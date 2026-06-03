Creative and cultural sector gets further copyright support

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is backing New Zealand’s creators and cultural institutions with proposed changes to copyright law, says Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer.

“Last week we announced a 20-year extension to copyright protection, keeping some of our most iconic works earning for the artists who created them. Now we’re going further with a set of changes that strengthen creators’ rights and help safeguard our cultural treasures for future generations,” Mr Brewer says

“Our museums, libraries, galleries and archives are the keepers of our national story. But too much of what they hold is fragile, at risk of deterioration, and locked up by copyright rules built for a different era.

“We are updating the Copyright Act so not-for-profit galleries, libraries, archives and museums have greater flexibility to make digital copies of works to help preserve them before they’re lost and to open them up to public access. They’ll also be empowered to use works whose copyright holders are unknown or can’t be contacted, after making a reasonable search.

“The rights of creators are staying front of mind. Digital copies made by these institutions can’t be used for commercial purposes.

“We’re also hitting back at offshore piracy. The courts will get a clear framework to block overseas websites that rip off the work of creators.

“Creators who use copyright licensing organisations to manage their rights will have the assurance these bodies can take collective action on their behalf to prevent illicit uses of their works.

“And for commissioned works, like hiring a photographer to capture an event, the creator will be the first copyright owner unless they agree otherwise, putting creators in a stronger position from the start.

“Alongside the 20-year extension, we’re also strengthening protections for the digital tools creators use to guard their work online. Together, these changes give Kiwi creators longer, stronger protections than ever before.

“Looking ahead, Cabinet has invited me to report back by 31 March 2027 on a possible copyright framework for generative AI in New Zealand. Issues around AI and copyright are complex, and different countries have taken various approaches.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/creative-and-cultural-sector-gets-further-copyright-support/