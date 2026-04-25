One in critical condition after weapon assault in Dunedin

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

A person is in critical condition at Dunedin Hospital, after they were assaulted with a weapon Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to Heriot Row, a residential street at the north end of the city, near the University of Otago, at about 8am.

Hato Hone St John said it dispatched an ambulance, a rapid response unit and a manager.

“Our crews assessed and treated one patient, who was transported to Dunedin hospital in a critical condition,” a spokesperson said.

Police said the assault was at a private address and was between two people known to each other.

“A person from the address has been taken into custody and police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter,” a police spokesperson said.

“Police continue to work at the scene and enquiries into what exactly has occurred are ongoing.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand