Government and cruise sector team up for further growth

Source: New Zealand Government

A second joint Government and industry Cruise Forum will bring together responsible ministers and industry representatives to further strengthen New Zealand’s position as a world‑class cruise destination.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the upcoming Forum is an effective way for the Government and industry to work together to support a resilient, competitive and growing cruise sector.

“Cruise plays an important role in New Zealand’s visitor economy and in many of regional communities, injecting $1.37 billion into the New Zealand economy in the previous financial year.

“However we also know cruise activity has experienced significant volatility in recent years due to global market trends, deployment changes, and commercial pressures.

“The Government and cruise sector representatives have been working together to address these issues, including improvements in regulatory coordination, engagement on biofouling management, and investment in port infrastructure.

“Holding a regular forum with industry means we can address shared challenges and ensure New Zealand remains an attractive and reliable destination for cruise lines.”

The first Cruise Forum was held in 2025 to support collaboration on key issues and unlock opportunities affecting cruise connectivity.

This year’s Forum on May 26 in Wellington will look at how to further strengthen the cruise sector, improve the visitor experience, and help New Zealand stay competitive in a fast‑changing global market.

In addition to the Cruise Forum, the Minister will attend Seatrade Cruise Global, the world’s largest annual cruise industry event, in Miami this April.

“Seatrade is a valuable platform to promote New Zealand, to meet directly with cruise lines, and demonstrate the Government’s commitment to supporting the cruise sector,” Louise Upston says.

“We want the world to know New Zealand is open for business and we welcome visitors to experience the warm hospitality we have on offer.”

MIL OSI