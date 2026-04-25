Youth arrested for aggravated robbery of Napier dairy

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Two young people will appear in court on Saturday following the aggravated robbery of a Napier dairy.

Police allege the pair robbed the dairy in the suburb of Pirimai on Wednesday night.

One was found and arrested on Friday night and the other was arrested Saturday morning.

The pair are alleged to have used a stolen car in the robbery, which has since been recovered by police.

They are scheduled to appear in Napier Youth Court, charged with aggravated robbery and unlawful taking a motor vehicle.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand