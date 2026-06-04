AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for June 5, 2026 – Full Text
1. Government Cuts – Stop using AI as an excuse to sack public servants, PSA warns
June 4, 2026
Source: PSA
Back to index · Read original article
2. Unlocking papakāinga across New Zealand
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is making it easier for owners of Māori land to build homes, with the release of new National Environmental Standards for Papakāinga (NES-P), say RMA Reform Minister Hon Chris Bishop and Māori Development Minister Hon Tama Potaka.
“The new national standards will provide consistent rules across the country for all councils, reducing complexity, time and cost for Māori landowners, councils and communities,” Mr Bishop says.
“We’ve heard from councils and Māori landowners that planning rules have made it too hard to develop Māori land. These standards give clearer national direction and make it easier to build papakāinga, while maintaining appropriate protections for the environment and residents.”
The new National Environmental Standards for Papakāinga permit up to 10 homes to be built on ancestral Māori land in rural, residential and Māori purpose zones, subject to standards that protect the environment and the health and safety of residents.
District plans will also be able to have rules for papakāinga that are more enabling than those in the NES-P.
“The current system has made it too hard for whānau to build homes on their own land, with rules varying widely between councils and slowing or even stopping development,” Mr Potaka says.
“These standards recognise the connection Māori have to their whenua and make it easier to use collectively owned land for safe, warm homes that support intergenerational living, stronger communities and long-term wellbeing.”
“These changes form part of the Government’s wider programme to improve how national direction currently operates under the Resource Management Act and will continue to have effect during the transitional period under the proposed Planning and Natural Environment Acts,” Mr Bishop says.
“This broader programme is the biggest suite of changes to RMA national direction in New Zealand’s history, including removing barriers to infrastructure, making it easier to build granny flats and support housing growth, removing unworkable rules for the primary sector, and streamlining consenting for renewable energy.”
Media contacts:
Mikaela Bossley Clark +64 21 275 0454
Dallas Kete +64 27 302 4850
Notes for editors
- National Environmental Standards are regulations made under the Resource Management Act that set nationally consistent rules.
- The new standards will come into effect on 2 July, 28 days after publication in the New Zealand Gazette, and councils will need to apply them from that date.The NES-P was consulted on in mid-2025 as part of a broader package of national direction changes under the Resource Management Act 1991, focused on enabling infrastructure and development.
- Most of the proposed NES-P provisions consulted on were included in the final standards.
- The key changes made to the NES-P proposal following consultation were to:
- extend the provisions enabling papakāinga on Treaty of Waitangi settlement land as a restricted discretionary activity, to include papakāinga on any land owned by a post settlement governance entity (PSGE), in their area of interest
- remove land that forms part of a natural feature that has been declared under an Act to be a legal entity or person and the maunga listed in Ngā Mana Whenua o Tāmaki Makaurau Collective Redress Act 2014 from the definition of ‘ancestral Māori land’
- add tanks, sheds and decks, and shared kitchen and toilet facilities to the list of ancillary non-residential activities permitted
- require the building floor area of non-residential activities to be no more than 50 percent of the total floor area of residential units
- add a definition for ‘Māori cultural activities’
- increase the setback limits from neighbouring properties to 5 metres in zones for rural purposes
- increase all setback limits to 2 metres in zones for residential purposes
- add stormwater, setbacks from wetlands, protections for nationally and regionally significant infrastructure and noise from ports and airports to the list of matters that continue to apply to papakāinga
- clarify that all regional plan rules will continue to apply to papakāinga
- clarify that all district and combined plan rules not listed in the NES-P will not apply to papakāinga developments
- clarify the matters for discretion and make them more consistent across all restricted discretionary activities.
- The NES‑P Report on Recommendations and Decisions is publicly released under section 46A of the Resource Management Act and available here.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/unlocking-papakainga-across-new-zealand/
Back to index · Read original article
3. New AML code delivers practical changes for New Zealanders
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
New Zealanders will soon face fewer unnecessary barriers to proving who they are under a refreshed anti-money laundering Identity Verification Code of Practice announced today by Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden and Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee.
The majority of the Code will come into force on 1 July 2026, marking its first update since 2013.
“The AML regime has become too slow, too repetitive, and too frustrating for ordinary New Zealanders and the businesses serving them,” says Mrs McKee.
“This refreshed Code is an early example of our improvements to the AML regime – with clearer guidance, more consistency, and a more practical approach for businesses that have been crying out for reform.
“AML rules should target real financial crime, not low-risk customers. When the risk is low, requirements will be less burdensome.”
“The new Code makes it easier for businesses to check Kiwis are who they say they are in ways that are safe, sensible, and proportionate to risk,” says Ms van Velden.
“In particular, it will make it easier for elderly and disabled New Zealanders to use SuperGold Cards and Total Mobility Cards as secondary ID.
“While following the Code is not mandatory, it provides a safe harbour for businesses that apply it correctly.
“That means fewer barriers for customers, clearer rules for businesses, and a system focused on managing real risks.”
Other changes include:
adding officers of the Māori Land Court to the list of trusted referees
endorsing standardised exceptions processes, reducing the need for individual risk assessments in common circumstances such as customers in rest homes or living overseas
allowing more flexibility for reliable overseas government sources of identity verification.
“These practical changes to make New Zealanders’ lives easier are what we can expect to see more of as the new AML system comes into force,” says Mrs McKee.
“A final Omnibus Bill, which will provide further regulatory relief for businesses, is expected to be introduced to the House in the current term of Government.
“For years, AML compliance has meant higher costs, slower transactions, and endless frustration. This Government’s changes deliver the most meaningful reduction in AML red tape since the regime was introduced.”
The Code was developed following public consultation and testing with sector representatives.
The new code can be found on the Department of Internal Affairs website here: AML-CFT Information for Crown entities – dia.govt.nz
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/new-aml-code-delivers-practical-changes-for-new-zealanders/
Back to index · Read original article
4. Legislation – Removing Te Tiriti principles will do lasting damage to public services – PSA
June 4, 2026
Source: PSA
Back to index · Read original article
5. Global stars shine on New Zealand, boosting cities and regions
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
It’s been a bumper few months for events, with multiple world-class fixtures confirmed under the Government’s Events Attraction Package, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.
“Earlier this morning it was announced globally that New Zealand will host the inaugural Snow League World Challenge at Cardrona in September. I’m looking forward to welcoming the world’s top snow sports athletes to our slopes where they’ll go head-to-head with Kiwi talent,” Louise Upston says.
“This is the global opening event for the Snow League Season and will showcase the league’s best in snowboarding and freeskiing.
“The Snow League World Challenge sits alongside other top class sporting events such as the hugely successful World Surf League tour event in Raglan and the upcoming New Zealand International Football Festival in Auckland.
“From sports to concerts, we’re backing cities and regions with funding, creating boosts to local economies.
“Another great example is confirming Post Malone’s world tour to rock the Mt Smart stage on 21 October.
“When world-renowned artists like Post Malone include New Zealand in their tour schedule, it delivers significant economic benefits and creates a tangible buzz which is why we invest in bringing them here.
“We know top tier concerts generate a strong return. It’s estimated that for every dollar spent on live performances, $3.20 is returned in benefits to the wider community.”
It’s not just events on the slopes and stage the Government is backing. On May the fourth, the LEGO® Star Wars™exhibition was announced as coming to Wellington’s Tākina in June, promising a blockbuster experience that brings the iconic Star Wars franchise to life through LEGO®bricks, with creative force Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught at the controls.
Following confirmation that Tottenham Hotspur will play Auckland FC in July, the New Zealand International Football Festival announced another fixture, with Chelsea F.C Women set to face an Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI at Eden Park on 8 August.
“When events like these come to town the economic benefits are substantial. Hotels fill up, restaurants and cafes thrive, tills ring, and local businesses see a surge in customers.
“In addition, every agreement includes a leverage and legacy element. From football development to school engagement to creative sector employment, we’re delivering both immediate impact and long-term benefits.
“2026 is shaping up to be a standout year for showstopper events supported through the Government’s Events Attraction Package,” Louise Upston says.
