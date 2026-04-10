Panel finds Judge Ema Aitken’s conduct does not justify removal

Source: New Zealand Government

The panel which inquired into alleged conduct by Judge Ema Aitken has found her removal is not justified, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“The Judicial Conduct Panel has found that Judge Aitken’s actions were a serious breach of comity. Comity requires each branch of Government – the Executive, the Judiciary and the Legislature – to act with mutual restraint and respect towards the others.

“However, the Panel considered the Judge’s conduct fell short of the high threshold of ‘misbehaviour’ necessary to warrant consideration of her removal. Therefore, Judge Aitken will remain an Acting District Court Judge until her warrant expires in February 2027.

“I would like to thank all those who participated in this assessment and the panel members for their service. Judicial conduct panels are an important mechanism to maintaining trust and confidence in the judiciary.

“I will not be making any further comment.”

MIL OSI