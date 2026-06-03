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Source: Press Release Service

Headline: New analysis suggests New Zealand’s political conversation has a two-week memory

An analysis of how New Zealand discussed politics in May 2026 finds that no major issue held the public’s attention for long, including cost of living. Across the month, every one of the twenty most-discussed political topics faded rather than endured, with a typical “half-life” of about a fortnight.

The post New analysis suggests New Zealand’s political conversation has a two-week memory first appeared on PR.co.nz.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/new-analysis-suggests-new-zealands-political-conversation-has-a-two-week-memory/