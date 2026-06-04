Legislation – Removing Te Tiriti principles will do lasting damage to public services – PSA

Source: PSA



Removing references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles in 19 laws will widen existing inequities for Māori and reduce Māori and Te Tiriti capability in the public service, a survey of PSA members says.

Māori PSA members who deliver public and community services were asked about the impact on those services if references to Te Tiriti principles in legislation are removed.

The survey is part of the PSA’s evidence to an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing into the Government’s plans to amend references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 19 pieces of legislation.

“The responses from our Māori members show that the proposed weakening and removal of Te Tiriti principles in law would cause significant damage to Māori capability in the public service and state sector,” said Jack McDonald, Kaihautū Māori of the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“The changes would undermine the ability of the Crown to engage with and deliver services Māori, and to address longstanding inequities and barriers to Māori social and economic progress.

“It is highly likely that the changes would result in a further loss of Māori and Treaty specific roles and teams. There are also fears from our Māori members of increased workloads, reduced cultural safety, less chance of career progression, and a reduction in authority of Māori knowledge and advice.

“Despite the Government’s assurance that Treaty settlements are being protected, PSA members have warned that the reforms “could complicate Treaty settlement implementation” due to the fact that “Treaty provisions in statutes and obligations under Treaty settlements are mutually supporting provisions.”

“The PSA has not been consulted by the Crown, nor did we have any opportunity to participate in the Government’s review. The failure to meaningfully engage with kaimahi Māori is unacceptable and we contend that it is a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The sweeping reforms would constitute one of the most extreme attempts to undermine the role of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in New Zealand law. Our members are clear that they must not proceed,” said McDonald.

About the survey

The short online survey was distributed delegates elected to represent Māori PSA members.

It asked the members whether the agency they work for has references to Te Tiriti o Waitangi in the legislation it works under and if this reference was removed or changed to reduce their agency’s Te Tiriti obligations, what impact this would have on the work of their agency and its ability to achieve its wider obligations and functions and also on Māori staff.

Because of the timeframes necessary for filing for the urgent hearing, members had 48 hours to respond. There were 104 responses.

The PSA represents workers across the public service, state sector, public health care, local government and community and public service organisations.