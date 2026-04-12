AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 12, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 12, 2026 – Full Text
Wellington’s new water entity facing scrutiny from Commerce Commission over proposed bills
April 11, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Wellington’s new water entity is under scrutiny from the Commerce Commission over proposed water bills it released last month, and charges may not reach the steep amounts initially projected.
Commerce Commission Chair John Small said the entity and the five Wellington councils had started meeting, and is looking at a revised Water Services Strategy, which includes pricing.
Last month Tiaki Wai released a set of projected charges – including bills of up to $6800 per year in a decade for residents – as it tries to upgrade old, failing infrastructure.
Chair Will Peet warned of “very steep” price increases, with average increases of 14.7 percent this coming financial year, potentially increasing by 28 percent in 2027-2028, and more than doubling by 2036.
The Commission was called to step into discussions after the Local Government Minister Simon Watts and Wellington Mayor Andrew Little expressed concern over the charges.
Small said the commission was “looking closely” at Tiaki Wai’s model.
“We will be looking at that model ourselves to make sure they are not overcharging.
“I have not got sufficient information to say they are over-charging, and if I did we would do something about it.”
Small said there were “a lot of moving parts in the model”, and one way “the pain could be eased” was how quickly the entity reached financial viability, and climbed out of debt.
“This is about the recovery of costs over time and how quickly this company gets up into a position where essentially it can borrow its money on its own account.”
Tiaki Wai is taking over $9 billion of water assets from Greater Wellington, Porirua, Wellington, Lower Hutt and Upper Hutt councils from 1 July.
It’s also taking on $1.7b in debt, and has a capital spending programme of $6.8b over ten years.
Peet previously warned operating revenue in the first year or $385 million would not be enough to take on the huge back-log of failing, non-compliant plants, and a network of old, leaking pipes.
Small said it was up to both the five councils and directors of the company to agree on the financial model for Tiaki Wai.
“Everybody wants it to be set up to succeed, nobody wants to have the leaks and the failures that have been there in the past.”
The commission is regulating water services under the Local Water Done Well model, including asking organisations to publicly report on how much money is being spent on water networks.
It may also have the power to put in performance requirements or regulate pricing – as they do with Watercare and with electricity and lines companies – but they need sign off from the minister to allow that.
Prices ‘unreasonable and unnecessary’ – mayors
Wellington’s mayor Andrew Little said he personally felt the initial indicative charges were “unreasonable and unnecessary”, but detailed work needed to happen to see whether they could come down.
“I can’t predict what they are going to do, or where their thinking is at, but they should note that there is concern.
“As a consequence of that concern and with the help of the minister the meeting with Commerce Commission was convened.
“They should read into that [that] there is genuine concern, and the first draft of their pricing strategy isn’t the best one, and that things need to be re-considered.”
When asked whether Tiaki Wai has asked councils for more money to operate, Little said the entity was reserving that as an option, and every council needed to be involved in examining Tiaki Wai’s timeframes and priorities.
Porirua mayor Anita Baker said Tiaki Wai could revise its programme of work as a potential way to bring down charges.
“It’s about prioritising what they do. Do we need another set of [storage] lakes right now? Or do we need to get other things that are non-compliant going, or do we get [water] meters quickly so that people save money.
“I think the long term figures that they’ve put out for people are horrendous and not achievable for anybody.”
Lower Hutt City Council Mayor Ken Laban said the indicative charges would be too expensive for some people, but affordable for others.
“The scale of the transfer, and the scale of this model is enormous.”
Laban said the councils were debating with Tiaki Wai over what timeframe to spread the “pain” of such high costs.
“The cost is the cost, the reality is water is getting more expensive and it has to be paid for – these are the very debates we are having.”
Upper Hutt Mayor Peri Zee said she thought the Wellington region needed specific government funding help to solve the issue.
“The problem isn’t the Water Services Strategy, the problem is the scale of work required to fix the scale of the infrastructure.
“If I was the government and I was intending to spend a few billion dollars of infrastructure in Wellington, it wouldn’t be on a tunnel.”
Greater Wellington Regional council chair Daran Ponter said he was pleased the Commerce Commission had leaned into the issue.
“We acknowledge that Tiaki Wai are in a difficult situation but they must find a better way to ease consumers into the cost increases that are coming.”
Local government minister Simon Watts said he understands the opening debt position for Tiaki Wai is significant.
“This represents the legacy of model that wasn’t working and which we are correcting with Local Water Done Well.
“The government has been very clear that under Local Water Done Well the Crown will not be providing financial assistance to local government for the delivery of water services.
“The Commerce Commission is now working with Tiaki Wai’s board, management, and shareholding councils on financial models which will manage the impact on customers. This is the most appropriate way forward.”
‘Looking at options’ – Tiaki Wai
Tiaki Wai declined an interview with RNZ, saying board chair Will Peet was unavailable.
But Peet said in a recent community webinar that he was “hearing loud and clear from the community that these charges are unaffordable – and we are looking at options”.
“But overall it comes down to what we start off, but more importantly, the state of the asset and how much is going to be required to fix it and provide the people of Wellington with the safe, clean, reliable, water, wastewater, and stormwater that we all want.”
Peet also said in a statement the board was committed to working with the councils and the commission to get to a stable financial foundation, while managing the impact on customers.
He said Tiaki Wai’s task was to charge enough to deliver improvements on essential water services, but not charge more than necessary.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Government and cruise sector team up for further growth
April 11, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A second joint Government and industry Cruise Forum will bring together responsible ministers and industry representatives to further strengthen New Zealand’s position as a world‑class cruise destination.
Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the upcoming Forum is an effective way for the Government and industry to work together to support a resilient, competitive and growing cruise sector.
“Cruise plays an important role in New Zealand’s visitor economy and in many of regional communities, injecting $1.37 billion into the New Zealand economy in the previous financial year.
“However we also know cruise activity has experienced significant volatility in recent years due to global market trends, deployment changes, and commercial pressures.
“The Government and cruise sector representatives have been working together to address these issues, including improvements in regulatory coordination, engagement on biofouling management, and investment in port infrastructure.
“Holding a regular forum with industry means we can address shared challenges and ensure New Zealand remains an attractive and reliable destination for cruise lines.”
The first Cruise Forum was held in 2025 to support collaboration on key issues and unlock opportunities affecting cruise connectivity.
This year’s Forum on May 26 in Wellington will look at how to further strengthen the cruise sector, improve the visitor experience, and help New Zealand stay competitive in a fast‑changing global market.
In addition to the Cruise Forum, the Minister will attend Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s largest annual cruise industry event, in Miami this April.
“Seatrade is a valuable platform to promote New Zealand, to meet directly with cruise lines, and demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting the cruise sector,” Louise Upston says.
“We want the world to know New Zealand is open for business and we welcome visitors to experience the warm hospitality we have on offer.”
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Panel finds Judge Ema Aitken’s conduct does not justify removal
April 10, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The panel which inquired into alleged conduct by Judge Ema Aitken has found her removal is not justified, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.
“The Judicial Conduct Panel has found that Judge Aitken’s actions were a serious breach of comity. Comity requires each branch of Government – the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature – to act with mutual restraint and respect towards the others.
“However, the Panel considered the Judge’s conduct fell short of the high threshold of ‘misbehaviour’ necessary to warrant consideration of her removal. Therefore, Judge Aitken will remain an Acting District Court Judge until her warrant expires in February 2027.
“I would like to thank all those who participated in this assessment and the panel members for their service. Judicial conduct panels are an important mechanism to maintaining trust and confidence in the judiciary.
“I will not be making any further comment.”
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Over 200% roll growth in first seven charter schools
April 10, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Today’s roll return data tells us what we already knew; families want schooling options that reflect the needs of their children, says Associate Education Minister David Seymour.
Data released today shows that as of March 1 2026 there were 1,471 students enrolled in 16 charter schools.
“These numbers show that diversity and choice in New Zealand’s schooling system is important to parents,” Mr Seymour says.
“In the original seven schools alone, rolls have tripled, from 215 students to over 658.
“The six-year partnership school programme peaked at 1,441 students in 11 schools. In just under two years of the charter school model, we’ve opened more schools, and more students are enrolled.
“The Charter School Agency has modelled what charter schools cost per student, using the same formula used by the Ministry for Education to calculate the cost of state school students. It puts education union claims about the costs of charter schools to bed. In 2024 the average state primary school was funded $8,762 per student. A charter primary school of the same size receives an estimated $8,278 per student. In 2024 the average state secondary school was funded $11,040 per student. A charter secondary school of the same size receives an estimated $10,741 per student.
“We knew there was demand for charter schools. In some cases, demand was even higher than we expected. Northwest College in Auckland has had to move into a bigger building to accommodate its growth, and its waitlist continues to grow. Newer schools are in huge demand too. Twin Oaks School only opened in Term 3 last year, and already has to move into a bigger space next term,” Mr Seymour says.
“Charter schools show that education can be different if we let communities bring their ideas to the table.
“These schools have more flexibility in return for strictly measured results.
“The charter school equation is: the same funding as state schools, plus greater flexibility plus stricter accountability for results, equals student success.
“There are more ideas in the communities of New Zealand than there are in the Government. That’s why we open ideas to the wider community and apply strict performance standards to the best ones.
“With many schools having just finished their first term, and another 4 schools opening later this year, I expect to see this strong growth continue.”
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PSA hits out at proposal to cut more jobs at Te Puni Kōkiri
April 10, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Public Service Association (PSA) says further job cuts at Te Puni Kōkiri the Ministry of Māori Development would gut the Crown’s ability to meet Te Tiriti obligations.
The PSA said staff had recently received a change proposal which would cut 45 roles and establish 18 to meet government spending reductions.
If it proceeds 27 roles will be cut, impacting the ministry’s people capability and culture, Māori capability, health and safety, information systems, and property and finance functions.
The loss of those roles would come on top of previous restructuring at the ministry.
PSA kaihautū Māori Jack McDonald said the cumulative job cuts would decimate Te Puni Kōkiri.
“These proposed cuts would mean the overall loss of more than 100 roles, about 21 percent of the workforce, further gutting the Crown’s ability to meet their Te Tiriti obligations and deliver improved outcomes for Māori.”
In a statement to RNZ, Te Puni Kōkiri said it was consulting with kaimahi on proposed organisational changes, and no final decisions had been made.
“We recognise that this is a challenging time for our people. Our priority is to ensure kaimahi are kept informed, supported, and have the opportunity to engage meaningfully in the consultation process.
“We are committed to a fair and transparent process and will carefully consider all feedback before any decisions are finalised. We will take the time to carefully consider all feedback before any decisions are made.”
McDonald said Te Puni Kōkiri led critically important work, including advising government on kaupapa Māori and Māori/Crown relations.
“This government has slashed Māori- and Te Tiriti-focused roles, teams and programmes, and the role of te reo Māori and tikanga Māori in the public service has been undermined.
“These senseless cuts will mean the work of supporting ministers and senior leaders will fall on already stretched staff. This mahi is often unseen and unpaid and will increase the risks of burnout and increased stress for staff.
“Axing Māori capability roles that support Te Puni Kōkiri kaimahi strengthening their te reo Māori and tikanga Māori will hamper the organisation’s ability to engage effectively with te ao Māori, which is critical to the work of Te Puni Kōkiri.
“Te Puni Kōkiri has a proud tradition over decades in ensuring that public services deliver for Māori. It is very disappointing that its legacy is being undermined.”
The PSA said the final decision would be announced at the end of April.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Death by aid cuts: Oxfam reaction to OECD preliminary data on aid spending in 2025
April 10, 2026
Source: Oxfam Aotearoa
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Auckland City Deal Sets Direction – Now Progress Must Follow, says EMA
April 10, 2026
Source: EMA
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Calls for transparency on medicine shortages caused by Iran war
April 11, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Pharmacists are calling on Pharmac to be more transparent about medicine shortages caused by the Iran war.
The agency had listed isosorbide mononitrate, an angina medication, as the first drug to have shipping delays because of the conflict.
Clive Cannons from the Independent Community Pharmacy Group said it was a common medication that a lot of people depended on and the shortage was very serious.
“Isosorbide is mainly used for angina. It opens up the arteries so that more blood flows through and more oxygen gets to the heart muscle. So, if you have angina, that’s an essential medicine for stopping the angina attacks,” he said.
Cannons said pharmacists had written to Health New Zealand about medicine supply concerns when the Strait of Hormuz closed, but had received no response.
“There hasn’t been any communication, that I’ve seen, coming directly to pharmacy. What I would’ve hoped to have seen from Pharmac is a plan with different scenarios, like the fuel plan the government’s got, so we can assure our patients when they come in, because they are beginning to ask about it. That would be very helpful to us to allay some of the concern that’s out there in the community right now.”
Pharmac’s acting director pharmaceuticals Claire Pouwels said the Ministry of Health was leading the health sector’s response to the Middle East conflict as part of the all‑of‑government approach.
“Pharmac is working closely with the ministry, Health NZ, and suppliers, wholesalers and distributors to identify any emerging risks early and ensure consistency of supply of medicines to New Zealand,” she said.
The agency regularly worked with suppliers to manage supply issues, managing around 100 supply issues related to medical devices and medicines each month, Pouwels said.
“If we become aware of a supply issue, we create a management plan. We assess the risk of each supply issue on a case‑by‑case basis. This looks at how long the supply issue could last, if another funded medicine can be used, how much stock of the alternative medicine there is, if we need to get the medicine from a different supplier and how clinicians use the medicine in practice.”
Pouwels said the most up-to-date information about Pharmac’s response to the Middle East conflict could be found on its website.
“When we think there may be an impact on patients, we communicate this through our website. Our medicine supply notices page is up to date with information about supply issues that may affect people. There is a filter for those issues that are affected by the conflict,” she said.
”We also notify those relevant clinicians, suppliers and prescribers, and when relevant, advocacy groups in the health sector. Pharmac is receptive to feedback on the information provided in the medicine supply notices we communicate.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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New Manukau rehab centre for spinal injury patients
April 9, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Construction of a long-awaited, purpose-built specialised rehabilitation centre will proceed at Manukau Health Park, significantly improving care for people with spinal cord injuries, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.
“I’m pleased to confirm that a new 30-bed facility will be delivered, providing the certainty the community has been waiting for following earlier delays and cost pressures that began under the previous government,” Mr Brown says.
“The current Ōtara Spinal Unit is one of the most outdated and high‑risk facilities in the country, and limited rehabilitation capacity has been placing ongoing pressure on Middlemore Hospital’s acute services for many years.
“This $128.5 million investment addresses both challenges by replacing an ageing facility and expanding rehabilitation capacity, ensuring patients receive quality care in the right setting, at the right time.”
Once complete, the centre will replace the existing 20‑bed unit and increase spinal rehabilitation capacity to 30 beds. This expanded capacity will improve access for patients with complex rehabilitation needs and support faster transitions out of acute hospital care.
Rehabilitation services will be further strengthened through the refurbishment of Middlemore Hospital’s adult rehabilitation ward under Health New Zealand’s National Remediation Programme. This will allow the ward to continue operating safely as a 28‑bed adult general and neuro rehabilitation unit.
“Together, these facilities will deliver a total of 58 rehabilitation beds, supporting rising demand through to 2040 while easing pressure on acute services at Middlemore Hospital.
“This is about ensuring our health system has the capacity it needs, both now and into the future. Expanding rehabilitation services helps patients recover sooner and frees up acute beds for those who need them most.”
The new Manukau facility will feature modern therapy spaces, stronger integration with clinical services, and a design aligned with the new Model of Rehabilitation. Its direct connection to the Manukau Surgery Centre will support patient privacy and provide convenient access to radiology, outpatient clinics, and theatre services.
“This project has been a long time coming, and I know how much it matters to the community. I want to acknowledge the dedication of staff, clinicians, and community partners who helped shape this project and ensure rehabilitation services are modern, responsive, and centred on patients and their families,” Mr Brown says.
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Construction of new SH36 Hauraki Stream Bridge to begin this month
April 9, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced today that replacement of an aging culvert on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua will begin this month.
“State Highway 36 is a vital connection between Tauranga and Rotorua. The current culvert on SH36 north of Hamurana, while safe to use, is over 80 years old, at the end of its useful life, and it needs replacing,” Mr Bishop says.
“I’m pleased NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is prioritising delivery of a fit for purpose bridge replacement. At a total cost of $10-12 million, the new wider and stronger bridge is being delivered by Isaac Construction Ltd and will utilise prefabricated bridge components to speed up delivery.
“The work to repair or upgrade nine priority bridges and culverts was given the green light in July 2024 as part of the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP). Since then, a further five priority locations have been added, and NZTA is progressing design, consenting, and contracting so work can start.
“Fixing the basics of our roading network is a priority for this Government, and with many bridges across the country requiring speed and weight restrictions due to their age and condition, it is essential priority bridges are replaced when funding is available with more modern and resilient structures.
“Our state highways are critical routes for freight and tourism and serve as important lifelines for communities around New Zealand. We expect our state highway bridges to be well maintained and properly managed, which is why this replacement and maintenance work is so important.
“I look forward to construction of the new SH36 Hauraki Stream Bridge getting underway this month and thank road users and local communities in advance for their patience. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027.”
Notes to editor:
Bridges/culverts set to be replaced in the 2024-27 NLTP period:
• SH3 Mangapepeke No. 1 Culvert, Taranaki (new addition for 2024-27 period)
• SH3 Mangapepeke No. 2 Culvert, Taranaki
• SH43 Kururau Stream Water Drive, Whanganui
• SH25 Pepe Stream Bridge, Coromandel
• SH82 Elephant Hill Bridge, South Canterbury
• SH82 Waihao North Bridge, South Canterbury
• SH6 Coal Creek Overbridge, West Coast
• SH25 Ramarama Stream Bridge, Waikato
• SH27 Ohinekaua Bridge, Waikato
• SH36 Hauraki Stream Culvert, Bay of Plenty
Bridge maintenance renewal works:
• SH25 Boundary Creek Bridge, Coromandel (new addition for 2024-27 period)
• SH35 Mangahauini No. 1 Bridge, Gisborne (new addition for 2024-27 period)
• SH38 Frasertown Bridge, Hawke’s Bay (new addition for 2024-27 period)
• SH50 Ngaruroro River Bridge, Hawke’s Bay (new addition for 2024-27 period)
Other announcements recently made:
• SH2 Pekatahi Bridge, Bay of Plenty. Design and pre-implementation work for a two-lane replacement is underway. Construction is expected to be within the 2027-30 NLTP once funding is approved and a contractor is appointed.
This programme excludes bridges being replaced due to weather event damage.
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