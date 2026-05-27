New investigations into heritage and housing rules

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Source: New Zealand Government

An investigation has been launched into whether council planning rules in Wellington and Hamilton are getting in the way of new homes and economic growth, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says.

The investigations will be conducted under the new regulation-making power in the Resource Management Act, passed into law last year through the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill.

“The regulation-making power enables the Minister Responsible for RMA Reform to remove or modify provisions in RMA plans where they negatively impact economic growth, development capacity or employment,” Mr Bishop says.

“This power was first used last year to investigate whether outdated planning rules were unnecessarily limiting Eden Park’s ability to host major events and deliver jobs and economic growth for Auckland and the rest of the country, resulting in plan changes to enable more events at New Zealand’s national stadium.

“I have now agreed to initiate formal investigations into requests for central government intervention in parts of the Wellington and Hamilton district plans.”

Mr Bishop says the Wellington request, made by the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Wellington City Council, focuses on several heritage provisions that may be preventing housing growth, infrastructure improvements, and new jobs.

“One example is the Courtenay Place Heritage Area, where height limits are roughly half those allowed in surrounding parts of the central city, despite Courtenay Place being identified as a priority growth area close to jobs and public transport.

“Another involves heritage listings on the Karori Tunnel and Kelburn Viaduct, where relatively straightforward upgrade works have reportedly increased in cost from around $350,000 to around $2.5 million because of planning requirements.

“We’re also looking at whether heritage rules relating to a concrete gas tank are unnecessarily constraining expansion at the Weta FX and Wingnut Films site, where evidence shows additional capacity could support around 150 extra workers.

“These are exactly the kinds of situations New Zealanders find frustrating. We need planning rules that protect genuinely important heritage while still allowing cities to grow, infrastructure to be upgraded, and businesses to create jobs.”

Mr Bishop says the Hamilton request, made by a social housing developer, relates to planning rules affecting housing delivery.

“The concerns raised include mandatory electric vehicle charging infrastructure, powered e-bike storage requirements, deep soil planting rules, and building design controls.

“In some cases, developments are reportedly being required to provide powered front-yard e-bike parking for all units without garages, regardless of whether future residents are likely to own or use e-bikes.

“The concerns also include ‘deep soil’ planting rules that can leave small townhouses with little usable outdoor space because so much of the site must be set aside for planting.

“Every extra rule, report, setback and requirement adds cost. Those costs eventually get passed on to renters, taxpayers, and families waiting for housing.

“At a time when New Zealand needs more homes, especially affordable and social housing, we need to be very careful that well-intentioned planning rules are not making projects slower, more expensive, or harder to deliver.”

MfE officials will now investigate both requests and engage with councils and affected parties before providing advice to the Minister.

“If the investigations show these rules are unnecessarily restricting growth or development, the Government has the ability to step in and change them.

“This Government is determined to fix the basics and build the future by making it easier to build homes, grow businesses, and deliver infrastructure while still protecting what genuinely matters.”

The investigations are due to be completed in the coming months, and decisions expected before the end of the year.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/new-investigations-into-heritage-and-housing-rules/