Police Commissioner seeks answers after Police College recruits fall below expected levels

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The Police Commissioner has sought answers after some recruit wings at Police College fell below expected numbers, including one with fewer than 50 recruits.

New Zealand First and National’s coalition agreement in November 2023 contained a commitment to “training no fewer than 500 new frontline police within the first two years“.

It had taken up until now to get the number of constable full-time equivalents (FTEs) to 297. There were 275 recruits currently under training, six months out from the election.

In response to questions from RNZ, Assistant Commissioner Deployment Jeanette Park said the work to deliver 500 more police as soon as possible was a “priority programme for NZ Police”.

Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz

She said the number of applicants “remains healthy”, and the current wing at the Auckland campus and its corresponding wing in Porirua were near capacity.

“However, it has been disappointing to see some smaller wing numbers at the College in recent months, including one with fewer than 50 recruits.”

Park said Police Commissioner Richard Chambers had sought an explanation for the numbers.

“A meeting was held earlier this week and attended by the Commissioner, myself, other leaders and recruitment leads.

“It was made clear that focus must be maintained on achieving the 500 and we cannot lose momentum at any stage of the recruitment process.”

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

She said it was a priority to ensure police did their best for applicants who had worked hard to get into Police College.

“Police is in the fortunate position of being able to increase its constabulary numbers and we have worked hard to try to achieve that.

“Irrespective of the election, the Commissioner has previously said he wanted Police to hit the target of 500 as early as possible this year.

“That relies on ensuring we have good numbers of recruits in training at RNZPC, as well as attrition remaining relatively low.”

She said the pipeline of applicants was “strong” with about 1000 people at different stages of the process.

“The Commissioner has asked us to ensure we maintain momentum in ensuring that process is as efficient as it should be and address any potential hold-ups.”

As of 20 April there were 10,508 Constable FTEs, which did not include the 275 recruits that were undergoing training.

“This is growth of 297 Constable FTEs above our starting point in November 2023 when the Government set their 500 target.”

The 12-month rolling average for constabulary attrition was 4.7 percent, down from 5.7 percent at the same time last year.

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello said in a statement to RNZ the government had provided the extra funding needed to recruit and achieve the 500 extra staff target.

“It is something that everyone wants delivered,” she said.

“What I’ve seen is that our numbers are on track, and with usual attrition rates, the extra 500 will be delivered this year.

“As you know, recruitment works as a pipeline, and there are still healthy numbers of officers in training. Our job is to make sure that every part of the pipeline stays strong”.

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

On Thursday, a scathing review of police by the Public Service Commission was released. The report said an “integrity reset is urgently needed” with a perceived culture that held seniors to a “lesser standard than juniors”.

An overview of the report said police needed to tackle three “major challenges” in the next five years.

“They need to rebuild police integrity; address persistent traditional crime while adapting to increasingly complex, digital, and transnational threats; and build their corporate performance in the face of ongoing fiscal pressures.”

The Commission’s Performance Improvement Review also looked at how well police were positioned to deliver on the government’s priorities, including delivering the 500 extra officers, referred to as the D500 programme.

“Police have faced challenges delivering the D500 including limited capacity at the Police College, and attrition from an ageing workforce and competitive pressure from Australian police services.

“Treasury projects that a net increase of 500 constables will not be reached until September 2026, which is almost one year later than the 2025 target from the coalition arrangement.”

The report said police had supported the programme by expanding the college and opening an additional Auckland campus.

“Police also refocused its recruitment campaign, launching the Ride Along series and targeted campaigns to attract former officers back to Police. These efforts have resulted in more applications (June 2025 recorded 643 constabulary applications – almost two-thirds higher than the previous monthly average).”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand