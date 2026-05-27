Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Defence Minister Chris Penk will travel to Singapore this week to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an international security conference focused on issues confronting the Indo-Pacific region.

“In an increasingly volatile world, there is no better way to share perspectives, find common ground, and solve pressing regional security challenges than through robust, in-person defence dialogue and diplomacy,” Mr Penk says.

While attending the conference, Mr Penk will meet with several of his international counterparts and speak at a session focused on shifting geostrategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.

“As global focus on the Indo-Pacific region sharpens, I look forward to discussing how we can enhance collective efforts to uphold security, stability and prosperity,” Mr Penk says.

“The Government is committed to building a New Zealand Defence Force that is combat capable and interoperable with our partners. Today we regularly train, exercise and conduct operations together, sharing expertise, experience, and personnel. But we can and must do more.

“As a small trading nation, New Zealand knows we are stronger when we work in lockstep with our partners to uphold our shared interests and values.

“Our collaborative strength in the Indo-Pacific is considerable, as we tackle the transnational security issues affecting us all, including drug smuggling, illegal fishing, and climate related disasters.”

Mr Penk will depart on 28 May and return to New Zealand on 1 June.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/defence-minister-to-visit-singapore-for-global-security-conference/