Solar on schools to boost future resilience

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Source: New Zealand Government

Schools will save money, have greater energy security, reduce school energy bills, and reduce their carbon emissions through a $30 million Government initiative to put solar panels on up to 500 schools across New Zealand, Energy Minister Simeon Brown and Education Minister Erica Stanford say.

“The solar on schools programme marks a significant step toward energy affordability and resilience across the education sector,” Mr Brown says.

“Early modelling by Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) shows that solar panels are estimated to pay for themselves within five to seven years and a 30kW system – the standard size for a school – could save a school up to $8,000 a year in electricity bills.”

As well as solar panels and batteries, energy management systems will be installed at selected schools to help them monitor and manage their energy use more efficiently, further reducing costs and reliance on the grid.

“The programme will generate up to 10.1GWh of energy annually – the equivalent of powering 1,500 homes per year.

“Schools will also have options to sell energy back to the grid, generating an estimated $6.7 million in revenue over 10 years.”

Education Minister Erica Stanford says solar on schools will ease pressure on ongoing energy costs and create long-term savings that can be redirected to other school priorities.

“This will help schools continue to achieve great outcomes for students while reducing energy costs, helping the environment and educating school students about renewable resources and the science behind solar. It’s a win-win,” Ms Stanford says.

The programme will be rolled out in stages, with the first stage aligning with the Ministry of Education’s previously announced school diesel boiler replacement programme and aimed at schools that are facing the largest increases in energy costs. It is expected that between 80 and 100 schools will receive solar panels in the first year.

“Solar on schools can also support communities during emergencies. Many schools play a connecting role during severe weather and other emergencies. Solar and batteries at selected schools can help ensure that communities have a reliable source of electricity to provide heating, lighting, and other essential services when communities need it most.

“Schools use most of their energy during the day when the sun is shining and are prime candidates for solar. This initiative will provide smart solutions and the opportunity for Kiwi kids to be an exciting part of New Zealand’s energy future.”

Solar on schools will be rolled out starting this year and finishing in 2028. The programme will expand from summer 2026/27 to include more schools across the country, with a target to install 80 to 100 over the summer school holiday period.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/solar-on-schools-to-boost-future-resilience/