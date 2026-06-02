AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 4, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 4, 2026 – Full Text
1. Government approves new plan to eliminate bovine TB
June 3, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government, in partnership with the beef, dairy and deer industries, plans to knock out tuberculosis (TB)-infected possums in certain ‘hot spot’ parts of the country to protect herds, Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard says.
An independent review of the National Pest Management Plan for TB recommended that TB-infected possums must be cleared from a few areas of central North Island, Hawkes Bay and Otago before New Zealand’s livestock can be permanently protected from the disease.
Mr Hoggard says the Government has accepted the review team’s proposals.
“Possums are the main way TB spreads to farmed cattle and deer, so the new management plan will focus on eradicating it from both possums and livestock by 2040.
“We can’t get rid of bovine TB without getting rid of infected possums. If they remain, they will keep reinfecting our dairy, beef and deer herds,” says Mr Hoggard.
“We’re very close to achieving zero infected herds with just 16 herds nationwide. That’s an amazing achievement after decades of hard work by farmers and continued investment. Now we need to finish the job.”
Funding will stay at $60 million a year for the next five years, with farmers paying 60% and the Government 40%. To ensure sustainability of the programme after 2031, a review of progress against the plan and on-going term funding requirements has been agreed
OSPRI, which administers the TBfree Plan, is making operational changes to support it, including switching from blanket TB testing to a more focused approach in surveillance areas.
“This will reduce compliance and costs for farmers, by using existing technology and data to focus testing where it’s most needed, to protect herds against further spread” Mr Hoggard says.
“I’m pleased that the governance group that conducted the review of the current TB plan carried out a thorough consultation on their proposals for change, including public meetings and webinars.
“The new plan affects the whole dairy, beef and deer sectors, even if individual farmers have never personally faced TB on their farms.
“As long as TB is still present here, no matter how small the areas of infection, we are still farming with a big hurdle. The work we do now will make farming easier in the future.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/government-approves-new-plan-to-eliminate-bovine-tb/
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2. Solar on schools to boost future resilience
June 3, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Schools will save money, have greater energy security, reduce school energy bills, and reduce their carbon emissions through a $30 million Government initiative to put solar panels on up to 500 schools across New Zealand, Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Education Minister Erica Stanford say.
“The solar on schools programme marks a significant step toward energy affordability and resilience across the education sector,” Mr Brown says.
“Early modelling by Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) shows that solar panels are estimated to pay for themselves within five to seven years and a 30kW system – the standard size for a school – could save a school up to $8,000 a year in electricity bills.”
As well as solar panels and batteries, energy management systems will be installed at selected schools to help them monitor and manage their energy use more efficiently, further reducing costs and reliance on the grid.
“The programme will generate up to 10.1GWh of energy annually – the equivalent of powering 1,500 homes per year.
“Schools will also have options to sell energy back to the grid, generating an estimated $6.7 million in revenue over 10 years.”
Education Minister Erica Stanford says solar on schools will ease pressure on ongoing energy costs and create long-term savings that can be redirected to other school priorities.
“This will help schools continue to achieve great outcomes for students while reducing energy costs, helping the environment and educating school students about renewable resources and the science behind solar. It’s a win-win,” Ms Stanford says.
The programme will be rolled out in stages, with the first stage aligning with the Ministry of Education’s previously announced school diesel boiler replacement programme and aimed at schools that are facing the largest increases in energy costs. It is expected that between 80 and 100 schools will receive solar panels in the first year.
“Solar on schools can also support communities during emergencies. Many schools play a connecting role during severe weather and other emergencies. Solar and batteries at selected schools can help ensure that communities have a reliable source of electricity to provide heating, lighting, and other essential services when communities need it most.
“Schools use most of their energy during the day when the sun is shining and are prime candidates for solar. This initiative will provide smart solutions and the opportunity for Kiwi kids to be an exciting part of New Zealand’s energy future.”
Solar on schools will be rolled out starting this year and finishing in 2028. The programme will expand from summer 2026/27 to include more schools across the country, with a target to install 80 to 100 over the summer school holiday period.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/solar-on-schools-to-boost-future-resilience/
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3. NZ, French trade ministers to meet yearly
June 3, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay has held a productive bilateral meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Nicolas Forissier, while in Paris for the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.
The two Ministers agreed to establish annual ministerial meetings to advance New Zealand-France trade and investment, and to facilitate closer collaboration between New Zealand and French businesses.
“France is an important economic partner and this agreement to meet annually at a ministerial level reflects the strength of the relationship and our shared commitment to growing trade,” Mr McClay says.
“Open trade and strong rules-based frameworks are central to creating jobs and driving economic growth. Regular dialogue between our two countries will help ensure New Zealand and French businesses can identify and take advantage of real opportunities.”
