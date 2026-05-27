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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government has passed legislation enabling the creation of the new Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport (MCERT), marking a major milestone in its programme of reform across housing, infrastructure, transport, urban development and the environment.

The Environment (Disestablishment of the Ministry for the Environment) Amendment Bill clears the way for the Ministry for the Environment to become part of MCERT alongside the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, the Ministry of Transport, and the local government functions currently administered by the Department of Internal Affairs.

“MCERT will bring together key agencies that shape how our towns, cities and regions grow and develop,” RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop says.

“The Ministry for the Environment is the only department involved in forming MCERT that requires legislative change for the new structure to proceed, because it is established in statute.”

Environment Minister Nicola Grigg says the legislation ensures environmental responsibilities will continue seamlessly under the new arrangements.

“The Bill formally transfers the Ministry for the Environment’s statutory functions under the Environment Act to the Secretary for the Environment. The new Ministry will continue to administer the Environment Act, with MCERT’s chief executive carrying out the responsibilities of the Secretary for the Environment.

“Environmental functions remain central to the work of the new department. Integrating these portfolios will support more practical and joined-up decision-making that both protects the environment and supports economic growth.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/bill-passed-to-pave-way-for-mcert/