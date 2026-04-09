Construction of new SH36 Hauraki Stream Bridge to begin this month

Source: New Zealand Government

Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced today that replacement of an aging culvert on State Highway 36 between Tauranga and Rotorua will begin this month.

“State Highway 36 is a vital connection between Tauranga and Rotorua. The current culvert on SH36 north of Hamurana, while safe to use, is over 80 years old, at the end of its useful life, and it needs replacing,” Mr Bishop says.

“I’m pleased NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) is prioritising delivery of a fit for purpose bridge replacement. At a total cost of $10-12 million, the new wider and stronger bridge is being delivered by Isaac Construction Ltd and will utilise prefabricated bridge components to speed up delivery.

“The work to repair or upgrade nine priority bridges and culverts was given the green light in July 2024 as part of the 2024-27 National Land Transport Programme (NLTP). Since then, a further five priority locations have been added, and NZTA is progressing design, consenting, and contracting so work can start.

“Fixing the basics of our roading network is a priority for this Government, and with many bridges across the country requiring speed and weight restrictions due to their age and condition, it is essential priority bridges are replaced when funding is available with more modern and resilient structures.

“Our state highways are critical routes for freight and tourism and serve as important lifelines for communities around New Zealand. We expect our state highway bridges to be well maintained and properly managed, which is why this replacement and maintenance work is so important.

“I look forward to construction of the new SH36 Hauraki Stream Bridge getting underway this month and thank road users and local communities in advance for their patience. Construction is expected to be completed in early 2027.”

Notes to editor:

Bridges/culverts set to be replaced in the 2024-27 NLTP period:

• SH3 Mangapepeke No. 1 Culvert, Taranaki (new addition for 2024-27 period)

• SH3 Mangapepeke No. 2 Culvert, Taranaki

• SH43 Kururau Stream Water Drive, Whanganui

• SH25 Pepe Stream Bridge, Coromandel

• SH82 Elephant Hill Bridge, South Canterbury

• SH82 Waihao North Bridge, South Canterbury

• SH6 Coal Creek Overbridge, West Coast

• SH25 Ramarama Stream Bridge, Waikato

• SH27 Ohinekaua Bridge, Waikato

• SH36 Hauraki Stream Culvert, Bay of Plenty

Bridge maintenance renewal works:

• SH25 Boundary Creek Bridge, Coromandel (new addition for 2024-27 period)

• SH35 Mangahauini No. 1 Bridge, Gisborne (new addition for 2024-27 period)

• SH38 Frasertown Bridge, Hawke’s Bay (new addition for 2024-27 period)

• SH50 Ngaruroro River Bridge, Hawke’s Bay (new addition for 2024-27 period)

Other announcements recently made:

• SH2 Pekatahi Bridge, Bay of Plenty. Design and pre-implementation work for a two-lane replacement is underway. Construction is expected to be within the 2027-30 NLTP once funding is approved and a contractor is appointed.

This programme excludes bridges being replaced due to weather event damage.



MIL OSI