noted elevated uncertainty around its near-term inflation forecast. The forecast incorporates current oil futures pricing, which assumes Dubai oil prices fall to USD96 by the end of the year. Annual headline inflation is expected to increase to a peak of 4.3 percent by the September 2026 quarter and to return to the target mid-point in mid-2027. While shorter-term inflation expectations have increased, medium- to longer-term expectations remain close to 2 percent.
Near-term economic activity is likely to be weaker than assumed in the February Statement because of the Middle East conflict. Higher fuel prices are increasing costs, lowering profit margins for many businesses, and reducing real incomes and household purchasing power. High frequency data, including electronic card transactions and measures of business and consumer confidence, are pointing to weak demand in the near term. With weaker consumption and investment, annual GDP growth in 2026 is now expected to be 0.9 percentage points lower than assumed in the February Statement. These forecasts indicate a slower economic recovery in the near term, with the pace of economic growth increasing by the end of the year.
Financial conditions have tightened
Market expectations for central bank policy rates have increased, both domestically and abroad. The Committee discussed how differences in economic starting points, fiscal and structural policy responses to higher fuel prices, and reliance on imported energy will influence the monetary policy response required to contain medium-term inflation across countries.
The Committee noted that financial conditions in New Zealand have tightened through higher wholesale interest rates passing through to higher fixed-term mortgage rates and, to a lesser extent, term deposit rates. The average interest rate on outstanding mortgages declined to 4.9 percent in March but is expected to increase to 5.3 percent over the next 12 months.
Global financial market volatility increased materially in March because of the Middle East conflict but declined following the ceasefire in early April. Global risk appetite has subsequently improved, in part due to strong upward revisions to earnings growth among US technology firms pushing up global equity prices. There has been some volatility in the trade-weighted New Zealand dollar exchange rate, but it is currently little changed since the start of the year.
The Committee was also briefed on financial system stability and agreed this poses no material trade-off to meeting its inflation objective.
The Committee discussed risks to the inflation outlook
Members noted uncertainty around the scale and duration of the global economic consequences of the Middle East conflict and how the shock will propagate through the New Zealand economy and influence medium-term inflation pressures.
The Committee discussed the risk of higher near-term inflation feeding through to medium-term inflation. Members noted that firms’ price-setting behaviour could be more persistent because of generally elevated inflation since the pandemic and the cost-push nature of the current shock. This would lead to stronger second-round inflation effects than currently assumed. This risk is accentuated by low profit margins for some businesses given weak activity and higher costs, limiting the degree to which they can absorb further cost increases. Wage pressures could also arise from labour shortages in some sectors and regions. However, if the recent increase in net migration continues, this would help to offset this risk.
Members noted that spare capacity in the domestic economy and weaker global demand could constrain firms’ ability to pass on higher costs by more than assumed in the central projection. Lower spending by households in response to lower real income growth, persistently elevated unemployment, a weak housing market, and reduced resilience due to repeated shocks collectively pose downside risks to domestic economic activity. However, economic activity could recover faster than assumed if a resolution to the Middle East conflict leads to lower domestic fuel prices.
The Committee discussed risks to the global growth outlook. To the downside, members noted that high and increasing global government debt ratios, alongside greater geopolitical fragmentation, could push up long-term bond yields, tightening financial conditions and weighing on global growth. The Committee also noted that earnings expectations and valuations in US equity markets remain elevated and that if revenues from AI products fail to meet expectations, this could lead to a shock that would pose downside risks to global growth.
To the upside, members agreed that demand for New Zealand’s exports could remain stronger than expected if our Asian trading partners continue to benefit from strong manufacturing investment. Greater investment from large technology firms, alongside stronger investment in economic and military security, may also continue to provide a tailwind to the global economy through stronger economic activity in Asia, Europe and the US.
The Committee noted the three alternative scenarios in the May Statement. These informed the trade-offs influencing the Committee’s discussions and decisions. The scenarios represent just three of many plausible paths for the domestic economy and inflation. In practice, monetary policy decisions depend on a broad range of factors, including prevailing economic conditions, the outlook for medium-term inflation pressure, and the Committee’s secondary objectives of avoiding unnecessary instability in the economy while having regard to financial system stability.
The Committee voted to leave the OCR unchanged at 2.25 percent
The Committee emphasised that it remains focused on ensuring core inflation, wage growth and medium- and long-term inflation expectations remain consistent with inflation at 2 percent over the medium term. It discussed the monetary conditions required to achieve the medium-term inflation mandate. Members noted that financial conditions have tightened materially this year, helping to guard against the risk of second-round price effects.
All Committee members agreed that the central projection for the OCR was appropriate and a good reflection of the trade-offs currently faced. However, members differed in their preferred timing for the initial increase in the OCR.
Three members (Anna Breman, Karen Silk, Paul Conway) judged that holding the OCR at 2.25 percent was appropriate at this meeting. These members emphasised that core inflation and wage growth remain contained and medium- and long-term inflation expectations remain around 2 percent. Indicators of economic activity have deteriorated, in some cases more quickly than anticipated. Tighter financial conditions and economic uncertainty are already weighing on household and business sentiment, which is reducing consumption and investment. Spare capacity in the economy is likely to dampen second-round inflationary pressure.
With inflation pressures increasing in coming months, these members agreed that OCR increases would be required to ensure inflation returns to target over the medium term. These members noted the wide range of estimates for the neutral interest rate, making it difficult to assess the extent to which current monetary conditions are accommodative. They emphasised that the timing of OCR increases should depend on the evolving data, the outlook, and the balance of risks. Close attention needs to be paid to global developments, supply chain normalisation, core inflation, wage dynamics, and inflation expectations. These data, as well high-frequency indicators, will clarify whether stronger second-round inflation effects are emerging.
Three members (Carl Hansen, Hayley Gourley, Prasanna Gai) preferred to increase the OCR by 25 basis points, to 2.5 percent at this meeting. These members emphasised that, given the breadth of critical inputs that have been impacted by the conflict, first round indirect price increases could become more broad-based, feeding through to a greater risk of second round price increases. These members noted that 2-year inflation expectations have risen across a range of surveys. Firms may reset prices based on a shared belief about the persistence of the shock and prices would remain elevated even if the shock were to fade. In addition, should domestic fuel prices decline faster than expected it may lead to stronger demand as confidence responds more quickly. These members noted that monetary conditions remained accommodative. Further, inflation in New Zealand’s trading partners could increase faster than expected due to both the Middle East conflict constraining supply and AI-related spending boosting demand.
These members judged that removing stimulus now, while observing domestic economic developments, would help reduce medium-term inflation risks. Moving earlier was viewed as preferable, given upward pressure on neutral rates and that it may also limit the overall magnitude of the increase in the OCR and the negative impact on output. One member (Carl Hansen) emphasised that raising the OCR at this meeting would also create optionality for further monetary policy tightening in July.
All Committee members agreed that increasing the OCR at upcoming meetings would likely be necessary to ensure higher near-term inflation does not feed through to higher medium-term inflation. The Committee judges that this is a proportionate response to bring inflation to target in a reasonable timeframe without creating unnecessary volatility in output. The pace of OCR increases will depend on the relative influence of persistent wage- and price-setting behaviour versus weaker economic activity on medium-term inflation pressures.
On Wednesday 27 May, three Committee members (Anna Breman, Karen Silk, Paul Conway) voted to leave the OCR on hold and three members (Carl Hansen, Hayley Gourley, Prasanna Gai) voted for a 25-basis point increase. In this instance, the chairperson has a casting vote, meaning the OCR remains on hold at 2.25 percent. The Committee remains focussed on bringing medium-term inflation back to target and expect that OCR increases will be required this year.
Attendees:
MPC members: Anna Breman (chairperson), Carl Hansen, Hayley Gourley, Karen Silk, Paul Conway, Prasanna Gai
Treasury Observer: James Beard
MPC Secretary: Elliot Jones
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3. Business Sector – Insolvency data reveals New Zealand business stress has peaked, but risks persist
May 27, 2026
New Zealand insolvency activity has eased in the first quarter of 2026 after peaking late last year, according to new data from BWA Insolvency.
BWA Insolvency’s Quarterly Market Report shows 772 insolvencies were recorded in Q1 2026, down 17 per cent from 936 cases in Q4 2025. While the quarterly decline suggests business stress may have peaked late last year, insolvencies remain 13.9 per cent higher than the same quarter in 2025, reinforcing that many firms are still operating under sustained pressure.
As attention turns to this week’s budget announcement, BWA Insolvency principal Bryan Williams says the data offers a timely snapshot of the financial resilience of New Zealand businesses.
“The easing in quarterly results should not be mistaken for a full recovery, as the current geopolitical situation continues to affect the market,” says Williams.
“However, this is an external shock, not a home-grown economic failure. When offshore conditions stabilise, the relief here will be felt quickly, although a full return to normality will take time as prices and supply rebalance.”
Williams says the international situation is responsible for business uncertainty: “Elevated input costs, heightened supply-side risk, and persistent caution around spending continue to cause consumer confidence to fall and demand to drop off.”
Liquidations continued to dominate insolvency activity, with 727 in Q1, down 18.6 per cent on the previous quarter but still 13.6 per cent higher year-on-year. Receiverships rose sharply to 37 cases, up 42 per cent on Q4, while voluntary administrations fell to eight cases, indicating fewer distressed businesses are attempting formal restructuring.
Regionally, insolvency activity remains concentrated in the main centres. Auckland recorded 465 insolvencies in Q1, accounting for about 60 per cent of the national total, followed by Canterbury with 132 cases and Wellington with 63.
Several consumer-facing sectors recorded significant quarter-on-quarter declines. Food and beverage insolvencies fell 36 per cent compared with Q4 2025, but remain 31 per cent higher than Q1 last year, indicating the sector is still under pressure. Recent high-profile liquidations, including Karangahape Road venue Verona, and Commercial Bay eateries Gemmi and Gochu, owned by Namu Group, highlight the ongoing challenges facing hospitality operators. Retail trade insolvencies dropped 57 per cent, while property and real estate declined 29 per cent compared with the previous quarter.
However, construction again recorded the highest number of insolvencies by volume, with 215 cases in Q1, slightly up on the previous quarter, underscoring ongoing structural challenges in the sector.
Williams says consumer‑dependent businesses remain vulnerable in the months ahead.
“Consumer-facing sectors will find the next few months difficult. The onset of winter will amplify the consequences that flow from troubled countries. The hardest hit will be those that rely on discretionary spending for incidentals, with that demand likely to drop significantly,” he adds.
While the quarterly decline may be welcomed in the context of the upcoming budget, underlying balance‑sheet stress remains widespread, Williams says.
“There are still many companies with lean balance sheets as a result of COVID and the post-COVID era,” he says. “Many of those companies have accumulated an obligation to Inland Revenue and it is only a matter of time before a demand gets satisfied or liquidation will result.”
At the same time, Williams says the data also points to resilience within the business community.
“Behind this current disturbance exists New Zealanders who have had enough of the nagging malaise associated with having insufficient resources to meet their everyday needs,” he says. “There is evidence of spirited potential among a wave of innovative, tech-driven and AI-focused businesses that are shaping the future economy.”
Williams says New Zealand remains well-positioned once global conditions stabilise.
The full Quarterly Market Report is available here: https://bwainsolvency.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/BWA_Insolvency-Market-Report_Q1-2026_FINAL.pdf
About BWA Insolvency
BWA Insolvency is a leading insolvency firm that supports New Zealand businesses through liquidations, receiverships and voluntary administrations (VA), specialising in VA in particular. Founder Bryan Williams has 30 years’ experience in the industry and has recently become just the second person in New Zealand and one of 200 people worldwide to be named a Fellow of global insolvency organisation Insol International.
About the BWA Insolvency Quarterly Market Report
BWA Insolvency has been tracking data on liquidations, receiverships and voluntary administrations since 2012. The Registrar of Companies Office records the filings of companies that have gone into a formal state of insolvency. BWA Insolvency then does a deeper investigation to show industry trends and provide a detailed snapshot of what’s happening in the market for the Quarterly Market Report.
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4. “SYNC Design & Innovation in SITE 2026” to Take the Stage in Bangkok
May 27, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Asia’s first Design & Innovation Festival announces its venue and key speakers — where Japanese design expertise meets the cultural diversity of Asia
A special program within SITE 2026, one of Southeast Asia’s largest innovation festivals
• Manabu Mizuno (good design company), known for long-horizon brand strategy and total direction
• Eisuke Tachikawa (NOSIGNER), Board of Directors, World Design Organization (WDO)
• Eriko Yamaguchi, founder of MOTHERHOUSE, a brand operating across six Asian markets
• Kazufumi Nagai (Tama Art University), behind the branding of numerous Japanese corporations
• Yoshihiro Yagi (dentsu Japan), recipient of more than 750 awards in Japan and abroad
• Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA, architect of the 4G Strategy for national growth
• Dr. Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), driving Thailand’s creative economy
• Dr. Surapant Meknavin of the National Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Policy Council (NXPO), leading AI policy and digital transformation
• Dr. Nares Damrongchai, an international leader of organizational transformation
• Sumpatha Jadee, Senior Designer at Farm Group
Event Overview
|Name
|SYNC Design & Innovation in SITE 2026
|Date
|Friday, June 26, 2026
|Venue
|Paragon Hall, 5th Floor, Siam Paragon, Bangkok, Thailand
|Admission
|Free (advance registration required)
|Languages
|Thai / English / Japanese
|Website
|https://syncforum.asia
|Organizer
|Nikkei Business Publications, Inc.
|Production & Co-organizers
|FOURDIGIT Inc., National Innovation Agency (NIA), Thailand
|Supported by
|Creative Economy Agency (CEA)
|Production partners
|Y’s Connection Inc., J-WAVE, Inc., iDID
Hashtag: #FOURDIGIT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. Thailand Positions SITE 2026 as a Regional Platform Where Innovation Meets Investment
May 27, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Under the theme “Global Innovation Impact: The Year of Investment,” NIA is bringing together startups, investors, corporates, and global partners to turn innovation into real business opportunity and measurable impact.
The expo will take place from June 25 – 27, 2026, at Paragon Hall, expanding its footprint to cover Nex Hall on the 5th floor and the SCBx Next Stage on the 4th floor of Siam Paragon to accommodate the continuously growing activities and collaborative networks.
According to Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of NIA, the goal is to create a platform where opportunity meets capital, and innovation meets global partners. In her view, innovation impact is no longer defined by novelty alone, but by the value it creates and the measurable outcomes it can deliver.
That shift matters in the current regional context. For Thailand, the conversation is no longer only about building promising startups. It is about making innovation more investable, more connected, and more capable of generating real outcomes across business and society.
NIA has framed SITE 2026 around several strategic drivers, including future-focused technologies, investment-readiness innovation, global connectivity, multiplier effects across the economy, and stronger strategic alliances. Together, these are intended to help position Thailand more visibly within the regional and global innovation landscape.
The investment angle is especially significant. NIA’s latest figures indicate that startup investment in Thailand reached approximately USD 120 million in 2025, while capital ready to be deployed within Thailand’s innovation ecosystem exceeded USD 1 billion. Against that backdrop, SITE 2026 is being presented as a timely platform to connect investable innovation with available capital in a more deliberate and market-oriented way.
From a programme perspective, SITE 2026 is structured to appeal not only to startups, but also to investors, corporates, and innovation leaders looking for deal flow, market signals, and partnership opportunities. Key features include:
- global forums and thought-leadership sessions,
- showcases of 100 future-focused startups,
- 100 market-ready innovations,
- startup pitching opportunities,
- Business Matching sessions,
- an International Pavilion,
- youth innovation platforms through Startup Thailand League,
- and cross-disciplinary collaboration through SYNC Design & Innovation and Maker Faire Bangkok.
For investors and business decision-makers, the strongest draw may be the event’s ambition to function as a real investment marketplace. SITE 2026 is designed to bring Thai startups together with venture capital firms, corporate venture capital arms, international investors, and strategic business partners in one integrated venue. It also opens broader regional connectivity through participation and collaboration from countries including Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, and Singapore.
That positioning was echoed during the event’s launch discussion, where speakers from government, innovation finance, venture capital, and the startup community shared a common view: innovation today must lead to measurable outcomes— not only in technology development, but in market access, business competitiveness, funding, and international growth.
For Thailand, that means strengthening its role not simply as a place where innovation happens, but as a market where innovation can be funded, scaled, and connected internationally.
For regional investors, corporates, and ecosystem leaders, SITE 2026 offers a closer look at how Thailand is attempting to move in that direction.
SITE 2026 will be held from 25–27 June 2026 at Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon, Bangkok. Admission is free of charge. More information and registration are available at site.nia.or.th.
Exploring Thailand’s Next Wave of Investable Innovation
SITE 2026 brings together startups, investors, corporates, and global partners on one platform to explore business opportunity, market-ready innovation, and cross-border collaboration.
SITE 2026 is positioning Thailand as a regional platform where innovation meets investment, bringing together startups, investors, corporates, and global partners in Bangkok this June.
Hashtag: #SITE2026
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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6. Oi Wah FY2026 Net Profit Surges by Nearly 48%, Continuous Expansion of Net Interest Margin Demonstrates Business Resilience
May 28, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Prudent Risk Management Yields Solid Outcomes metrics, Core Pawn Business Demonstrates Resilient Growth with Proposed Final Dividend of HK$1.15 cents per share
- Profit for the year attributable to shareholders increased by approximately 47.8% YoY to approximately HK$82.6 million
- Net profit margin increased by approximately 16.2 p.p. YoY to approximately 50.2%
- Impairment losses recognized on loan receivables decreased by approximately 72.6% YoY to HK$12.7 million
- Revenue from pawn loan business increased by approximately 12.9% YoY to approximately HK$98.6 million
- Proposed final dividend of HK$1.15 cents per share
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 May 2026 – The board of directors of Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Limited (HKEx stock code: 1319.HK, the “Group” or “Oi Wah”) announced its annual results and its financial position. For the year ended 28 February 2026 (“FY2026“), the Group recorded revenue of approximately HK$164.4 million. Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company reached approximately HK$82.6 million, representing an increase of 47.8% compared to the year ended 28 February 2025 (“FY2025“). During the year, net interest margin expanded to approximately 17.2%.
As of 28 February 2026, the cash and cash equivalents (net of bank overdraft) amounted to approximately HK$376.9 million, representing a substantial increase of approximately 74.8% YoY. The net assets increased to approximately HK$1,155.7 million. Concurrently, the gearing ratio dropped to 4.1%. During the year, the earnings per share increased by approximately 48.3% YoY to HK 4.3 cents. The Board of Directors recommends a final dividend of HK 1.15 cents per share.
BUSINESS REVIEW
Mortgage loan business
In FY2026, the economy entered a phase of gradual recovery, leading to a steady resurgence in financing demand. The revenue from the mortgage loan business was approximately HK$65.8 million and accounted for approximately 40.0% of the Group’s total revenue during the year. The gross mortgage loan receivables were approximately HK$612.5 million as at 28 February 2026. During the year, net interest margin of the mortgage loan business was approximately 10.1%.
In FY2026, the Group maintained a disciplined and risk-sensitive approach in its lending activities. While we observed an encouraging stabilization in the residential property market, the Group exercised intensified vigilance toward the commercial and industrial sectors due to persistent supply overhangs and valuation pressures. Our underwriting strategy remained focused on building a resilient loan portfolio by prioritizing high-quality collaterals and prudent loan-to-value ratios. During the year, the average loan-to-value ratio for first mortgage was approximately 56.27%, while overall average loan-to-value ratio for subordinate mortgage was approximately 40.82% of which, average loan-to-value ratio of subordinate mortgage that the Group participated in was approximately 3.73%.
Reflecting our robust credit risk management, the charge for impairment losses recognized on loan receivables decreased from approximately HK$46.3 million to approximately HK$12.7 million, representing a decrease of approximately 72.6% or HK$33.6 million.
Pawn Loan Business
The revenue from the pawn loan business increased by approximately 12.9% to approximately HK$98.6 million in FY2026. The business’s profitability was further bolstered by a significant 73.0% increase in the gain on disposal of repossessed assets, which reached approximately HK$19.2 million as compared to approximately HK$11.1 million in FY2025. This performance was mainly attributed to the unprecedented strength of gold prices and a highly active secondary market for luxuries, particularly high-end timepieces. These factors have further solidified the pawn loan business as a resilient and strategic hedge against broader economic volatility.
During the year, the Group continued to channel resources to advertising and promotion to enhance the Group’s brand exposure. Such effort has generated demand for one-to-one pawn loan appointment services for pawn loans exceeding HK$0.1 million.
PROSPECTS
Looking ahead, the Group maintains a stance of cautious optimism regarding the global economic recovery. While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties may persist, we remain dedicated to a proactive yet prudent strategy to ensure sustainable long-term growth and maximize returns for our shareholders.
Within the mortgage loan market, our strategy will be characterized by a calibrated and divergent approach. We continue to hold an optimistic outlook on the residential property segment, where we intend to capitalize on the stabilizing interest rate environment by identifying high-quality mortgage opportunities. Conversely, we maintain cautious and vigilant towards the commercial and industrial sectors. Given the structural challenges of inventory overhang and the increasing prevalence of distressed assets, the Group will exercise intensified oversight in its credit underwriting and collateral appraisal to mitigate valuation risks.
Regarding our core operations, we anticipate our pawn loan business to remain resilient, supported by a firm gold price trajectory and sustained demand for liquidity management. To further enhance operational efficiency, the Group is actively optimizing its pawn shop network. We are strategically identifying more cost-effective locations within our established service areas, aiming to relocate our pawn outlets to premises with more competitive lease terms to reduce operating overheads while maintaining our leading market presence.
Simultaneously, our strategic partnership with PACM Group remains a key driver for geographic diversification. By proactively exploring institutional credit opportunities in developed markets while maintaining rigorous investment oversight, the Group is well-positioned to navigate evolving industry dynamics and deliver stable value to all stakeholders.
Mr. Edward Chan, Chairman and CEO of the Company, said, “Global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainties intertwine, placing pressure on the global economic recovery and posing ongoing challenges to the local property market. In the face of a complex external environment, Oi Wah has consistently adhered to a proactive yet prudent management strategy. Our core pawn loan business has fully demonstrated its role as a strategic tool to hedge against macroeconomic fluctuations, showcasing the Group’s strong resilience amidst market challenges.
Looking forward, we will adopt a carefully calibrated differentiation strategy and continue to drive regional diversification. Under strict investment monitoring, we will actively explore business opportunities in developed markets to further expand our revenue streams and customer base, striving to deliver long-term, stable, and sustainable returns for our shareholders.”
Hashtag: #OiWah
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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7. Manufacturing excellence celebrated at annual awards
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The people and businesses driving innovation, growth and resilience across New Zealand’s manufacturing sector have been recognised at the second annual Minister for Manufacturing Awards.
“This year’s finalists have set the bar for excellence in modern New Zealand manufacturing,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.
“Innovation and strong execution are critical to staying competitive in a challenging global environment and manufacturing remains vital to New Zealand’s future prosperity.
“Manufacturing contributes around $22 billion a year to our economy and makes up roughly 60 per cent of our goods exports,” Mr Brewer says.
“Beyond the numbers, it anchors our regions, strengthens supply chains, and turns ideas into globally competitive products, making a big impact.
“The awards recognise what excellence looks like in practice: businesses investing in their people, improving processes, and adopting new technologies to lift productivity and performance. That’s what keeps the sector moving forward, even as cost pressures and global uncertainty persist.
Since taking on the Small Business and Manufacturing portfolio in early April, Mr Brewer has visited many manufacturing businesses nationwide and will continue to engage directly on the factory floor and with the Manufacturing Productivity Advisory Group (MPAG) in the coming months.
“This Government is committed to backing manufacturing by getting the basics right, supporting investment, skills, innovation and trade, so businesses can build their future and grow, compete and succeed,” Mr Brewer says.
“Congratulations to all finalists and winners. Your leadership and ambition are helping shape the future of New Zealand manufacturing.”
Notes to editors:
For more information about the awards and finalists, visit the AMANZ website: AMA – Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa | Supporting NZ Industry.
The awards recognise excellence across seven key categories. The winners are:
2026 Minister for Manufacturing Awards winners:
- Excellence in Process Innovation: Supported by Swell
- Architectural Glass Products
- Architectural Glass Products was created to solve a growing market need for dependable, high-quality double-glazed glass supply in New Zealand. Through advanced automation, purpose-built systems and a culture of innovation, AGP produces high-performance insulated glass at scale while delivering fixed short lead times, reliable service, and over 99% DIFOTIS
- Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Supported by Enztec
- Devin Gibson – Culham Engineering
- Devin Gibson has shown himself to be an outstanding apprentice and emerging tradesperson, demonstrating impressive technical skill, maturity, and a strong dedication to excellence. What stood out strongly to the judging panel was not only his technical skills but also the professionalism, leadership potential, and resilience he consistently brings to his work.
- Emerging Manufacturing Leader of the Year
- Oliver Hunt, Medsalv
- Oliver Hunt, Medsalv founder, is reshaping healthcare through regulated remanufacturing – reducing waste, lowering costs, and strengthening supply chains. Medsalv remanufactures single-use medical devices to regulatory standards and returns them to the hospitals they came from, improving outcomes for patients and the health system. Founded in Christchurch, Medsalv now partners with hospitals across New Zealand and Australia.
- Manufacturing Leader of the Year: Supported by Lawson Williams Consulting
- Deanne Holdsworth, PACT Group
- Deanne Holdsworth, EGM Pact Packaging NZ, is a manufacturing leader with 20+ years’ experience, translating strategy into safe execution and advancing circular, recyclable packaging across Australasia. Pact Group New Zealand delivers innovative packaging and recycling solutions, investing in advanced onshore manufacturing to support skilled jobs, resilient supply chains, and a low-waste economy.
- Manufacturer of the Year (FTE <50): Supported by BNZ
- Arotec Diagnostics
- AROTEC produces high purity autoimmune diagnostic reagents (>90% purity) with dependable large scale supply capabilities. Since 1996, it has manufactured consistent native and recombinant proteins using locally sourced materials, supported by ISO 9001:2015 certification and a strong global distribution network spanning Europe, the USA, and the Asia Pacific region.
- Manufacturer of the Year (FTE 50+)
- Architectural Glass Products
- AGP manufactures high-performance Insulated Glass Units (IGUs) for residential and commercial customers across New Zealand. While the judging panel were deeply impressed by all entrants, what stood out about AGP was their commitment to manufacturing excellence from “Day 1”.
- Manufacturing Lifetime and Legacy Award:
- Jeff Douglas (Douglas Pharmaceuticals)
- Jeff is the recipient of the inaugural Manufacturing Lifetime and Legacy Award for his 30-year transformation of Douglas Pharmaceuticals. Since taking leadership in the early 1990s, Jeff defied the trend of offshoring, instead anchoring high-value R&D and specialised manufacturing firmly in New Zealand. Jeff pivoted the company toward an export strategy that now spans over 50 international markets.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/manufacturing-excellence-celebrated-at-annual-awards/
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8. Auckland Mayor and core leadership protect Auckland’s financial stability
May 27, 2026
Source: Auckland Council
This year’s Annual Plan 2026/2027 has been agreed at the Budget & Performance Committee meeting today at Auckland Town Hall and has been formally approved by the Governing Body. The financial settings agreed ensure that the target of returning to average residential rates increases of no more than 3.5 per cent per year over the medium term remains achievable.
This annual budget includes:
- A 7.9 per cent rates increase—keeping Auckland significantly below the double-digit hikes facing communities across the rest of New Zealand.
- Funded operating, interest, and depreciation costs for the City Rail Link (CRL), the largest infrastructure project in New Zealand’s history, equivalent to a 7.8% rates increase.
- Capital investment of $3.6 billion into transport, water and community infrastructure
- A non-negotiable $106 million operating savings target to keep pressure on the council organisation to deliver better value.
Mayor Wayne Brown warns that while the 2026/27 budget was always going to be the toughest hurdle for the region, sudden global shocks made holding the line incredibly challenging.
“Global fuel pressures, on top of existing financial challenges added a massive $213 million risk to our budget,” Mayor Brown says. “Without our $106 million savings plan, and before the added fuel pressure of $25m to $50m, that volatility could have forced a 15 per cent rates hike on Aucklanders. Instead of taking the easy way out and passing that straight onto ratepayers, we are choosing strict discipline and large operating savings.”
He says Auckland’s 7.9 per cent increase is a far cry from the double-digits crippling the rest of the country, who’re working ‘business as usual’.
“This year isn’t business-as-usual for Auckland; we are funding the country’s biggest transport infrastructure project ever in the CRL while other councils are falling into double-digits just to maintain basic services, Auckland is holding the line.”
To put this into perspective, over the last three years, Hamilton’s rates have increased 43.8 per cent, Tauranga’s 42.2 per cent, Wellington’s 48.1 per cent, Christchurch’s 30.9 per cent, Dunedin’s 45.3 per cent, and Queenstown’s 55.2 per cent. By comparison, Auckland’s cumulative increase is 28.2 per cent.
The Mayor notes that claims that the 7.9% is the largest residential rates increase in the supercity’s history are incorrect, citing a 9.9% increase in 2015.
The budget includes capital investment of $3.6 billion to fund transport and water infrastructure, community services and regional assets. It focuses on critical transport renewals and bringing the CRL online, housing growth compliance, the Making Space for Water flood programme, activating the Central Interceptor’s second half, and funding the physical spaces and assets that Aucklanders interact with daily.
“We are focussing on the things that matter; the things people expect of a fully functioning city, while pushing an ambitious, if not verging on brutal, savings target. This budget is fiscally responsible while still delivering for Aucklanders the things they need and expect of us like pipes, roads and parks.”
Mayor Brown stresses there is no time for political grandstanding, directly addressing an amendment put forward by Councillor John Gillon. He says the amendment shows a misunderstanding of the current budget proposal.
“You can’t ‘defer’ a funding gap, there’s nothing to defer when it comes to major events funding and scrapping the food waste collections would cost in break fees. The amendment also includes finding a further $60 million in savings—that’s not only imaginary, it’s simply irresponsible. Our $106m annual savings target is the largest ever, and is already larger than the rates revenues of 54 other councils. A $166 million in savings would set our Chief Executive up to fail.
Further, calls to defer depreciation risk a downgrade of our credit rating, this would incur further costs to service debt and could wipe out all our savings.”
“Demanding independent taskforces entirely ignores that we already have a Value for Money Committee constantly reviewing our performance as well as service reviews by the Auditor-General, specifically provided for in Auckland Council’s legislation.”
The Mayor says budget discussions navigated substantial risk.
“Kicking the can down the road hasn’t worked for us in the past. Delaying even 1% now would have compounded next year’s finances, destroying our ability to provide a sustainable rates pathway through the next long-term plan while also funding infrastructure Aucklanders need.”
The pushback comes as Auckland Council sits on a negative credit watch following central government signals around rates capping and core services legislation.
