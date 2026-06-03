NZ, French trade ministers to meet yearly

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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister for Trade and Investment Todd McClay has held a productive bilateral meeting with French Minister of Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, Nicolas Forissier, while in Paris for the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting.

The two Ministers agreed to establish annual ministerial meetings to advance New Zealand-France trade and investment, and to facilitate closer collaboration between New Zealand and French businesses.

“France is an important economic partner and this agreement to meet annually at a ministerial level reflects the strength of the relationship and our shared commitment to growing trade,” Mr McClay says.

“Open trade and strong rules-based frameworks are central to creating jobs and driving economic growth. Regular dialogue between our two countries will help ensure New Zealand and French businesses can identify and take advantage of real opportunities.”

The meeting builds on the successful conclusion of the New Zealand-European Union Free Trade Agreement, which delivers meaningful gains for New Zealand exporters across goods, services, and investment, and opens new pathways for business engagement across the EU, including with France.

Mr McClay says the annual meetings would include business-to-business engagement and industry dialogue across a range of sectors including technology, aviation, space, manufacturing, food production, investment, and agri-tech.

“France is a world leader in many of the sectors where New Zealand has real strengths and ambitions. Bringing our business communities together in these areas creates genuine opportunities for partnerships, investment, and growth that benefit both countries.”

Mr McClay says the annual meeting framework would provide a platform to deepen bilateral trade and investment flows and bring New Zealand and French businesses closer together.

“The EU-NZ FTA represents a landmark achievement. France is one of the EU’s largest economies, and I look forward to working with Minister Forissier to make sure our businesses are well placed to make the most of it.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/nz-french-trade-ministers-to-meet-yearly/