The meeting builds on the successful conclusion of the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which delivers meaningful gains for New Zealand exporters across goods, services, and investment, and opens new pathways for business engagement across the EU, including with France.
Mr McClay says the annual meetings would include business-to-business engagement and industry dialogue across a range of sectors including technology, aviation, space, manufacturing, food production, investment, and agri-tech.
“France is a world leader in many of the sectors where New Zealand has real strengths and ambitions. Bringing our business communities together in these areas creates genuine opportunities for partnerships, investment, and growth that benefit both countries.”
Mr McClay says the annual meeting framework would provide a platform to deepen bilateral trade and investment flows and bring New Zealand and French businesses closer together.
“The EU-NZ FTA represents a landmark achievement. France is one of the EU’s largest economies, and I look forward to working with Minister Forissier to make sure our businesses are well placed to make the most of it.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/nz-french-trade-ministers-to-meet-yearly/
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4. New analysis suggests New Zealand’s political conversation has a two-week memory
June 3, 2026
Source: Press Release Service
Headline: New analysis suggests New Zealand’s political conversation has a two-week memory
An analysis of how New Zealand discussed politics in May 2026 finds that no major issue held the public’s attention for long, including cost of living. Across the month, every one of the twenty most-discussed political topics faded rather than endured, with a typical “half-life” of about a fortnight.
The post New analysis suggests New Zealand’s political conversation has a two-week memory first appeared on PR.co.nz.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/new-analysis-suggests-new-zealands-political-conversation-has-a-two-week-memory/
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5. Mental health response for Tauranga 111 calls
June 3, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Tauranga people experiencing mental distress will receive support from a new mental health co-response team, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.
“It’s utterly unacceptable that when a concerned mum, dad, friend, or colleague calls 111 looking for a mental health response, they receive a criminal justice response. This Government is changing that because New Zealanders deserve better,” Mr Doocey says.
“The co-response team, comprising Police and mental health workers, began work on 7 April and will be fully operational by the end of next month. The team will include crisis clinicians, support workers or peer support workers, and a Police officer on each shift.
“Bay of Plenty was included in the first tranche of co-response teams because we know there is high demand for mental health crisis responses in the region. Within a month of starting, the team had already responded to 52 people in crisis.
“We know this model works. The Wellington co-response evaluation found there was a reduction in the use of powers under the Mental Health Act, fewer people needed to go to an emergency department or police station, and the level of wraparound support increased.
“I have heard many heartbreaking stories from advocates, those with lived experience, and families that having a uniformed Police officer turn up during times of mental health need can cause further distress. Most of the time, these people have not done anything criminally wrong, yet a Police officer turns up at what can be the lowest point in their life.
“While we know Police do an excellent job in our communities, the bottom line is they are not mental health professionals. That is why we are overhauling the way emergency services respond to 111 calls for people experiencing mental distress, because New Zealanders deserve a better crisis response.
“I am disappointed that we’ve been put in a situation where we are far behind where we should be as a result of the previous Labour Government. National announced $8 million to pilot co-response teams in 2017, but that funding was cut in 2018 under Labour.
“We are fixing their short-sighted actions and taking action to ensure people are getting the response they deserve.”
Notes to editor:
This is part of Budget 2025 investment of $28 million to roll out 10 mental health co-response teams across the country to respond to 111 mental distress calls and add additional crisis helpline capacity.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/mental-health-response-for-tauranga-111-calls/
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6. Creative and cultural sector gets further copyright support
June 3, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is backing New Zealand’s creators and cultural institutions with proposed changes to copyright law, says Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer.
“Last week we announced a 20-year extension to copyright protection, keeping some of our most iconic works earning for the artists who created them. Now we’re going further with a set of changes that strengthen creators’ rights and help safeguard our cultural treasures for future generations,” Mr Brewer says
“Our museums, libraries, galleries and archives are the keepers of our national story. But too much of what they hold is fragile, at risk of deterioration, and locked up by copyright rules built for a different era.
“We are updating the Copyright Act so not-for-profit galleries, libraries, archives and museums have greater flexibility to make digital copies of works to help preserve them before they’re lost and to open them up to public access. They’ll also be empowered to use works whose copyright holders are unknown or can’t be contacted, after making a reasonable search.
“The rights of creators are staying front of mind. Digital copies made by these institutions can’t be used for commercial purposes.
“We’re also hitting back at offshore piracy. The courts will get a clear framework to block overseas websites that rip off the work of creators.
“Creators who use copyright licensing organisations to manage their rights will have the assurance these bodies can take collective action on their behalf to prevent illicit uses of their works.
“And for commissioned works, like hiring a photographer to capture an event, the creator will be the first copyright owner unless they agree otherwise, putting creators in a stronger position from the start.
“Alongside the 20-year extension, we’re also strengthening protections for the digital tools creators use to guard their work online. Together, these changes give Kiwi creators longer, stronger protections than ever before.
“Looking ahead, Cabinet has invited me to report back by 31 March 2027 on a possible copyright framework for generative AI in New Zealand. Issues around AI and copyright are complex, and different countries have taken various approaches.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/creative-and-cultural-sector-gets-further-copyright-support/
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7. Climate Policies – Governments falling 90 percent short of climate adaptation finance needs, Oxfam warns ahead of Bonn climate talks
June 3, 2026
Source: Oxfam Aotearoa
- Slash the emissions of the super-rich and make the richest polluters pay, through taxation on extreme wealth, excess profits taxes on fossil fuel corporations, and a carbon capital levy on investments in polluting sectors.
- Remove the financial barriers blocking a Just Transition by cancelling debt, phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and overhauling a financial architecture systemically skewed against Global South countries.
- Substantially increase climate finance to support communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis. This means fulfilling the $300 billion annual target agreed at COP29, including tripling funding flows specifically for adaptation, and substantially increasing resources to address loss and damage.
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8. Deep South’s mega marine life gets historic new protections
June 2, 2026
Source: NZ Department of Conservation
Date: 02 June 2026 Source: Office of the Minister of Conservation
The Government has completed the final steps to establish five new marine reserves as part of the South-East Marine Protection network, protecting 308 square kilometres of unique marine habitat and sea life.
“This is a significant step forward for conservation in Aotearoa. It protects special places, strengthens biodiversity, and helps ensure future generations can experience the extraordinary marine life that makes the Deep South unique.
“We have achieved this alongside our Treaty partners, Kāi Tahu, following more than a decade of work, discussion, and community commitment. It reflects what can be achieved when people come together with a shared goal of protecting our natural heritage.”
The new marine reserves come into force on 1 July and include habitats ranging from giant kelp forests and rocky reefs to offshore canyons and deepwater coral communities.
“These waters are home to some of our most iconic and vulnerable species, including hoiho, pakake, toroa and many other marine animals found nowhere else in the world.
“Protecting these areas gives marine ecosystems the opportunity to recover, strengthens resilience, and supports the long-term health of our oceans.”
The decision increases the area protected as marine reserves around mainland New Zealand by almost 50 per cent.
“This Government is focused on practical conservation outcomes. Alongside record investment in biodiversity, stronger predator control, and work to improve the health of our oceans and waterways, these reserves are another important step in building a stronger future for nature.
“Healthy oceans support biodiversity, recreation, tourism, local communities, and our way of life. Looking after them is an investment in future generations.”
DOC and Kāi Tahu will work together to monitor and manage the reserves, ensuring they continue to deliver lasting conservation benefits.
Further consideration of the boundary of the sixth proposed marine reserve, Te Umukōau, will be undertaken before it is established.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/deep-souths-mega-marine-life-gets-historic-new-protections-2/
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9. Travel bans on extremist Israeli settlers
June 2, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
New Zealand is joining partners including Australia and the European Union in placing travel bans on three extremist Israeli settlers, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.
“These travel bans are targeted at three individuals who have actively worked to expand illegal settlements in the West Bank, including through violence,” Mr Peters says.
“The actions of these individuals threaten peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians and drive the region further into crisis.”
The three individuals receiving bans from travelling to New Zealand are: Itamar Yehuda Levi; Harel David Libi; and Eliav Libi.
“Our travel bans are not about the Israeli people, nor the Israeli Government. This action is against three individuals whose use of violence and displacement is destabilising the West Bank. We have been clear such actions are unacceptable.
“New Zealand has consistently stated that Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories are a violation of international law,” Mr Peters says.
“Expanding settlements, and the violence that accompanies it, undermines prospects for a two-state solution.
“New Zealand continues to call for a two-state solution, a position shared by the overwhelming majority of the international community.
“Only a negotiated two-state solution will secure peace, safety, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” Mr Peters says.
New Zealand has previously placed targeted travel bans on individuals, politicians and military leaders advocating violence or undermining democracy in a range of countries, including Israel, Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/travel-bans-on-extremist-israeli-settlers/
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10. Insurance – Insurers call for Community Protection Levy to fund resilience before disaster strikes
June 3, 2026
Source: Insurance Council of NZ
- The $4 million Taradale stopbank helped protect communities during Cyclone Gabrielle.
- The $15 million Awanui Flood Protection Scheme in Kaitaia is estimated to have already avoided around $50 million in damage.
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