“We face an even higher level of scrutiny around our financial management. Now, more than ever, we must be responsible. I will not do what some other councils have done—defer costs, underfund depreciation, and pass the problem to future generations. Even though this is my last term, I am not willing to leave a mess behind. I am glad sensible heads prevailed today.”
“Now this is passed I’m concentrating on things that matter, like the integration of Auckland Transport into council and the next LTP where I will outline how we will finish this fix.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/auckland-mayor-and-core-leadership-protect-aucklands-financial-stability/
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9. Hunting opportunities increase in Hawke’s Bay
May 27, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Opportunities to hunt in New Zealand are growing, with a new commercial game preserve to open in Hawke’s Bay, increasing outdoor access for Kiwis and boosting the local economy.
Hunting and Fishing Minister James Meager has confirmed a 286 ha Te Konini site will operate commercially from the 2027 game hunting season.
“Game bird preserves are incredibly important for New Zealand. They create more opportunities for people to hunt, support rural jobs and businesses, and help keep strong hunting traditions alive for the next generation,” Mr Meager says
Each preserve area is on private land, with landowners providing pheasants for release and determining when their property will be open for hunting.
“The establishment of Te Konini is a win-win situation for everyone. Operating the business commercially helps the business grow, creating more local jobs and increasing opportunities for people to participate in hunting activities,” Mr Meager says.
“New Zealand’s existing commercial game preserves contribute about $7 million to our economy and employ around 40 people. This new preserve will build on those figures.
“We’re backing more access to hunting so Kiwis and visitors from overseas can have high-quality hunting experiences in New Zealand’s stunning natural environment.
“I’m looking forward to visiting one of our commercial game preserves, enjoying a pheasant shoot, and connecting with the hunters who keep this tradition strong.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/hunting-opportunities-increase-in-hawkes-bay/
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10. Preventable death triggers call for action on industrial machine safety
May 27, 2026
Source: Worksafe New Zealand
27 May 2026
WorkSafe New Zealand is renewing its call for businesses to act on machine safety, as a court case concludes over the preventable death of a Gisborne worker.
47-year-old Maurice Dooling became entangled in an industrial waste shredder while working at M E Jukes and Son Limited in April 2022. The company was found guilty in December 2025 and has now been sentenced by the Gisborne District Court.
The court found M E Jukes and Son should have installed a perimeter guard with an interlocked gate. This type of guard automatically shuts the machine down when the gate is opened. Installing it would have cost under $20,000. “The non-installation of the relatively low-cost engineering step… constituted a serious and elementary breach,” said Judge Warren Cathcart.
WorkSafe says the case represents a watershed for machine safety.
“Maurice Dooling did nothing wrong, and the court found that the company failed him. The law places the primary duty of care on the business to manage risk. That means putting systems in place that protect people regardless of what is happening around them,” says WorkSafe’s central regional manager, Nigel Formosa.
“When workers are operating dangerous machinery, businesses cannot rely on training and procedures alone to keep them safe. In this case, the court found that automatically stopping the machine when a worker got too close was a straightforward, affordable fix. There was no good reason not to do it.”
Mr Formosa says the incident should prompt every business operating industrial machinery to take a hard look at their own sites.
“If your machinery can still run while workers can reach dangerous parts, that needs to change.”
If you’re unsure where to start, take a few minutes to walk the floor and look at each machine from a worker’s point of view – then fix what you find as soon as possible:
- Check your guarding. If a worker can reach dangerous parts of a machine while it is running, that needs to change now.
- Get advice if you’re unsure. A qualified machinery safety expert can tell you whether your guarding is up to standard.
- Don’t rely on procedures alone. Rules and training matter, but they are not enough on their own. Physical guards that prevent access, or stop the machine automatically, must come first.
WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses and workers to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe. When they do not, we take action.
Read our practical guidance on machine lockouts
Background
- M E Jukes and Son Limited was sentenced in a reserved decision of the Gisborne District Court.
- Judge Cathcart imposed a fine of $420,000, alongside reparations of $140,000.
- M E Jukes and Son was charged under sections 36(1)(a) and 48 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.
- Being a PCBU having a duty to ensure, so far as is reasonably practicable, the health and safety of workers who work for the PCBU, including Maurice Victor Wayne Dooling, while the workers are at work in the business or undertaking, namely while working as an observer on the Granutech-Saturn shredder model 44-28HT (waste shredder), did fail to comply with that duty, and that failure exposed the workers to a risk of death or serious injury.
Media contact details
For more information you can contact our Media Team using our media request form. Alternatively:
Email: media@worksafe.govt.nz
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/preventable-death-triggers-call-for-action-on-industrial-machine-safety/
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