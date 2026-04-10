Auckland City Deal Sets Direction – Now Progress Must Follow, says EMA

Source: EMA



Momentum and progress will mark the success of today’s landmark city deal agreed between Auckland City and the Government, says the EMA (Employers and Manufacturers Association).

“This is the first of the city deals to be announced and it won’t just be Aucklanders watching its progress, but also the other cities and regions wanting to make similar deals with the Government,” says EMA’s Head of Advocacy, Alan McDonald.

“They have succeeded overseas and now we get to try one here. There are encouraging elements to the announced deal – with Auckland’s economy lagging, we need a shot in the arm to get things moving again.

“The announcement rightly notes just how important Auckland’s success is to the national economy and, as a national organisation founded in Auckland 140 years ago, we and our members really want to see the city grow and contribute more to the economy.

“Similar measures in the past, such as the Auckland Transport Alignment Plan (ATAP), brought some successes but this is a much broader agreement in scope. It’s an agreement that should prevent large-scale fantastical plans being foisted on the city, and lead to more pragmatic options that demonstrate real growth and progress.”

McDonald says key elements of the deal will all contribute to momentum and growth. These include the Council/Government partnership approach, the focus on developing precincts, a joint approach to a large-scale events programme, and gaining further efficiencies from existing infrastructure and transport networks

“The new Crown uplift funding tool should encourage Council to think more strategically about how it uses its existing assets, while recognising the important role the private sector can play in prioritising the Drury development and easing congestion at the critical airport hub. Auckland Airport is also one of the region’s largest roading authorities, controlling much of the road network around the airport.

“Getting the most out of the CRL (City Rail Link) by prioritising level crossing improvements just makes good sense, and there is recognition we should take a similar approach to maximising the flow of our roading and public transport networks, not just on the motorways.

“The intent behind the deal looks great. Now we need to see the results flow from the agreement – and quickly.”