Appeal for information following grievous assault, Dunedin

Source: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Sergeant Matthew Harris, Dunedin CIB:

Police investigating a grievous assault in Dunedin this morning are appealing to the public for information.

At around 8am, Police responded to an address on Heriot Row following a report that someone had been assaulted with a weapon.

The victim left the address on foot and was found by Police nearby and were transported to hospital by ambulance in serious condition.

One person, who is known to the victim, was taken into custody and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine what exactly has occurred and Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Heriot Row and Scotland Street areas between 7.30am and 9am this morning.

We would especially like to speak with the members of the public who stopped to assist the victim before emergency services arrived.

If this was you, or you can assist with our investigation, please contact 105 – either online or over the phone – and reference file number 260425/4875.

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI