AM Edition: Top 10 Law and Security Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026: AM – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 law and security articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026: AM – Full Text
Auckland liquor licences axed or suspended after selling booze to teen Silas Sims before fatal crash
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Teenager Silas Sims and his underage mates were sold alcohol at three different venues before he jumped into a car, drove drunk and crashed into a power pole.
The much-loved 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His blood contained more than three times the legal alcohol limit for adult drivers.
Last month, eight months on from the fatal crash, the two bars that sold him drinks on 19 July last year had their liquor licences suspended. The liquor shop that sold alcohol to Silas and his friend three times that day has had its licence cancelled.
In making those decisions, the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority said a “disturbing” if not “alarming” feature of the case was the “apparent ease” with which the young men were able to buy drinks, without any efforts to check their ages.
Silas’ parents, who pushed for the venues to be prosecuted, have told NZME they are glad there have been repercussions.
While they did not want any businesses to be shut down, they were satisfied that the consequences were “part of deterrence”.
“We did want it to be a big case in so much as a wake-up call,” Silas’ father, Benjamin Sims, said.
“Those sentences have been that.”
Day-drinking in Matakana
On the day he died, Silas had made plans to meet up with two friends, whose names are suppressed, in Matakana, north of Auckland, to drink and smoke cannabis.
He first entered the Matakana Liquor Centre alone after 2pm and asked duty manager Tracey Brown where the Jägermeister was.
She showed him, and he bought a 700ml bottle of the 35 percent alcohol spirit. He was not asked for ID.
An hour and a half later, he and a friend arrived at popular music venue the Leigh Sawmill Cafe, in Leigh, 15 minutes’ drive northeast of Matakana.
Silas ordered two beers from owner and duty manager Edward Guinness.
Silas was asked his age; he told Guinness he was 18 and was not asked to prove it.
He failed at buying a second round, however, and was told he had “had enough”.
Then, the pair met up with a third friend and again entered the liquor store.
Silas bought a four-pack of rum and colas, while his friend bought an 18-pack.
They were served by two different staff members, including duty manager Johann Graas. Neither was asked for ID.
At 5.45pm, the pair went to the Matakana Village Pub, where they bought a rum and cola and a Guinness.
Silas’ two friends tried to dissuade him from driving home and tried to take his keys.
But he persisted and, while driving along Leigh Road, on a left-hand bend, he crossed the centre line, left the road and crashed into a concrete power pole in a paddock.
He was pronounced dead after being removed from his car by paramedics.
An autopsy showed he had 193 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. Drivers under 20 aren’t allowed to have any alcohol in their system; the adult limit is 50mg.
Without fear
Silas’ parents described their son as outgoing, charming and fearless.
“He could walk into a room and talk to anybody, from the day he could speak,” his father said.
“He didn’t have enough fear,” his mother, Sarah Sims, added. “… and that’s heartbreaking.
“It was just a lot of bad luck, and I so wish he was here.”
She told NZME her son looked older than he was.
“He is the kid that would get served. He looked 20.”
By the time he was served at the Matakana pub, he was “really, really rotten”, she said.
CCTV footage showed him stumbling around the pub.
His mother became emotional as she said she wished someone at the venue, after taking her son’s money, had also looked out for him.
Denying liability
The venues responded differently to the police applications to have their liquor licences suspended or cancelled.
The owners of the Leigh Sawmill Cafe and the Matakana Village Pub accepted the applications.
However, the Matakana Liquor Centre, owned by Micmat Ltd, denied liability.
Micmat owners John and Louise Walsh told the authority they had taken extensive steps to ensure alcohol was not sold to minors at their store.
There were multiple wall signs at the shop, even for the staff, and rigorous staff training and declarations to ensure that the law was followed.
Despite all these precautions, Silas and his friend were not asked for ID a total of three times in three hours, the authority found.
They were therefore found liable.
The duty managers
Duty manager Brown, who sold Silas the bottle of Jägermeister, had her manager’s certificate suspended for two months.
The certificate of the store’s second manager, Graas, had already lapsed, and he had left the industry, so the application against him was dismissed.
Leigh Sawmill owner Guinness admitted breaching the law and contributing to Silas’ death.
He told the authority he was “embarrassed” and admitted he had “messed this one up”.
His certificate was suspended for eight weeks.
Christopher King, duty manager of the Matakana pub at the time, gave evidence that, when Silas came into the bar, he was complaining of a splinter in his hand.
There was a brief moment, as King shone a torch on Silas’ hand and got him tweezers, when they were in close proximity.
King told the hearing it never crossed his mind that Silas was a minor, as he appeared “broad-shouldered and confident”.
On reflection, he accepted he may have been distracted, but Silas had none of the “red flags” of drunkenness, such as smelling of alcohol.
The authority found it “difficult to understand” how King had not found Silas to be drunk, considering the teen left the pub and was killed 20 minutes later.
King’s certificate was suspended for 12 weeks.
Consequences
Leigh Sawmill’s liquor licence was suspended for two weeks from 14-26 April, and the business has closed for that time.
The Matakana Village Pub, which now has a new owner, had its licence suspended for 21 days, from 29 April to 19 May.
Matakana Liquor Centre’s licence was cancelled, and the company was given 21 days to close the business.
Its lawyer, Andrew Braggins, told NZME an appeal against the cancellation had been lodged.
A representative from Leigh Sawmill Cafe told NZME it felt the matter had been “dealt with” and did not wish to comment any further.
Deborah Body, who owned the Matakana pub at the time, said she deeply regretted the incident.
She had accepted all the applications the police made and co-operated “from the outset”.
“We knew what we had done,” she told NZME. “There was no question for us.”
The liquor store owners declined to comment.
Police said they could not speak about the proceedings as Silas’ death was still before the coroner’s office.
They could not say whether any criminal charges would be laid in future for the same reason.
Actioning change
Meanwhile, Silas’ parents say taking a more “positive” and active approach and effecting change has helped with their grief.
Benjamin Sims, a web developer, said he looked at his son’s bank statements after he died and noticed that purchases at alcohol stores were classed as “restricted” by the bank, because Silas was underage.
He has gathered signatures for a petition that is currently before a parliamentary committee to require banks to restrict or block such payments.
“[Banks] make billions of dollars a year. [They] can afford to do this.
“It’s not about alcohol; it’s about all restricted goods.”
– This story originally appeared in the New Zealand Herald.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Police Commissioner seeks answers after Police College recruits fall below expected levels
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Police Commissioner has sought answers after some recruit wings at Police College fell below expected numbers, including one with fewer than 50 recruits.
New Zealand First and National’s coalition agreement in November 2023 contained a commitment to “training no fewer than 500 new frontline police within the first two years“.
It had taken up until now to get the number of constable full-time equivalents (FTEs) to 297. There were 275 recruits currently under training, six months out from the election.
In response to questions from RNZ, Assistant Commissioner Deployment Jeanette Park said the work to deliver 500 more police as soon as possible was a “priority programme for NZ Police”.
Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz
She said the number of applicants “remains healthy”, and the current wing at the Auckland campus and its corresponding wing in Porirua were near capacity.
“However, it has been disappointing to see some smaller wing numbers at the College in recent months, including one with fewer than 50 recruits.”
Park said Police Commissioner Richard Chambers had sought an explanation for the numbers.
“A meeting was held earlier this week and attended by the Commissioner, myself, other leaders and recruitment leads.
“It was made clear that focus must be maintained on achieving the 500 and we cannot lose momentum at any stage of the recruitment process.”
She said it was a priority to ensure police did their best for applicants who had worked hard to get into Police College.
“Police is in the fortunate position of being able to increase its constabulary numbers and we have worked hard to try to achieve that.
“Irrespective of the election, the Commissioner has previously said he wanted Police to hit the target of 500 as early as possible this year.
“That relies on ensuring we have good numbers of recruits in training at RNZPC, as well as attrition remaining relatively low.”
She said the pipeline of applicants was “strong” with about 1000 people at different stages of the process.
“The Commissioner has asked us to ensure we maintain momentum in ensuring that process is as efficient as it should be and address any potential hold-ups.”
As of 20 April there were 10,508 Constable FTEs, which did not include the 275 recruits that were undergoing training.
“This is growth of 297 Constable FTEs above our starting point in November 2023 when the Government set their 500 target.”
The 12-month rolling average for constabulary attrition was 4.7 percent, down from 5.7 percent at the same time last year.
Associate Police Minister Casey Costello said in a statement to RNZ the government had provided the extra funding needed to recruit and achieve the 500 extra staff target.
“It is something that everyone wants delivered,” she said.
“What I’ve seen is that our numbers are on track, and with usual attrition rates, the extra 500 will be delivered this year.
“As you know, recruitment works as a pipeline, and there are still healthy numbers of officers in training. Our job is to make sure that every part of the pipeline stays strong”.
On Thursday, a scathing review of police by the Public Service Commission was released. The report said an “integrity reset is urgently needed” with a perceived culture that held seniors to a “lesser standard than juniors”.
An overview of the report said police needed to tackle three “major challenges” in the next five years.
“They need to rebuild police integrity; address persistent traditional crime while adapting to increasingly complex, digital, and transnational threats; and build their corporate performance in the face of ongoing fiscal pressures.”
The Commission’s Performance Improvement Review also looked at how well police were positioned to deliver on the government’s priorities, including delivering the 500 extra officers, referred to as the D500 programme.
“Police have faced challenges delivering the D500 including limited capacity at the Police College, and attrition from an ageing workforce and competitive pressure from Australian police services.
“Treasury projects that a net increase of 500 constables will not be reached until September 2026, which is almost one year later than the 2025 target from the coalition arrangement.”
The report said police had supported the programme by expanding the college and opening an additional Auckland campus.
“Police also refocused its recruitment campaign, launching the Ride Along series and targeted campaigns to attract former officers back to Police. These efforts have resulted in more applications (June 2025 recorded 643 constabulary applications – almost two-thirds higher than the previous monthly average).”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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One before the courts following burglary, Dannevirke
April 25, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
A Dannevirke business can breathe a sigh of relief after Police recovered a $30,000 Rough Terrain Vehicle that was stolen earlier in the week.
The business was targeted by three people shortly after midnight on 20 April. The offenders entered the yard and spent about 90 minutes wandering around before they cut a fence and towed the vehicle out using a quad bike.
Constable Micaela Hodgson says CCTV assisted enquiries, but the case got a boost when a man tried to purchase an ignition key from a store the very next day.
“The person behind the counter asked a few questions and said they’d need to see ID before they could provide the new key. That put the guy off until the next day, when he was back and surprisingly handed over his ID to complete the purchase.
“The manager of the store put the two events together and got in touch with us.”
Constable Hodgson said that that information led to Police executing a search warrant at property on Weber Road in Dannevirke on Friday, where found the RTV parked in a wood shed.
“The business is stoked to have the RTV returned, and they’re impressed with the speed of it all.”
A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and is due in Dannevirke District Court on 29 April charged with burglary by night over $5000.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
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Police make a beeline for thieves
April 24, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
An investigation into the theft of kiwifruit pollen has resulted in two arrests, the recovery of stolen property, and the seizure of a firearm.
On 7 April, Northland Police received a report of burglary at a commercial property on State Highway 10, Kerikeri. Over $100,000 worth of pollen and several tools were stolen.
While Police worked to identify those involved, Detective Bernie Patrick, Northland CIB, says an unrelated report helped them piece together the movements of the alleged offenders.
“On 21 April, officers attended a family harm incident in Waitangi.
“A stolen fuel card and other stolen property were found in a vehicle, whose owner was subsequently arrested,” he says.
The vehicle was seized, and a number of power tools were recovered. Efforts to locate the owners are ongoing.
With more people believed to be linked to the theft, Police executed search warrants at three Kerikeri addresses this week. One person was arrested, and the following items were recovered during the searches:
• A significant quantity of kiwifruit pollen linked to the commercial burglary, which was subsequently returned to the victim.
• A 1962 Hillman Humber 80 stolen from a Kerikeri address between 7-8 April. The vintage vehicle was badly damaged but was returned to its owner who hopes to restore it.
• A loaded .222 rifle. Enquiries confirmed the occupant was not a firearms licence holder.
• Several items of unknown ownership were seized for assessment, including a trailer, solar batteries, timber, foreign currency and more power tools. Police are working to locate the owners of these items.
Detective Patrick says this investigation, which spanned across multiple properties, reflects a coordinated response between Mid North Police and the CIB.
“Northland Police remain committed to disrupting organised theft and holding those offenders to account.”
A 35-year-old man appeared in Kaikohe District Court today, charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was bailed and will reappear on 8 May.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property and will appear in Kaikohe District Court on 8 May.
Further charges are being considered while enquiries continue.
ENDS
Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police
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In pictures: ‘The Sound of My Father’ – a story of love, loss and connection
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
John Court was an adult when he discovered his birth father was Don Asher, an American marine who had been stationed in Aotearoa during WWII.Rita Attwood
John’s story reflects that of thousands of children born to US servicemen who were stationed in the Pacific during WWIIRita Attwood
John Court describes a wonderful childhood with his adoptive parents Jack and Hilda Court. But there were times his US ancestry caught up with him. He was about to play a rugby game for the Auckland Māori side when a kuia poked him with her walking stick and pointed out his blue eyes.Rita Attwood
Jean Nikora, John Court’s birth mother, was raised in Hangatiki, in the King Country. John knew her as ‘Aunty Jean’ until he discovered her true identity in the 1980s. When he asked her about his birth father she said ‘Your history will come to you’.Rita Attwood
After Jean Nikora’s death, John Court was given a brocaded bag full of letters that Don had sent to Jean. The letters show the couple had kept in touch across the decades and that both very much wanted John in their lives.Rita Attwood
It would be years before John Court tracked down his US family, but when he did he was shocked to discover they had photographs of him as a child. One in particular, Don Asher kept in his wallet all his life. Rita Attwood
The discovery of the letters and the long-lost cassette – which John had never listened to – started podcast host Rita Attwood on her mission to unravel the mysteries of John’s birth. A story very dear to her heart, because John is Rita’s step-dad. Rita Attwood
Rita travelled to Ferndale, California to meet John Court’s US family, and find out what she could about Don Asher. Rita Attwood
Not long after the end of WWII and his return from New Zealand, Don Asher married Viola. He became a father to her daughter Geneva and together they would have Ron – John’s brother. But it now seems that throughout the years, Don kept up a correspondence with Jean. Rita Attwood
Ron became a police officer and worked his way through the ranks to become chief of police in Piedmont, California. His son Ron describes him as a man with an extraordinary sense of duty. “He would brood, but you never knew what it was about. So little else was going on in our family that it was undoubtedly something to do with that situation in New Zealand.” Rita Attwood
Geneva, who discovered Don and Jean’s correspondence when she was a young girl, says ‘I never knew why it had to be a secret’. Rita Attwood
Ron’s son, Adam, remembers John’s first visit to meet his American family and the worries around whether they would feel a connection Rita Attwood
But Ron says meeting John was like a circle had been closed. Rita Attwood
A big part of the podcast, for host Rita Attwood, was about helping John connect with his whakapapa. Something she always felt he was yearning for. Rita Attwood
So it was a big, full circle moment for John Court and his brother Ron Asher to visit Jean Nikora’s marae with Kaputuhi marae elder Pat Stafford. Rita Attwood
Follow and listen to John’s full story, it’s full of heartbreak, humour and haunting moments. Rita Attwood
Episode 1: The Forgotten Cassette can be heard here: [wk_audio]3b36ffc2-0ebe-4399-a459-425aca644631RNZ/ Jayne Joyce
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Two arrested after $100,000 of kiwifruit pollen stolen from Kerikeri property
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Police have arrested two people after over $100,000 of kiwifruit pollen was stolen from a commercial property in Kerikeri.
On 7 April, the robbery at the property on State Highway 10 was reported to Northland police.
While police investigations are ongoing, Detective Bernie Patrick, Northland CIB, said an unrelated report helped police make some arrests.
“On 21 April, officers attended a family harm incident in Waitangi.
“A stolen fuel card and other stolen property were found in a vehicle, whose owner was subsequently arrested,” he said.
Police searched three other properties in Kerikeri and found a “significant quantity” of the pollen, a vintage vehicle and loaded gun.
A stolen trailer, solar batteries, timber, foreign currency and power tools were also recovered by police.
A 35-year-old man was due to appeared in Kaikohe District Court on Friday, charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
A 42-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property and is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on 8 May.
Police have not ruled out further charges.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Youth arrested for aggravated robbery of Napier dairy
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Two young people will appear in court on Saturday following the aggravated robbery of a Napier dairy.
Police allege the pair robbed the dairy in the suburb of Pirimai on Wednesday night.
One was found and arrested on Friday night and the other was arrested Saturday morning.
The pair are alleged to have used a stolen car in the robbery, which has since been recovered by police.
They are scheduled to appear in Napier Youth Court, charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful taking a motor vehicle.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Appeal for information following grievous assault, Dunedin
April 25, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
Attribute to Detective Sergeant Matthew Harris, Dunedin CIB:
Police investigating a grievous assault in Dunedin this morning are appealing to the public for information.
At around 8am, Police responded to an address on Heriot Row following a report that someone had been assaulted with a weapon.
The victim left the address on foot and was found by Police nearby and were transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.
One person, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.
Enquiries are ongoing to determine what exactly has occurred and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Heriot Row and Scotland Street areas between 7.30am and 9am this morning.
We would especially like to speak with the members of the public who stopped to assist the victim before emergency services arrived.
If this was you, or you can assist with our investigation, please contact 105 – either online or over the phone – and reference file number 260425/4875.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
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One in critical condition after weapon assault in Dunedin
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A person is in critical condition at Dunedin Hospital, after they were assaulted with a weapon Saturday morning.
Police said they were called to Heriot Row, a residential street at the north end of the city, near the University of Otago, at about 8am.
Hato Hone St John said it dispatched an ambulance, a rapid response unit and a manager.
“Our crews assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Dunedin hospital in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.
Police said the assault was at a private address and was between two people known to each other.
“A person from the address has been taken into custody and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” a police spokesperson said.
“Police continue to work at the scene and enquiries into what exactly has occurred are ongoing.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Two dead, one seriously injured after SH36 crash near Rotorua
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Two people have died, and another is seriously injured after a two-car collision near Rotorua this morning.
The crash was reported about 5.30 this morning, near the intersection of SH36 and Leonard Road.
Inspector Logan Marsh says the road is now open following a scene examination.
Initial inquiries show one of the vehicles crossed the centre line, and police were working to understand why.
He thanked those who rushed to help.
“These incidents are always confronting, and we want to acknowledge the members of the public who did what they could to help while emergency services responded.
“Crashes like this are devastating for the families involved and the community, and police will continue to support those affected by the tragic incident.”
This is the latest of several crashes that have occurred in the Bay of Plenty during the last seven days.
With higher traffic volumes expected over the weekend, Marsh urged motorists to take care on the roads.
“We are asking all road users to prioritise safety and make please make good decisions whenever you’re travelling, not just over the long weekend but every day – regardless of if your journey is near or far.”
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