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Source: New Zealand Government

Minister of Education Erica Stanford today welcomed David Ferguson’s appointment as Chief Executive and Chief Review Officer of the Education Review Office.

ERO plays a vital role in evaluating education policy and assessing whether it is effective, as well as how well schools are performing.

“We need to make evidence-based education decisions, and the work ERO does to provide detailed education reviews is essential to that process,” Ms Stanford said.

Ms Stanford said Mr Ferguson’s background in education meant he would be able to get up to speed quickly and provide strong leadership.

She also thanked Ruth Shinoda for stepping into the role of acting Chief Executive since late 2025, and Tim Fowler who has acted as Chief Executive since May this year.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/minister-welcomes-new-ero-chief-executive/