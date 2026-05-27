Sri Lankan Foreign Minister visit to New Zealand

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Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has welcomed Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, on his first official visit to New Zealand.

Mr Herath is the first Sri Lankan Foreign Minister to visit New Zealand since 2014. His visit comes exactly one year after Minister Peters’ visit to Colombo.

“New Zealand has a warm and rapidly growing relationship with Sri Lanka. From longstanding ties in trade, development cooperation, the Commonwealth, and cricket; the relationship is expanding to include education, tourism, rugby, and security cooperation,” Mr Peters says.

During his visit Mr Herath will officially open the Sri Lankan High Commission in Wellington.

“We are delighted to welcome the opening of the first Sri Lankan High Commission in New Zealand, which is a significant milestone in the relationship, and a strong signal of our shared intent to work more closely together,” Mr Peters says.

In their formal talks, Mr Peters and Mr Herath discussed increasing bilateral ties and strengthening cooperation in trade and investment, education, and sport.

As part of the visit, New Zealand and Sri Lanka also announced the intention to negotiate a bilateral Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA).

Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay says the TIFA will build on co-operation already underway under our Food Safety Cooperation Arrangement and the inaugural trade policy Short Term Training Scholarships for Sri Lankan officials this year.

“Sri Lanka is a dynamic and important market, and New Zealand exporters are well placed to deepen their engagement. A Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement will help unlock new opportunities by strengthening connections and reducing barriers to trade.

“As New Zealand works to grow and diversify its exports, strengthening ties with partners like Sri Lanka is essential. The TIFA will help us to open doors for Kiwi businesses in a promising market.

“The TIFA will help us maximise its potential and push us closer towards New Zealand’s ambitious goal of doubling the value of exports in 10 years.” Mr McClay says.

Minister Herath departs New Zealand on Sunday.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/sri-lankan-foreign-minister-visit-to-new-zealand/