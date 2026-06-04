Strengthening community preparedness, resilience

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Source: New Zealand Government

Two marae-based projects are the latest to benefit from the Government’s Māori Climate Platform, which makes practical investments to strengthen community resilience and emergency preparedness, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says.

“The projects cover six marae in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions, with funding coming through Stage 2 of the Māori Climate Platform — taking total funding for Stages 1 and 2 provided by this initiative to more than $10 million,” Mr Watts says.

“Marae play a vital role as community hubs and places of refuge, and this kind of practical investment helps to maintain the essential services required to continue supporting their communities during severe weather events, power disruptions, and other emergencies.”

As well as resilience upgrades at the Eastern Bay of Plenty and Waikato marae, the additional investment will include funding for solar power and battery systems at Kokohinau and Uiraroa Marae, and solar power and water storage systems across Kaputahi, Te Kauae, Korapatu and Mirumiru ki Marokopa marae.

The Minister made the announcement during a visit to Waiwhetū Marae in Lower Hutt, which received Stage 2 Māori Climate Platform funding earlier this year.

“Funding for Waiwhetū Marae is supporting the installation of solar power at the wharenui, kōhanga reo and Te Māori Cultural Centre, alongside a dedicated water storage system to provide emergency drinking water when needed,” Mr Watts says.

“Recent floods and severe weather events have highlighted the importance of having trusted local centres that can remain operational when communities need them most.

“This project is a great example of practical, locally led solutions that strengthen resilience and help communities prepare for future challenges.”

Notes to the editor

The project at Waiwhetū Marae is part of Stage 2 of the Māori Climate Platform, administered by the Ministry for the Environment.

Funding of more than $520,000 is enabling upgrades that will allow Waiwhetū Marae to operate as a Civil Defence hub, maintaining power and access to safe drinking water during emergencies.

Stage 1 of the Māori Climate Platform contributed $3.58 million in funding for five pilot projects, benefiting 13 marae.

Stage 2 of the Māori Climate Platform has now contributed $7.25 million in funding for 18 projects, benefiting 57 marae across 11 regions

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/strengthening-community-preparedness-resilience/