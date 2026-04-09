New Manukau rehab centre for spinal injury patients

Source: New Zealand Government

Construction of a long-awaited, purpose-built specialised rehabilitation centre will proceed at Manukau Health Park, significantly improving care for people with spinal cord injuries, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“I’m pleased to confirm that a new 30-bed facility will be delivered, providing the certainty the community has been waiting for following earlier delays and cost pressures that began under the previous government,” Mr Brown says.

“The current Ōtara Spinal Unit is one of the most outdated and high‑risk facilities in the country, and limited rehabilitation capacity has been placing ongoing pressure on Middlemore Hospital’s acute services for many years.

“This $128.5 million investment addresses both challenges by replacing an ageing facility and expanding rehabilitation capacity, ensuring patients receive quality care in the right setting, at the right time.”

Once complete, the centre will replace the existing 20‑bed unit and increase spinal rehabilitation capacity to 30 beds. This expanded capacity will improve access for patients with complex rehabilitation needs and support faster transitions out of acute hospital care.

Rehabilitation services will be further strengthened through the refurbishment of Middlemore Hospital’s adult rehabilitation ward under Health New Zealand’s National Remediation Programme. This will allow the ward to continue operating safely as a 28‑bed adult general and neuro rehabilitation unit.

“Together, these facilities will deliver a total of 58 rehabilitation beds, supporting rising demand through to 2040 while easing pressure on acute services at Middlemore Hospital.

“This is about ensuring our health system has the capacity it needs, both now and into the future. Expanding rehabilitation services helps patients recover sooner and frees up acute beds for those who need them most.”

The new Manukau facility will feature modern therapy spaces, stronger integration with clinical services, and a design aligned with the new Model of Rehabilitation. Its direct connection to the Manukau Surgery Centre will support patient privacy and provide convenient access to radiology, outpatient clinics, and theatre services.

“This project has been a long time coming, and I know how much it matters to the community. I want to acknowledge the dedication of staff, clinicians, and community partners who helped shape this project and ensure rehabilitation services are modern, responsive, and centred on patients and their families,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI