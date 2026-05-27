Manufacturing excellence celebrated at annual awards

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Source: New Zealand Government

The people and businesses driving innovation, growth and resilience across New Zealand’s manufacturing sector have been recognised at the second annual Minister for Manufacturing Awards.

“This year’s finalists have set the bar for excellence in modern New Zealand manufacturing,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.

“Innovation and strong execution are critical to staying competitive in a challenging global environment and manufacturing remains vital to New Zealand’s future prosperity.

“Manufacturing contributes around $22 billion a year to our economy and makes up roughly 60 per cent of our goods exports,” Mr Brewer says.

“Beyond the numbers, it anchors our regions, strengthens supply chains, and turns ideas into globally competitive products, making a big impact.

“The awards recognise what excellence looks like in practice: businesses investing in their people, improving processes, and adopting new technologies to lift productivity and performance. That’s what keeps the sector moving forward, even as cost pressures and global uncertainty persist.

Since taking on the Small Business and Manufacturing portfolio in early April, Mr Brewer has visited many manufacturing businesses nationwide and will continue to engage directly on the factory floor and with the Manufacturing Productivity Advisory Group (MPAG) in the coming months.

“This Government is committed to backing manufacturing by getting the basics right, supporting investment, skills, innovation and trade, so businesses can build their future and grow, compete and succeed,” Mr Brewer says.

“Congratulations to all finalists and winners. Your leadership and ambition are helping shape the future of New Zealand manufacturing.”

Notes to editors:

For more information about the awards and finalists, visit the AMANZ website: AMA – Advancing Manufacturing Aotearoa | Supporting NZ Industry.

The awards recognise excellence across seven key categories. The winners are:

2026 Minister for Manufacturing Awards winners:

Excellence in Process Innovation: Supported by Swell Architectural Glass Products Architectural Glass Products was created to solve a growing market need for dependable, high-quality double-glazed glass supply in New Zealand. Through advanced automation, purpose-built systems and a culture of innovation, AGP produces high-performance insulated glass at scale while delivering fixed short lead times, reliable service, and over 99% DIFOTIS

Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Supported by Enztec Devin Gibson – Culham Engineering Devin Gibson has shown himself to be an outstanding apprentice and emerging tradesperson, demonstrating impressive technical skill, maturity, and a strong dedication to excellence. What stood out strongly to the judging panel was not only his technical skills but also the professionalism, leadership potential, and resilience he consistently brings to his work.

Emerging Manufacturing Leader of the Year Oliver Hunt, Medsalv Oliver Hunt, Medsalv founder, is reshaping healthcare through regulated remanufacturing – reducing waste, lowering costs, and strengthening supply chains. Medsalv remanufactures single-use medical devices to regulatory standards and returns them to the hospitals they came from, improving outcomes for patients and the health system. Founded in Christchurch, Medsalv now partners with hospitals across New Zealand and Australia.

Manufacturing Leader of the Year: Supported by Lawson Williams Consulting Deanne Holdsworth, PACT Group Deanne Holdsworth, EGM Pact Packaging NZ, is a manufacturing leader with 20+ years’ experience, translating strategy into safe execution and advancing circular, recyclable packaging across Australasia. Pact Group New Zealand delivers innovative packaging and recycling solutions, investing in advanced onshore manufacturing to support skilled jobs, resilient supply chains, and a low-waste economy.

Manufacturer of the Year (FTE <50): Supported by BNZ Arotec Diagnostics AROTEC produces high purity autoimmune diagnostic reagents (>90% purity) with dependable large scale supply capabilities. Since 1996, it has manufactured consistent native and recombinant proteins using locally sourced materials, supported by ISO 9001:2015 certification and a strong global distribution network spanning Europe, the USA, and the Asia Pacific region.

Manufacturer of the Year (FTE 50+) Architectural Glass Products AGP manufactures high-performance Insulated Glass Units (IGUs) for residential and commercial customers across New Zealand. While the judging panel were deeply impressed by all entrants, what stood out about AGP was their commitment to manufacturing excellence from “Day 1”.

Manufacturing Lifetime and Legacy Award: Jeff Douglas (Douglas Pharmaceuticals) Jeff is the recipient of the inaugural Manufacturing Lifetime and Legacy Award for his 30-year transformation of Douglas Pharmaceuticals. Since taking leadership in the early 1990s, Jeff defied the trend of offshoring, instead anchoring high-value R&D and specialised manufacturing firmly in New Zealand. Jeff pivoted the company toward an export strategy that now spans over 50 international markets.



Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/manufacturing-excellence-celebrated-at-annual-awards/