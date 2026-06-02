Deep South’s mega marine life gets historic new protections

Post

Source: New Zealand Government

Some of New Zealand’s most remarkable marine environments and species are set to benefit from significant new protections along the Otago coast, Conservation Minister Tama Potaka says.

The Government has completed the final steps to establish five new marine reserves as part of the South-East Marine Protection network, protecting 308 square kilometres of unique marine habitat and sea life.

“This is a significant step forward for conservation in Aotearoa. It protects special places, strengthens biodiversity, and helps ensure future generations can experience the extraordinary marine life that makes the Deep South unique.

“We have achieved this alongside our Treaty partners, Kāi Tahu, following more than a decade of work, discussion, and community commitment. It reflects what can be achieved when people come together with a shared goal of protecting our natural heritage.”

The new marine reserves come into force on 1 July and include habitats ranging from giant kelp forests and rocky reefs to offshore canyons and deepwater coral communities.

“These waters are home to some of our most iconic and vulnerable species, including hoiho, pakake, toroa and many other marine animals found nowhere else in the world.

“Protecting these areas gives marine ecosystems the opportunity to recover, strengthens resilience, and supports the long-term health of our oceans.”

The decision increases the area protected as marine reserves around mainland New Zealand by almost 50 per cent.

“This Government is focused on practical conservation outcomes. Alongside record investment in biodiversity, stronger predator control, and work to improve the health of our oceans and waterways, these reserves are another important step in building a stronger future for nature.

“Healthy oceans support biodiversity, recreation, tourism, local communities, and our way of life. Looking after them is an investment in future generations.”

DOC and Kāi Tahu will work together to monitor and manage the reserves, ensuring they continue to deliver lasting conservation benefits.

Further consideration of the boundary of the sixth proposed marine reserve, Te Umukōau, will be undertaken before it is established.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/02/deep-souths-mega-marine-life-gets-historic-new-protections/