Remuneration Authority appointments

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Source: New Zealand Government

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden has today announced the elevation of Dallas Welch to Chair of the Remuneration Authority [the Authority], the reappointment of current member Vern Walsh for a further three-year term, and the new member appointment of Wynand du Plessis.

The Authority consists of three members, and is an independent statutory body responsible for setting the rates of pay and allowances for key public office holders including Members of Parliament, the Judiciary and Local Authority members.

Dallas Welch has been a member of the Authority since 2021. She succeeds outgoing Chair Geoffrey Summers, whose term is concluding after serving on the Authority since 2016 and as Chair since 2022.

“Ms Welch brings deep institutional knowledge, strong leadership and judgment. Her background spans chief executive recruitment, performance management, remuneration, and the development and production of official statistics.

“Ms Welch’s technical skills and proven public service leadership make her well positioned to lead the Authority as its new Chair,” says Ms van Velden.

Vern Walsh has been a member of the Authority since 2022 and has been reappointed for a further three-year term.

“Mr Walsh has a deep knowledge of local government, governance and financial expertise, and provides valuable input and experience to the Authority. I am pleased he is continuing his role as member for a further term.”

Wynand du Plessis is commencing a three-year term as a member of the Authority.

“Mr du Plessis brings over a decade of remuneration leadership experience across corporate and consulting environments. He is currently Group General Manager, Remuneration at Fletcher Building, with expertise in remuneration reviews, governance processes, and pay-setting frameworks.

“These appointments will make a significant contribution to the Authority, and I congratulate them,” says Ms van Velden.

“I would also like to thank outgoing Chair Geoffrey Summers for his leadership and commitment,” says Ms van Velden.

Note to Editors:

BIOs

Ms Dallas Welch

Ms Welch has served as a member of the Authority since 2021. She is completing her third term, which expires on 1 March 2029.

She has nearly 40 years’ experience in the New Zealand public service. She has held various executive leadership roles within a range of public sector organisations, including the Public Service Commission (PSC), the Public Enquiry into the Earthquake Commission, the Ministry for Women, and Statistics New Zealand.

Ms Welch brings a deep knowledge of the Authority and strong leadership and judgement. Further, she has extensive experience in the public sector, including chief executive recruitment, performance management, remuneration, and in the development and production of official statistics.

Mr Wynand du Plessis

Mr du Plessis has over ten years’ experience in specialist remuneration leadership roles across both corporate and consulting environments. He is currently the Group General Manager Remuneration for Fletcher Building. Mr du Plessis’s background is predominantly in the private sector; although, in his role as Senior Manager for Ernst and Young New Zealand, he has completed substantial work with New Zealand government agencies and State-Owned Enterprises.

His previous roles include Senior Associate for Mercer Consulting, Group Head of Reward for Mr Price Group, and Committee Member of the South African Reward Association. In these roles he supported a range of public-sector organisations with remuneration reviews, governance processes, and pay setting frameworks.

Mr du Plessis brings a depth and breadth of experience in remuneration setting, and his appointment as a member would anchor the executive remuneration setting specialist role on the Authority.

Mr Vern Walsh

Mr Walsh was reappointed as a Member of the Remuneration Authority for a further three-year term commencing on 2 March 2026 and expiring on 1 March 2029.

Vern Walsh is a former City Councillor, Community Board Chair and Licensing Trust member who has worked in the local government sector for over 30 years.

He is a Justice of the Peace and a registered financial advisor with over 40 years of finance industry experience. He is co-owner and operator of a consultancy company that provides governance training, development, and consultancy services, primarily in the local government and not-for-profit sectors. He was formerly on the board of the Real Estate Authority where he chaired the Audit and Risk committee

Mr Walsh has previously chaired the Auckland Regional Amenities Funding Board and was on the board of the Museum of Transport and Technology (MOTAT), Aotea Centre Board of Management, and a member of the Lottery Environment and Heritage Committee.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/remuneration-authority-appointments/