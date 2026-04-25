Two dead, one seriously injured after SH36 crash near Rotorua

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Two people have died, and another is seriously injured after a two-car collision near Rotorua this morning.

The crash was reported about 5.30 this morning, near the intersection of SH36 and Leonard Road.

Inspector Logan Marsh says the road is now open following a scene examination.

Initial inquiries show one of the vehicles crossed the centre line, and police were working to understand why.

He thanked those who rushed to help.

“These incidents are always confronting, and we want to acknowledge the members of the public who did what they could to help while emergency services responded.

“Crashes like this are devastating for the families involved and the community, and police will continue to support those affected by the tragic incident.”

This is the latest of several crashes that have occurred in the Bay of Plenty during the last seven days.

With higher traffic volumes expected over the weekend, Marsh urged motorists to take care on the roads.

“We are asking all road users to prioritise safety and make please make good decisions whenever you’re travelling, not just over the long weekend but every day – regardless of if your journey is near or far.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand