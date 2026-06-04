Global stars shine on New Zealand, boosting cities and regions

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Source: New Zealand Government

It’s been a bumper few months for events, with multiple world-class fixtures confirmed under the Government’s Events Attraction Package, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says.

“Earlier this morning it was announced globally that New Zealand will host the inaugural Snow League World Challenge at Cardrona in September. I’m looking forward to welcoming the world’s top snow sports athletes to our slopes where they’ll go head-to-head with Kiwi talent,” Louise Upston says.

“This is the global opening event for the Snow League Season and will showcase the league’s best in snowboarding and freeskiing.

“The Snow League World Challenge sits alongside other top class sporting events such as the hugely successful World Surf League tour event in Raglan and the upcoming New Zealand International Football Festival in Auckland.

“From sports to concerts, we’re backing cities and regions with funding, creating boosts to local economies.

“Another great example is confirming Post Malone’s world tour to rock the Mt Smart stage on 21 October.

“When world-renowned artists like Post Malone include New Zealand in their tour schedule, it delivers significant economic benefits and creates a tangible buzz which is why we invest in bringing them here.

“We know top tier concerts generate a strong return. It’s estimated that for every dollar spent on live performances, $3.20 is returned in benefits to the wider community.”

It’s not just events on the slopes and stage the Government is backing. On May the fourth, the LEGO® Star Wars™exhibition was announced as coming to Wellington’s Tākina in June, promising a blockbuster experience that brings the iconic Star Wars franchise to life through LEGO®bricks, with creative force Ryan ‘Brickman’ McNaught at the controls.

Following confirmation that Tottenham Hotspur will play Auckland FC in July, the New Zealand International Football Festival announced another fixture, with Chelsea F.C Women set to face an Auckland FC Women’s Invitational XI at Eden Park on 8 August.

“When events like these come to town the economic benefits are substantial. Hotels fill up, restaurants and cafes thrive, tills ring, and local businesses see a surge in customers.

“In addition, every agreement includes a leverage and legacy element. From football development to school engagement to creative sector employment, we’re delivering both immediate impact and long-term benefits.

“2026 is shaping up to be a standout year for showstopper events supported through the Government’s Events Attraction Package,” Louise Upston says.

The $40 million Events Attraction Package is part of a wider $70 million Major Events and Tourism package announced by the Government in September 2025 and events announced to date are:

Linkin Park – Auckland

Ultra Music Festival – Wellington

FIFA World Series – Auckland

World Surf League – Raglan

Robbie Williams – Christchurch and Auckland

New Zealand International Football Festival – Auckland

LEGO® Star Wars™: The Exhibition – Wellington

Post Malone New Zealand – Auckland

Snow League World Challenge – Wānaka

Individual event funding amounts under the Events Attraction Package will not be disclosed for commercial reasons.



Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/06/04/global-stars-shine-on-new-zealand-boosting-cities-and-regions/