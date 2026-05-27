Auckland Council announces new Transport and Infrastructure Director

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Source: Auckland Council

Highly experienced transport and infrastructure expert Steve Mutton has been appointed as Auckland Council’s new Transport and Infrastructure Director.

Auckland Council Chief Executive Phil Wilson today announced the appointment of the newest member of the council’s executive leadership team and leader of the newly created directorate that will deliver Auckland Council’s transport outcomes.

“Steve has extensive experience across the transport, infrastructure and energy sectors and, most recently his time as the Transport Change Director has given him a very clear understanding of what we want to achieve, in relation to transport reform, across the Auckland Council Group. “The scale of this change for Auckland is momentus, and Steve’s deep sector knowledge, familiarity with complex project delivery, stakeholder connections stand him in good stead to lead this new directorate. “His ability to maintain continuity between the current change programme and the new directorate will ensure the current momentum is uninterrupted, which is vital in making sure we continue to deliver for Auckland, as well as ensuring as seamless a transition as possible,” says Mr Wilson.

Mr Mutton was appointed to Auckland Council’s role of Transport Change Director in late 2025 and has been working alongside the transition team and staff across the council and Auckland Transport to prepare this reform programme. He will take up his position on at the end of May 2026.

“I’m honoured and excited to step into the Director, Transport and Infrastructure role at such a pivotal time for Auckland,” says Mr Mutton.

“This new directorate builds on strong foundations and my focus will be on protecting what works well, valuing our people, and strengthening how we deliver as one council for our communities.

“This is a once in a generation opportunity to shape how our city moves and grows, delivering visible, place based improvements that communities can see, trust and value. Together, we will create an Auckland we can all be proud of,” he says.

About Transport Reform

Elected members and Aucklanders have for some time asked us to change the way we plan, manage and deliver Auckland’s transport system. Auckland’s size, geography and population give it transport challenges that are distinct within New Zealand, and the current arrangements put in place 15 years ago have not adequately addressed these challenges.

Auckland Council’s Governing Body requested that the Government change the legislation so that Auckland Council would become the Road Controlling Authority for Auckland (currently that is Auckland Transport). This enables democratic accountability for key transport decisions and enables the council and government to make long-term plans and decisions for transport in Auckland.

Now that the transport legislation is final, the council has up to six months to implement it. This is called the transition period. Auckland Council Chief Executive Phil Wilson has signalled that if we can implement any changes earlier than that we will.

Transport reform will change how the council group makes decisions about transport in Auckland and how the council group delivers for Aucklanders. The council will set transport strategy and policy for the council group. Transport reform makes the council responsible for roads, including as the Road Controlling Authority and focuses the public transport CCO on public transport.

Read more here.

About Steve Mutton

His experience spans delivery of nationally critical transport operations and multi billion dollar capital and asset programmes. In senior executive roles at the NZ Transport Agency, he was accountable for Auckland’s motorway network, large scale renewals and maintenance programmes, and major capital delivery under sustained public and political scrutiny.

He led and chaired the $1.3 billion North Canterbury Transport Infrastructure Recovery Alliance following the Kaikōura earthquake, delivering urgent infrastructure recovery at pace while maintaining safety, fiscal discipline and stakeholder confidence.

Steve brings proven political insight and confidence operating in complex democratic environments; has worked closely with local government and communities; led major organisational change, integrated functions across institutional boundaries, and driven efficiency and consistency in transport delivery.

He is experienced in aligning transport investment with broader planning and infrastructure outcomes, applying strong financial and risk discipline, and embedding standardised systems that improve performance, resilience and community outcomes.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/auckland-council-announces-new-transport-and-infrastructure-director/