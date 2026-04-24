Two arrested after $100,000 of kiwifruit pollen stolen from Kerikeri property

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/police

Police have arrested two people after over $100,000 of kiwifruit pollen was stolen from a commercial property in Kerikeri.

On 7 April, the robbery at the property on State Highway 10 was reported to Northland police.

While police investigations are ongoing, Detective Bernie Patrick, Northland CIB, said an unrelated report helped police make some arrests.

“On 21 April, officers attended a family harm incident in Waitangi.

“A stolen fuel card and other stolen property were found in a vehicle, whose owner was subsequently arrested,” he said.

Police searched three other properties in Kerikeri and found a “significant quantity” of the pollen, a vintage vehicle and loaded gun.

A stolen trailer, solar batteries, timber, foreign currency and power tools were also recovered by police.

A 35-year-old man was due to appeared in Kaikohe District Court on Friday, charged with receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with receiving stolen property and is due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on 8 May.

Police have not ruled out further charges.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand