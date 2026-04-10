Over 200% roll growth in first seven charter schools

Source: New Zealand Government

Today’s roll return data tells us what we already knew; families want schooling options that reflect the needs of their children, says Associate Education Minister David Seymour.

Data released today shows that as of March 1 2026 there were 1,471 students enrolled in 16 charter schools.

“These numbers show that diversity and choice in New Zealand’s schooling system is important to parents,” Mr Seymour says.

“In the original seven schools alone, rolls have tripled, from 215 students to over 658.

“The six-year partnership school programme peaked at 1,441 students in 11 schools. In just under two years of the charter school model, we’ve opened more schools, and more students are enrolled.

“The Charter School Agency has modelled what charter schools cost per student, using the same formula used by the Ministry for Education to calculate the cost of state school students. It puts education union claims about the costs of charter schools to bed. In 2024 the average state primary school was funded $8,762 per student. A charter primary school of the same size receives an estimated $8,278 per student. In 2024 the average state secondary school was funded $11,040 per student. A charter secondary school of the same size receives an estimated $10,741 per student.

“We knew there was demand for charter schools. In some cases, demand was even higher than we expected. Northwest College in Auckland has had to move into a bigger building to accommodate its growth, and its waitlist continues to grow. Newer schools are in huge demand too. Twin Oaks School only opened in Term 3 last year, and already has to move into a bigger space next term,” Mr Seymour says.

“Charter schools show that education can be different if we let communities bring their ideas to the table.

“These schools have more flexibility in return for strictly measured results.

“The charter school equation is: the same funding as state schools, plus greater flexibility plus stricter accountability for results, equals student success.

“There are more ideas in the communities of New Zealand than there are in the Government. That’s why we open ideas to the wider community and apply strict performance standards to the best ones.

“With many schools having just finished their first term, and another 4 schools opening later this year, I expect to see this strong growth continue.”

MIL OSI