The $40 million Events Attraction Package is part of a wider $70 million Major Events and Tourism package announced by the Government in September 2025 and events announced to date are:
Linkin Park – Auckland
Ultra Music Festival – Wellington
FIFA World Series – Auckland
World Surf League – Raglan
Robbie Williams – Christchurch and Auckland
New Zealand International Football Festival – Auckland
LEGO® Star Wars™: The Exhibition – Wellington
Post Malone New Zealand – Auckland
Snow League World Challenge – Wānaka
Individual event funding amounts under the Events Attraction Package will not be disclosed for commercial reasons.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/global-stars-shine-on-new-zealand-boosting-cities-and-regions/
Back to index · Read original article
6. Training boost for 20,000 children’s workers to keep kids safe
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Budget 2026 will fund mandatory training for 20,000 core children’s workers and improve system capacity to protect children at risk of harm, Child Poverty Reduction Minister Louise Upston says.
“In September 2025 our Government accepted all the recommendations from the report by the late Dame Karen Poutasi and committed to an approach focused on the safety of children.
“This year’s Budget includes a $90 million investment to deliver on those recommendations and provide the improved safety net for our children Dame Karen envisioned.
“This work, which will strengthen the system’s ability to identify risk earlier and respond before harm escalates, directly supports the Child and Youth Strategy priority on preventing harm against children.”
The $90 million investment includes:
- $15.9 million over two years to support a sequenced rollout of mandatory training for designated workforces, boosting the capability of core children’s workers to better identify and respond to children at risk of harm.
- $64.7 million over four years to increase Oranga Tamariki’s capacity to respond to an expected increase in reports of concern arising from improved identification of risk.
- $9.7 million over four years to increase Health NZ’s capacity to participate in the Child Protection Protocol, working alongside NZ Police and Oranga Tamariki to assess and respond to the most serious cases of abuse.
“This training boost will build on the testing phase which began in January 2026 and involved 500 children’s workers. Training will now shift to a phased rollout of foundational and in‑depth training, delivered in cohorts of approximately 6,500 children’s workers over the next two years to ensure manageable implementation.
“This training will ensure participants have consistent, quality training to equip them with the knowledge and skills needed to identify and respond to children at risk of harm,” Louise Upston says.
“Investment in Oranga Tamariki will ensure the child protection system has the capacity to respond safely and effectively to expected higher volumes of reports of concern arising from both training and the recently established multi-agency hub.
“Funding will support an uplift in employed social workers and increase access to services for children and whānau.
“Funding for Health NZ will enable dedicated specialist staff to be employed to work with NZ Police and Oranga Tamariki when investigating the most serious cases of abuse, building on and strengthening current practice. This will improve multi-agency risk assessment, addressing gaps identified by Dame Karen.
“Due to the scale of complex change and the need to manage impacts on different parts of the system and workforces, the Government is continuing to take a phased approach to implementation.
“The initial two years of funding will also allow the Government to build a clearer picture of system impacts, informing future resourcing decisions as implementation progresses,” Louise Upston says.
Editors Notes
- Funding to support training will partly draw on funding allocated through Budget 2025 to implement the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care’s workforce recommendations.
- This reflects the overlaps between Dame Karen Poutasi’s recommendations and Whanaketia, the final report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/training-boost-for-20000-childrens-workers-to-keep-kids-safe/
Back to index · Read original article
7. Minister welcomes new ERO Chief Executive
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Minister of Education Erica Stanford today welcomed David Ferguson’s appointment as Chief Executive and Chief Review Officer of the Education Review Office.
ERO plays a vital role in evaluating education policy and assessing whether it is effective, as well as how well schools are performing.
“We need to make evidence-based education decisions, and the work ERO does to provide detailed education reviews is essential to that process,” Ms Stanford said.
Ms Stanford said Mr Ferguson’s background in education meant he would be able to get up to speed quickly and provide strong leadership.
She also thanked Ruth Shinoda for stepping into the role of acting Chief Executive since late 2025, and Tim Fowler who has acted as Chief Executive since May this year.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/minister-welcomes-new-ero-chief-executive/
Back to index · Read original article
8. First Rural Training Hub comes to the South Island
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The South Island’s first Rural Training Hub, that will grow a pipeline of doctors, nurses and midwives for rural New Zealand, will soon be working on the West Coast, Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey announced today.
“The Rural Training Hub shows the Government’s commitment to fixing the basics and building the future for the one in five New Zealanders who live in rural communities. Kiwis should have access to timely, quality care wherever they live and that’s exactly what we are focused on delivering,” Mr Doocey says.
“Previously, rural communities have been overlooked when it comes to workforce development. This Government is fixing that by bringing healthcare closer to home for rural New Zealanders and training more health professionals closer to the communities they will serve.”
The new South Island Rural Training Hub is the third of four hubs being rolled out nationally, following South Taranaki and Wairoa District.
“Rural communities know that when you train people locally, they’re far more likely to stay local. That’s exactly what these hubs are designed to do.
“The hub will support students into clinical placements, create stronger training pathways, and pastoral support to help attract and retain frontline health workers across the South Island.
“The West Coast has been leading the way in rural generalism for years. This hub recognises that leadership and will help grow a stronger rural workforce for the future.
“We know communities understand what works best for them. That’s why the hub will better align workforce planning with communities’ needs. It will also give more people greater exposure to rural health careers and improve the pathway between undergraduate and postgraduate rural training.”
A dedicated Programme Lead based on the Coast will work alongside local partners across the South Island to help develop the hub and strengthen local education and training opportunities.
“This is about making sure rural communities aren’t left behind and backing the local workforce to deliver for their communities.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/first-rural-training-hub-comes-to-the-south-island/
Back to index · Read original article
9. Strengthening community preparedness, resilience
June 4, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Two marae-based projects are the latest to benefit from the Government’s Māori Climate Platform, which makes practical investments to strengthen community resilience and emergency preparedness, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.
“The projects cover six marae in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions, with funding coming through Stage 2 of the Māori Climate Platform — taking total funding for Stages 1 and 2 provided by this initiative to more than $10 million,” Mr Watts says.
“Marae play a vital role as community hubs and places of refuge, and this kind of practical investment helps to maintain the essential services required to continue supporting their communities during severe weather events, power disruptions, and other emergencies.”
As well as resilience upgrades at the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Waikato marae, the additional investment will include funding for solar power and battery systems at Kokohinau and Uiraroa Marae, and solar power and water storage systems across Kaputahi, Te Kauae, Korapatu and Mirumiru ki Marokopa marae.
The Minister made the announcement during a visit to Waiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt, which received Stage 2 Māori Climate Platform funding earlier this year.
“Funding for Waiwhetū Marae is supporting the installation of solar power at the wharenui, kōhanga reo and Te Māori Cultural Centre, alongside a dedicated water storage system to provide emergency drinking water when needed,” Mr Watts says.
“Recent floods and severe weather events have highlighted the importance of having trusted local centres that can remain operational when communities need them most.
“This project is a great example of practical, locally led solutions that strengthen resilience and help communities prepare for future challenges.”
Notes to the editor
- The project at Waiwhetū Marae is part of Stage 2 of the Māori Climate Platform, administered by the Ministry for the Environment.
- Funding of more than $520,000 is enabling upgrades that will allow Waiwhetū Marae to operate as a Civil Defence hub, maintaining power and access to safe drinking water during emergencies.
- Stage 1 of the Māori Climate Platform contributed $3.58 million in funding for five pilot projects, benefiting 13 marae.
- Stage 2 of the Māori Climate Platform has now contributed $7.25 million in funding for 18 projects, benefiting 57 marae across 11 regions
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/strengthening-community-preparedness-resilience/
Back to index · Read original article
10. Luxon’s Government nearly halves food bank funding as demand hits record high
June 4, 2026
Source: Green Party
The Green Party says this Government has nearly halved funding for food banks in Budget 2026, extending the $15 million in annual support for just one more year before cutting it to $8 million a year from 2027, at the very moment demand has never been higher.
“Food banks are the last lifeline for the people doing it the toughest, and this Government has chosen to nearly halve their funding,” says Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson.
“Demand has never been higher. The NZ Food Network is now supporting more than half a million people every month, a 165 per cent increase since 2020. Cutting food bank funding now is cruel.”
“This Government is fuelling unemployment and has no plan to end the cost-of-living crisis it presides over. They are cutting benefits and now they are cutting food banks. They are pulling away the last supports people rely on at the exact moment they need them most.”
“They have found just $23,000 more for school breakfasts while more than a quarter of tamariki live in households where food runs out. That tells you everything about where this Government’s priorities sit.”
“Food banks shouldn’t need to exist. But while they do, there is no excuse for halving their funding,” says Davidson.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/luxons-government-nearly-halves-food-bank-funding-as-demand-hits-record-high/
Back to index · Read original article