Death by aid cuts: Oxfam reaction to OECD preliminary data on aid spending in 2025

Source: Oxfam Aotearoa



In response to the publication today of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) preliminary data on Official Development Assistance (ODA) for 2025, Oxfam Aotearoa’s Advocacy and Policy Lead Nick Henry said:

“This report shows New Zealand aid fell by 12.8% in 2025. This is a huge problem for our Pacific neighbours who face an accelerating climate crisis.

Now more than ever, New Zealand should be standing with our Pacific neighbours with support for climate adaptation and sustainable development. But the New Zealand Government has not renewed our climate funding commitment for the Pacific and has not increased other aid enough to make up for the shortfall.

Unfortunately, this means New Zealand is now part of the problem.

Oxfam has previously praised the good work done through New Zealand’s support for climate action in the Pacific. We call on the New Zealand Government to restore and extend that support to our Pacific neighbours in this year’s budget.”

Meanwhile Oxfam’s Development Finance Lead Didier Jacobs said:

“Wealthy governments are turning their backs on the lives of millions of women, men and children in the Global South with these severe aid cuts. They collectively slashed aid by 23% in 2025. Based on aid’s crucial role in combating diseases like HIV-AIDS and malaria, the Institute of Global Health of Barcelona estimated that global aid cuts of such magnitude would kill hundreds of thousands of people in 2025 alone. If this trend continues, aid cuts could kill over 9 million people by 2030.

At a time where aid cuts are already driving instability and fostering greater inequality, government donors are cutting life-saving aid budgets while financing conflict and militarization. Cuts from donors including Germany, France and the UK will be felt by the world’s poorest. The United States shut down USAID and recklessly cut aid by $37 billion in 2025, and the Trump administration has been preparing to ask Congress for tens of billions in additional funding for bombs, ammunition, and other military equipment relating to its unlawful war against Iran.

Governments must restore their aid budgets and shore up the global humanitarian system that faces its most serious crisis in decades. There are other ways to find tens of billions of dollars, such as by taxing the $2.84 trillions of dollars that the super-rich hide in tax havens.”

Notes

OECD preliminary data shows the DAC countries’ aid spending for 2025 was $174.3 billion, a cut of 23% from 2024. Theshows the DAC countries’ aid spending for 2025 was $174.3 billion, a cut of 23% from 2024.

study in Lancet Journal (February 2026) that evaluated the impact of ODA on mortality rates around the world. It estimates that aid cuts in 2025 alone, assuming a 21% aid cut, would be responsible for 695,238 excess deaths, and that, if the aid cut trend continued, it could kill 9,416,417 by 2030. The Institute of Global Health in Barcelona released a(February 2026) that evaluated the impact of ODA on mortality rates around the world. It estimates that aid cuts in 2025 alone, assuming a 21% aid cut, would be responsible for 695,238 excess deaths, and that, if the aid cut trend continued, it could kill 9,416,417 by 2030.

reportedly planning to seek a war appropriation of $80-$100 billion from Congress. The US Administration isplanning to seek a war appropriation of $80-$100 billion from Congress.