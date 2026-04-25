One before the courts following burglary, Dannevirke

Source: New Zealand Police

A Dannevirke business can breathe a sigh of relief after Police recovered a $30,000 Rough Terrain Vehicle that was stolen earlier in the week.

The business was targeted by three people shortly after midnight on 20 April. The offenders entered the yard and spent about 90 minutes wandering around before they cut a fence and towed the vehicle out using a quad bike.

Constable Micaela Hodgson says CCTV assisted enquiries, but the case got a boost when a man tried to purchase an ignition key from a store the very next day.

“The person behind the counter asked a few questions and said they’d need to see ID before they could provide the new key. That put the guy off until the next day, when he was back and surprisingly handed over his ID to complete the purchase.

“The manager of the store put the two events together and got in touch with us.”

Constable Hodgson said that that information led to Police executing a search warrant at property on Weber Road in Dannevirke on Friday, where found the RTV parked in a wood shed.

“The business is stoked to have the RTV returned, and they’re impressed with the speed of it all.”

A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and is due in Dannevirke District Court on 29 April charged with burglary by night over $5000.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI