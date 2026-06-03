Mental health response for Tauranga 111 calls

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Source: New Zealand Government

Tauranga people experiencing mental distress will receive support from a new mental health co-response team, Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.

“It’s utterly unacceptable that when a concerned mum, dad, friend, or colleague calls 111 looking for a mental health response, they receive a criminal justice response. This Government is changing that because New Zealanders deserve better,” Mr Doocey says.

“The co-response team, comprising Police and mental health workers, began work on 7 April and will be fully operational by the end of next month. The team will include crisis clinicians, support workers or peer support workers, and a Police officer on each shift.

“Bay of Plenty was included in the first tranche of co-response teams because we know there is high demand for mental health crisis responses in the region. Within a month of starting, the team had already responded to 52 people in crisis.

“We know this model works. The Wellington co-response evaluation found there was a reduction in the use of powers under the Mental Health Act, fewer people needed to go to an emergency department or police station, and the level of wraparound support increased.

“I have heard many heartbreaking stories from advocates, those with lived experience, and families that having a uniformed Police officer turn up during times of mental health need can cause further distress. Most of the time, these people have not done anything criminally wrong, yet a Police officer turns up at what can be the lowest point in their life.

“While we know Police do an excellent job in our communities, the bottom line is they are not mental health professionals. That is why we are overhauling the way emergency services respond to 111 calls for people experiencing mental distress, because New Zealanders deserve a better crisis response.

“I am disappointed that we’ve been put in a situation where we are far behind where we should be as a result of the previous Labour Government. National announced $8 million to pilot co-response teams in 2017, but that funding was cut in 2018 under Labour.

“We are fixing their short-sighted actions and taking action to ensure people are getting the response they deserve.”

Notes to editor:

This is part of Budget 2025 investment of $28 million to roll out 10 mental health co-response teams across the country to respond to 111 mental distress calls and add additional crisis helpline capacity.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/03/mental-health-response-for-tauranga-111-calls/