IperionX Titan DFS Confirms High-Return U.S. Rare Earths and Critical Minerals Project

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Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

U.S. Government supported Definitive Feasibility Study delivers US$813 million after-tax NPV 8 , 39% IRR and US$1.9 billion after-tax free cash flow from an initial 14-year mine plan producing heavy rare earth concentrate, titanium minerals and zircon in Tennessee, U.S.A.

SOUTH BOSTON, Va., June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX) is pleased to announce the results of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS or Study) for the Company’s 100%-owned Titan Critical Minerals Project (Titan or Project), located near Camden, Tennessee, United States.

The DFS confirms Titan as a large-scale, technically robust and high-return critical minerals project designed to produce titanium, zircon and a heavy rare earth concentrate from a single domestic resource in the United States. The Study underpins an initial 14-year mine plan based entirely on Proved and Probable Ore Reserves, with no Inferred Mineral Resources included in the Production Target.

Compelling after-tax returns: DFS delivers after-tax NPV 8 of US$813 million, after-tax IRR of 39% and an after-tax payback period of 3.6 years

DFS delivers after-tax NPV of US$813 million, after-tax IRR of 39% and an after-tax payback period of 3.6 years Significant cash generation: Forecast life-of-mine EBITDA of US$2.8 billion and after-tax free cash flow of US$1.9 billion over an initial 14-year mine plan

Forecast life-of-mine EBITDA of US$2.8 billion and after-tax free cash flow of US$1.9 billion over an initial 14-year mine plan Capital-efficient staged development: Phase 1 development capital of US$228.1 million and Phase 2 incremental capital of US$153.2 million, for total development capital of US$381.3 million

Phase 1 development capital of US$228.1 million and Phase 2 incremental capital of US$153.2 million, for total development capital of US$381.3 million Strong scale-up to Phase 2 cash flow: Phase 2 forecast average annual EBITDA of US$226 million and average annual after-tax free cash flow of US$172 million.

Phase 2 forecast average annual EBITDA of US$226 million and average annual after-tax free cash flow of US$172 million. Maiden Ore Reserve: Reserves of 117 million tons at 3.2% THM, containing 3.7 million tons THM, with approximately 80% of Ore Reserves classified as Proved

Reserves of 117 million tons at 3.2% THM, containing 3.7 million tons THM, with approximately 80% of Ore Reserves classified as Proved High-value critical mineral products: Multi-critical mineral platform for American supply-chains from a single domestic resource base, including rare earths, titanium minerals and zircon. Phase 2 annual production forecast of approximately 5,287 tpa HREC (Heavy Rare Earth Concentrate), 118,658 tpa ilmenite, 24,656 tpa rutile and 65,668 tpa zircon concentrate

Multi-critical mineral platform for American supply-chains from a single domestic resource base, including rare earths, titanium minerals and zircon. Phase 2 annual production forecast of approximately 5,287 tpa HREC (Heavy Rare Earth Concentrate), 118,658 tpa ilmenite, 24,656 tpa rutile and 65,668 tpa zircon concentrate Heavy rare earth leverage: Titan HREC contains strategically important heavy rare earths dysprosium, terbium and yttrium (Dy, Tb, Y) and other heavy rare earth elements representing a large share of HREC basket value. The heavy rare earths are vital for U.S. supply chains for high-performance magnets, defense, advanced ceramics, aerospace, and semiconductor applications

Titan HREC contains strategically important heavy rare earths dysprosium, terbium and yttrium (Dy, Tb, Y) and other heavy rare earth elements representing a large share of HREC basket value. The heavy rare earths are vital for U.S. supply chains for high-performance magnets, defense, advanced ceramics, aerospace, and semiconductor applications Titanium and zircon critical minerals: Titan is positioned as a near-term, U.S.-based critical minerals platform for titanium and zircon critical minerals for downstream domestic metal production

Titan is positioned as a near-term, U.S.-based critical minerals platform for titanium and zircon critical minerals for downstream domestic metal production Simple, modular execution pathway: Titan is a near-surface, free-dig mineral sands development with no blasting or hard-rock crushing, using industry standard wet concentration, flotation and dry mineral separation

Titan is a near-surface, free-dig mineral sands development with no blasting or hard-rock crushing, using industry standard wet concentration, flotation and dry mineral separation U.S. infrastructure advantage: Titan Project is located in west Tennessee near road, rail, barge, power, water and gas infrastructure, with access to an established regional industrial workforce

Titan Project is located in west Tennessee near road, rail, barge, power, water and gas infrastructure, with access to an established regional industrial workforce U.S. Government-supported DFS pathway: The DFS was supported under U.S. Government IBAS-related funding, reinforcing Titan’s strategic relevance to resilient domestic critical minerals and titanium supply chains for defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy and robotics

The DFS was supported under U.S. Government IBAS-related funding, reinforcing Titan’s strategic relevance to resilient domestic critical minerals and titanium supply chains for defense, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, energy and robotics Strategic U.S. minerals-to-metals platform: Titan is positioned to underpin domestic critical mineral feedstock for U.S. heavy rare earth, titanium, zirconium and advanced materials supply chains, while complementing IperionX’s downstream titanium metal technologies and Virginia manufacturing platform

Figure 1: Key metrics from Titan DFS.

Figure 2: Titan’s projected LOM production of ilmenite and rutile and HREC are estimated to contain sufficient titanium and NdPr- material to support the production of ~37,000 Boeing 787s, ~13 million electric vehicles, and ~5.7 million humanoid robots 1 .

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1 Figures shown are rounded. Based on Titan’s annual Phase 2 projected and LOM projected production of titanium in ilmenite and rutile, and NdPr in HREC oxides. IPX estimates for material intensities for various end-use applications. Sources: Adamas Intelligence; Benchmark Minerals; ORNL; DoE; MDPI Minerals 2023, 13, 1274; Resources, Conservation & Recycling (2025) 107966



METRIC UNIT PHASE 1 PHASE 2 Mine life Years 1-4 5-14 Annual ore feed Mt pa 3.5 10 Ore and waste Mt 117.0 Mt ore; 95.6 Mt waste (strip ratio: 0.82) Total development capital US$ $228.1M $153.2M Operating costs US$/t ore $13.31 $10.57 Total LOM EBITDA US$ $2.8B Total after-tax free cash flow US$ $1.9B Phase 2 avg. annual EBITDA US$ pa $226M Phase 2 avg. annual after-tax FCF US$ pa $172M After-tax NPV 8 US$ $813M After-tax IRR % 39.4% After-tax payback period Years 3.6 Phase 2 annual production tpa HREC: 5,287 Ilmenite: 118,658 Rutile: 24,656 Zircon concentrate.: 65,668

Table 1: Summary DFS metrics 2 .

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2 Units throughout the DFS are stated in metric tons



IperionX CEO Taso Arima said:

“The Titan DFS confirms Titan as one of the most compelling, shovel-ready rare earth and critical minerals development opportunities in the United States.

The investment case is powerful: an after-tax NPV 8 of US$813 million, after-tax IRR of 39.4%, US$1.9 billion of after-tax free cash flow and a 3.6-year payback. These outcomes are underpinned by key mine-area permits already in place, a Proved and Probable Ore Reserve base, a modular staged development pathway, conventional mineral sands processing, established infrastructure and a premier U.S. critical minerals jurisdiction.

What makes Titan exceptional is the combination of strong economics, multi-critical-mineral diversity and direct relevance to U.S. supply-chain security. Titan is designed to produce a heavy rare earth concentrate enriched in dysprosium, terbium and yttrium, together with titanium minerals and zircon concentrate. These are critical feedstocks for high-performance permanent magnets, aerospace and defense systems, semiconductors, thermal barrier coatings, nuclear materials, zirconium and hafnium pathways, advanced ceramics and next-generation manufacturing.

Titan is the leading asset of Tennessee’s Big Sandy Critical Minerals Province — a large-scale, high-grade U.S. critical minerals system with the potential to become the largest domestic source of heavy rare earths, titanium and zircon minerals

For IperionX, Titan is the cornerstone asset for an integrated U.S. critical minerals-to-metals strategy, connecting Tennessee rare earth and critical mineral feedstocks with downstream rare earth processing, permanent magnets, titanium metal production and American advanced manufacturing.

Our objective is clear: to build a resilient, scalable and domestic critical minerals-to-metals platform that strengthens America’s defense industrial base, reduces reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains and creates long-term value for IperionX shareholders.”

A copy of the full release can be found here.

Cautionary Statement

The Definitive Feasibility Study referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to assess the potential technical and economic viability of developing the Titan Project in Tennessee, United States. The DFS is a technical and economic assessment of the potential viability of the Project based on assumptions regarding mining, processing, infrastructure, operating costs, capital costs, commodity prices, permitting, environmental management, financing and other modifying factors.

Investors should note that there is no certainty that the assumptions underpinning the DFS will prove to be correct, or that the outcomes indicated by the DFS (such as production targets and financial forecasts) will be achieved. Development of the Project will require (among other things) financing, permits, procurement, construction, commissioning and operating performance consistent with the assumptions in the DFS. Access to funding (if available) may be subject to conditions outside IperionX’s control and may be dilutive or otherwise affect the value of IperionX securities.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include (without limitation) statements regarding future mineral production, project development, capital costs, operating costs, commodity prices, revenues, cash flows, NPV, IRR, payback, mine life, permitting, construction, commissioning, market demand, offtake, financing and strategic outcomes. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

The Production Target, and forecast financial information derived from that Production Target, are based entirely on Ore Reserves and does not include Inferred Mineral Resources. Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates are necessarily imprecise and depend on interpretations and geological assumptions, minerals prices, cost assumptions and statistical inferences (and assumptions concerning other factors, including mining, processing, metallurgical, infrastructure, economic, marketing, legal, environmental, social and governmental factors) which may ultimately prove to be incorrect or unreliable. Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates are regularly revised based on actual exploration or production experience or new information and could therefore be subject to change. In addition, there are risks associated with such estimates, including (among other risks) that minerals mined may be of a different grade or tonnage from those in the estimates and the ability to economically extract and process the minerals may become compromised or not eventuate. The Company’s plans, including its mine and infrastructure plans, and timing, for the Titan Project, are also subject to change. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that the production targets, financial forecasts or other forecasts or other forward-looking statements or information in this announcement or the DFS will be achieved.

IperionX has concluded that it has a reasonable basis for providing the forward-looking statements included in this announcement and for holding the expectation that it will be able to complete the development of the Project, subject to the qualifications, assumptions and risks set out in this announcement and the underlying DFS.

Forward Looking Statements

Information included in this release constitutes forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “continue”, and “guidance”, or other similar words and may include, without limitation, financial forecasts, production targets, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives of management, anticipated production or construction commencement dates and expected costs or production outputs. Forward looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements. Relevant factors may include, but are not limited to, changes in commodity prices, foreign exchange fluctuations and general economic conditions, increased costs and demand for production inputs, the speculative nature of exploration and project development, including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses and permits and diminishing quantities or grades of reserves, political and social risks, changes to the regulatory framework within which the company operates or may in the future operate, environmental conditions including extreme weather conditions, recruitment and retention of personnel, industrial relations issues and litigation, as well as other uncertainties and risks set out in filings made by the Company from time to time with the Australian Securities Exchange and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Forward looking statements are based on the Company and its management’s assumptions relating to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect the Company’s business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions on which forward looking statements are based will prove to be correct, or that the Company’s business or operations will not be affected in any material manner by these or other factors not foreseen or foreseeable by the Company or management or beyond the Company’s control. There may be other factors that could cause actual results, performance, achievements, or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and many events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in these materials speak only at the date of issue. Except as required by applicable law or stock exchange listing rules, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Competent Persons Statements

The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. Adam Karst, P.G., a Competent Person who is a Registered Member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) which is a Recognized Professional Organization (RPO). Mr. Karst is an employee of Karst Geo Solutions, LLC. Mr. Karst has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Karst consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to the Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing, Processing and Recovery Methods are based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. Etienne Raffaillac, a Competent Person who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Raffaillac is an employee of Mineral Technologies Pty Ltd. Mr. Raffaillac has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Raffaillac consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Mineral Resource Estimate is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. John Eckman, a Competent Person who is a Certified Professional Geologist, American Institute of Professional Geologists (#CPG-11383) and a registered member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME #4197942), both of which are Recognized Professional Organizations (RPO). Mr. Eckman is an employee of Marshall Miller & Associates. Mr. Eckman has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Eckman consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Ore Reserve Estimate is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled and/or reviewed by Mr. Justin Douthat, a Competent Person who is a Registered Member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME #4028345), which is a Recognized Professional Organizations (RPO). Mr. Douthat is an employee of Marshall Miller & Associates. Mr. Douthat has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style and type of mineralization present at the Titan Project area and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Douthat consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement that relates to Cost Estimates and Economic Analysis is based on, and fairly represents, information compiled or reviewed by Mr. Alexandre Roy, a Competent Person who is a Registered Member of Ordres des Ingenieurs du Quebec, which is a Recognized Professional Organization (RPO). Mr. Roy is an employee of Primero Group Americas Inc. Mr. Roy has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the “Australasian Code for Reporting of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” (the 2012 JORC Code). Mr. Roy consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which it appears.

Contacts

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, Founder and CEO

Toby Symonds, President

Dominic Allen, Chief Commercial Officer

Investors: investorrelations@iperionx.com

Media: media@iperionx.com

+1 980 237 8900

www.iperionx.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4c7d682-a2ec-459e-8f9f-dcd1f1d3214d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eba8ce43-8327-4c1e-aca4-dba662139553

– Published by The MIL Network