Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group Strike Three-Year Deal to Supercharge Global Live Events Pipeline

Source: Media Outreach
Strategic alliance to drive headline concerts, sports events and premium travel experiences for international audiences, accelerating Macau’s push to become a global “City of Performing Arts.”
At the core of the collaboration lies a shared commitment to scale world-class live experiences, leveraging Trip.com Group’s expansive global membership ecosystem alongside Galaxy Macau’s proven expertise in venue operations and large-scale event execution. This includes the flagship Galaxy Arena, a premier destination for international concerts, sporting spectacles and marquee entertainment programming.
Through this partnership, both parties will deepen integration across event curation, execution and distribution, while unlocking new layers of value through cross-platform membership privileges. The result is designed to deliver a more seamless, diversified and elevated experience for audiences — from ticket access and travel planning to on-ground entertainment delivery.
The agreement marks a pivotal step forward in advancing the integration of culture and tourism, a priority theme shaping the next phase of regional tourismdevelopment. By combining digital reach with physical destination excellence, Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group are positioned to explore a broader spectrum of co-branded initiatives, immersive event formats and destination-led campaigns that extend beyond conventional travel offerings.
As the collaboration evolves, Galaxy Macau and Trip.com Group will jointly shape emerging trends at the intersection of luxury tourism and cultural entertainment, injecting fresh momentum into Macau’s ambition to strengthen its standing as a world centre of tourism and leisure.
For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.
Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau
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