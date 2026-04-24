Police make a beeline for thieves

Source: New Zealand Police

An investigation into the theft of kiwifruit pollen has resulted in two arrests, the recovery of stolen property, and the seizure of a firearm.

On 7 April, Northland Police received a report of burglary at a commercial property on State Highway 10, Kerikeri. Over $100,000 worth of pollen and several tools were stolen.

While Police worked to identify those involved, Detective Bernie Patrick, Northland CIB, says an unrelated report helped them piece together the movements of the alleged offenders.

“On 21 April, officers attended a family harm incident in Waitangi.

“A stolen fuel card and other stolen property were found in a vehicle, whose owner was subsequently arrested,” he says.

The vehicle was seized, and a number of power tools were recovered. Efforts to locate the owners are ongoing.

With more people believed to be linked to the theft, Police executed search warrants at three Kerikeri addresses this week. One person was arrested, and the following items were recovered during the searches:

• A significant quantity of kiwifruit pollen linked to the commercial burglary, which was subsequently returned to the victim.

• A 1962 Hillman Humber 80 stolen from a Kerikeri address between 7-8 April. The vintage vehicle was badly damaged but was returned to its owner who hopes to restore it.

• A loaded .222 rifle. Enquiries confirmed the occupant was not a firearms licence holder.

• Several items of unknown ownership were seized for assessment, including a trailer, solar batteries, timber, foreign currency and more power tools. Police are working to locate the owners of these items.

Detective Patrick says this investigation, which spanned across multiple properties, reflects a coordinated response between Mid North Police and the CIB.

“Northland Police remain committed to disrupting organised theft and holding those offenders to account.”

A 35-year-old man appeared in Kaikohe District Court today, charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition. He was bailed and will reappear on 8 May.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property and will appear in Kaikohe District Court on 8 May.

Further charges are being considered while enquiries continue.

ENDS

Frankie Le Roy/NZ Police

MIL OSI